H.S. basketball roundup: Home teams take Round 1 in city rivalry

High school basketball season in the city of Roanoke began Tuesday night and the two home teams came away with victories.
Shelby Fiddler hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the PH girls defeated Fleming 62-44.
The Patriots led 23-21 at halftime before outscoring Fleming 23-14 in the third quarter for a 47-34 lead.
Shakara Anderson led Fleming with 15 points, while Victoria Board added 11.
At Fleming, Elijah Mitchell led a balanced William Fleming attack scoring 16 points in topping the Patriots in the season opener for both teams.
C.J. Goode grabbed 14 rebounds and 4-foot-11 Miles Wilson pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists for William Fleming which outscored Patrick Henry 25-15 in the second half.
Returning Timesland player of the year Jamonte Smith led all scorers with 23 points for Patrick Henry.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 62, William Fleming 44
WILLIAM FLEMING (0-1)
Board 11, Patterson 2, Morris 4, Hankins 5, Battle 4, Anderson 15, Dolue 3.
PATRICK HENRY (1-0)
Fiddler 27, Cook 8, Pickens 5, Penn 2, Nichols 2, Derey 9, Breedlove 5, Childress 4.
William Fleming;10;11;13;10;--;44
Patrick Henry;8;15;24;15;--;62
3-point goals -- William Fleming 2 (Board, Hankins), Patrick Henry 8 (Fiddler 7, Breedlove). JV -- William Fleming won 45-33.
---
BOYS
William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry 42
PATRICK HENRY (0-1)
Adams 3, Smith 23, Yarmah 4, Derey 9, Beasely 3.
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-0)
English 8, Goode 5, Mitchell 16, Jackson 9, Robertson 7, Webb 5.
Patrick Henry;14;13;6;9--;42
William Fleming;13;12;13;12;--;50
3-point goals – Patrick Henry 8 (Smith 3, Derey 3, Beasley, Adams), William Fleming 7 (Mitchell 3, Jackson 3, English)
JV game -- William Fleming won.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Northside 61, Cave Spring 54
Ayrion Journiette scored a game high 25 points, Jamison Foley added 23 points and grabbed nine boards and Jayden Smith pulled down 12 rebounds as the Vikings gained a nondistrict win.
The Knights, in their opening game, was led by Dylan Saunders with 21 points and Stark Jones with 12.
Cave Spring opened the game with a 10-0 lead, but the Vikings answered scoring the next 30 points to take control. The Knights would pull within four points several times but could not make up the deficit.
CAVE SPRING (0-1)
Bishop 3, Urgo 9, Cooper 9, Jones 12, Saunders 21.
NORTHSIDE (1-1)
Journiette 25, Cole 9, Slash 2, Foley 23, Smith 2.
Cave Spring;10;14;20;10;--;54
Northside;28;11;9;13;--;61
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 3 (Urgo, Jones, Saunders), Northside 7 (Foley 4, Journiette 2, Cole). JV game -- Northside won 39-35.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 63, Bland County 54
MAX MEADOWS -- Siler Watson posted a double-double scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Parker King pulled down 12 boards as the Pioneers picked up a district win.
Trey Compton led the Bears with 15 points and Drew Hoge added 13.
Fort Chiswell controlled the boards and pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.
BLAND COUNTY (4-2, 2-2)
Harden 2, Russo 2, Buchanan 4, Parker 9, Havens 9, Hoge 13, Compton 15.
FORT CHISWELL (3-2, 2-2)
Crockett 2, R.Dunford 2, McComb 2, Vaught 2, Williams 4, Norris 6, Gravely 9, King 9, Watson 27.
Bland County;8;13;13;20;--;54
Fort Chiswell;14;17;13;19;--;63
3-point goals -- Bland County 9 (Hoge 3, Parker 3, Havens 2, Compton), Fort Chiswell 2 (Norris, Watson). JV game -- Fort Chiswell won 32-25.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 79, Parry McCluer 28
DALEVILLE -- Grace Taylor drained six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points as the Cavaliers opened defense of their 2020 Class 3 co-championship by stopping the Fighting Blues.
Brianna Myers added 14 points and seven assists for Lord Botetourt.
Anna Claytor led Parry McCluer with nine points.
PARRY MCCLUER (0-1)
Grow 4, M.Henson 6, A.Claytor 9, K.Claytor 2, S. Taylor 7.
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Anderson 2, Kirby 2, G.Taylor 20, Myers 14, Orange 8, Spangler 4, Brumfield 4, Alfano 4, Morgan 8, Griffin 3, Jones 6, Dozier 4.
Parry McCluer;3;11;10;4;--;28
Lord Botetourt;24;18;19;18;--;79
3-point goals -- Parry McCluer 2 (S.Taylor 2), Lord Botetourt 10 (G.Taylor 6, Myers 2, Orange 2).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 59, Galax 27
GALAX -- Paeton Phillippi scored 17 points, while Meleah Kirtner added 11 as the Maroons stayed unbeaten with a road win.
Saige Leonard led Galax with nine points.
GEORGE WYTHE (7-0, 3-0)
Phillippi 17, Cannoy 4, Kirtner 11, Tate 8, Guthrie 4, Patel 10, Malavolti 1, Wolfe 1, Bennett 3.
GALAX (0-5, 0-4)
Leonard 9, Jackson 3, Moraski 1, Williams 2, Edwards 2, King 2, Sturgill 4, Edwards 4.
George Wythe;23;14;12;10;--;59
Galax;2;8;10;7;--;27
3-point goals -- George Wythe (Phillippi 2, Patel 2, Kirtner), Galax (Leonard 2, Jackson).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 93, Giles 21
HILLSVILLE -- Freshman Alyssa Ervin had 27 points and eight of the Cavaliers' 36 steals as they ran away from the Spartans.
Kalee Easter added 13 points and eight steals. Ashton Richardson scored 10 points, while Jaelyn Hagee had eight steals for Carroll (5-0, 4-0).
GILES (3-6, 1-6)
B.Reed 2, King 1, K.Reed 3, Whitlow 2, Mitcham 7, Lucas 2, Rice 2, Merrix 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (5-0, 4-0)
Ervin 27, Easter 13, Richardson 10, Stockner 6, Hagee 8, Crotts 4, Alley 8, Utt 8, Cupp 9.
Giles;5;12;2;2;--;21
Carroll County;26;23;30;14;--;93
3-point goals -- Giles 1 (K.Reed), Carroll County 4 (Ervin, Easter, Hagee, Cupp). JV game -- Carroll County won 35-26.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion 71, Graham 49
MARION -- Amber Kimberlin fired in 23 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes continued to sail through the district unscathed.
Hayley Farris added 15 for Marion (7-0, 6-0).
Elle Gunter had 20 for Graham.
GRAHAM (1-8, 1-6)
S.Gunter 13, Howery 6, Hampton 10, E.Gunter 20.
MARION (7-0, 6-0)
Poston 2, Whitt 4, Blackburn 1, A.Moss 8, Evans 9, Hagy 3, Kimberlin 23, E.Moss 4, Farris 15, Terry 2.
Graham;9;11;11;18;--49
Marion;21;8;24;18;--;71
3-point goals -- Graham 3 (Howery 2, E.Gunter), Marion 6 (Kimberlin 4, A.Moss, Hagy).
