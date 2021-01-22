H.S. basketball roundup: Patrick Henry girls, boys take wins over William Fleming

Patrick Henry's girls completed a sweep of William Fleming, while the PH boys avenged a loss to the Colonels three days earlier in Round 2 of the Roanoke city basketball rivalry Friday night.

Shelby Fiddler scored a game-high 19 points for the visiting Patriots in a 62-39 win in the girls game as they followed up Tuesday's victory.

Mini Childress added 13 points for Patrick Henry.

Victoria Board led William Fleming with 13 points and 10 steals, while Shakara Anderson chimed in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

In the boys game at PH, Jamonte Smith knocked down 17 points, Brooks Derey added 15 points and Jack Faulkner 14 as the Patriots held on for a 58-55 win over Fleming.

Patrick Henry (1-1) buried 11 treys as a team.

C.J. Goode led the Colonels (1-1) with 17 points and Elijah Mitchell netted 11.

GIRLS

PATRICK HENRY (2-0)

Fiddler 19, Cook 9, Pickens 4, Penn 3, Derey 8, Breedlove 6, Childress 13.

WILLIAM FLEMING (0-2)