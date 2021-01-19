H.S. basketball roundup: Home teams take Round 1 in city rivalry

High school basketball season in the city of Roanoke began Tuesday night and the two home teams came away with victories.

Shelby Fiddler hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the PH girls defeated Fleming 62-44.

The Patriots led 23-21 at halftime before outscoring Fleming 23-14 in the third quarter for a 47-34 lead.

Shakara Anderson led Fleming with 15 points, while Victoria Board added 11.

At Fleming, Elijah Mitchell led a balanced William Fleming attack scoring 16 points in topping the Patriots in the season opener for both teams.

C.J. Goode grabbed 14 rebounds and 4-foot-11 Miles Wilson pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists for William Fleming which outscored Patrick Henry 25-15 in the second half.

Returning Timesland player of the year Jamonte Smith led all scorers with 23 points for Patrick Henry.

GIRLS

Patrick Henry 62, William Fleming 44

WILLIAM FLEMING (0-1)

Board 11, Patterson 2, Morris 4, Hankins 5, Battle 4, Anderson 15, Dolue 3.