H.S. basketball roundup: Patrick Henry girls, boys take wins over William Fleming

Patrick Henry's girls completed a sweep of William Fleming, while the PH boys avenged a loss to the Colonels three days earlier in Round 2 of the Roanoke city basketball rivalry Friday night.
Shelby Fiddler scored a game-high 19 points for the visiting Patriots in a 62-39 win in the girls game as they followed up Tuesday's victory.
Mini Childress added 13 points for Patrick Henry.
Victoria Board led William Fleming with 13 points and 10 steals, while Shakara Anderson chimed in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
In the boys game at PH, Jamonte Smith knocked down 17 points, Brooks Derey added 15 points and Jack Faulkner 14 as the Patriots held on for a 58-55 win over Fleming.
Patrick Henry (1-1) buried 11 treys as a team.
C.J. Goode led the Colonels (1-1) with 17 points and Elijah Mitchell netted 11.
GIRLS
PATRICK HENRY (2-0)
Fiddler 19, Cook 9, Pickens 4, Penn 3, Derey 8, Breedlove 6, Childress 13.
WILLIAM FLEMING (0-2)
Board 13, Patterson 9, Hankins 3, Anderson 10, Dolue 4.
Patrick Henry;17;19;9;17;--;62
William Fleming;13;7;8;11;--;39
3-pointers -- Patrick Henry 9 (Childress 4, Fiddler 3, Breedlove 2), William Fleming 4 (Board, Patterson, Hankins, Anderson). JV -- William Fleming won 53-45.
BOYS
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-1)
English 5, Haynes 3, Goode 17, Mitchell 11, Jackson 2, Robertson 9, Johnson 2, Webb 6.
PATRICK HENRY (1-1)
Adams 4, Derey 15, Faulkner 14, Smith 17, Yarmah 8.
William Fleming;14;10;18;13;--;55
Patrick Henry;14;15;21;8;--;58
3-point goals -- William Fleming 7 (Goode 4, Mitchell, English, Haynes), Patrick Henry 11 (Derey 4, Faulkner 3, Smith 2, Yarmah 2). JV game -- William Fleming won 55-41.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 64, Glenvar 26
Stark Jones hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points as the Knights ran away from the Highlanders for a home win.
Charlie Urgo also hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Cave Spring (2-1).
Stephen Barber led Glenvar with 10 points.
CAVE SPRING (2-1)
Urgo 15, Cooper 1, Jones 28, Lilley 4, Kennedy 2, Saunders 12, Childs 2.
GLENVAR (1-2)
Alexander 2, Wiley 2, Barber 10, Crouch 2, McMahon 4, Hendricks 5, Ford 1.
Cave Spring;19;24;15;6;--;64
Glenvar;10;6;4;6;--;26
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 8 (Jones 4, Urgo 4), Glenvar 1 (Hendricks). JV -- Cave Spring 58-35.
William Byrd 66, Hidden Valley 59
Trevor Ruble scored a game-high 16 points as the Terriers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held on for a nondistrict win.
Cameron Richardson scored 13 points and Tyler Martin and Jamie Crawley added 10 points apiece for Byrd (1-2).
The Titans (1-2) were paced by Rowston Smiley with 15 points and Jacob Nichols with 12.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-2)
Ruble 16, Tinsley 9, Martin 10, Williams 8, Richardson 13, Cawley 10.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-2)
Dunning 6, McDaniel 8, Stanley 4, Whittaker 4, Nichols 12, T.Smith 2, P.Smith 8, Smiley 15.
William Byrd;14;15;21;16;--;66
Hidden Valley;9;21;11;18;--;59
3-point goals -- William Byrd (Ruble), Hidden Valley 4 (Dunning 2, P.Smith 2). JV game -- William Byrd won 38-36.
Lord Botetourt 81, Carroll County 50
DALEVILLE -- Daylon Compton scored 13 points and Tanner Selkirk netted 11 as Lord Botetourt utilized a balanced scoring attack to dispatch the Cavaliers.
Sylas Sechrist led the way for Carroll County with 16 points.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-4)
Beamer 2, Riggins 7, Hull 9, Smith 5, Dalton 4, Sechrist 16, Flippin 4, Montgomery 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (6-1)
Meade 7, L.Bramblett 3, Salvi 8, Arnholt 2, Crawford 5, A.Bramblett 4, Selkirk 11, O.Prince 6, Tilley 9, N.Prince 6, Lovern 1, Harrison 6, Compton 13.
Carroll County;13;7;12;18;--;50
Lord Botetourt;14;33;9;25;--;81
3-point goals -- Carroll County 2 (Riggins, Smith), Lord Botetourt 9 (Compton 2, N.Prince 2, Meade 2, L.Bramblett, Salvi, Tilley).
Narrows 84, Jefferson Christian 48
NARROWS -- Dalton Bradley had 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Green Wave broke away in the second half for a home win.
Kolier Pruett added 15 points for Narrows (4-2), while Jarrett Freeman had 13 and Logan Green hit 11.
Cam Reed scored 19 for the Cardinals.
JEFFERSON CHRISTIAN
Reed 19, S.Offenberger 2, Boggess 8, Middleton 11, Altizer 2, P.Offenberger 3, Bonnell 3.
NARROWS (4-2)
Bradley 18, Pruett 15, Freeman 13, Green 11, Johnston 7, Snidow 8, Robertson 7, Smith 5.
Jefferson Christian;16;9;11;12;--;48
Narrows;18;13;25;28;--;84
3-point goals -- Jefferson Christian 1 (P.Offenberger), Narrows 6(Pruett 3, Johnston, Freeman, Green). JV -- Narrows won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 65, Floyd County 42
FLOYD -- Cam Cormany scored 15 points and Alex Kanipe added 11 as the Bobcats remained unbeated by downing the host Buffaloes.
Landon Clark also scored 10 points for Radford (7-0, 5-0).
Josiah Banks paced Floyd County with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Dylan Bond and Caiden Swartzel chipped in 10 points apiece.
RADFORD (7-0, 5-0)
Clark 10, Baylor 9, Prioleau 2, C. Cormany 15, McManus 5, Wesley 3, Mitchell 5, Kanipe 11, Dobson 2, Lard 1, Davis 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (5-3, 3-2)
Thompson 2, Nichols 1, Bond 10, Cantrell 4, Agnew 3, Banks 12, Swortzel 10.
Radford;16;18;7;24;--;65
Floyd County;10;3;14;15;--;42
3-point goals -- Radford 11 (C.Cormany 3, Kanipe 3, Clark 2, McManus, Wesley, Mitchell), Floyd County 4 (Bond 2, Cantrell, Agnew). JV -- Radford won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 60, Grayson County 57
INDEPENDENCE -- Parker King hit a layup and converted a free throw with five seconds left to give the Pioneers a win over the Blue Devils.
King finished with 19 points while Siler Watson led Fort Chiswell (4-2, 3-2) with 24.
Andrew Shaffner scored a game-high 26 for Grayson, while Holden Cassell added 15.
FORT CHISWELL (4-2, 3-2)
Gravely 8, Crockett 3, Dunford 6, King 19,Watson 24.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-6, 0-4)
Dowell 3, Cox 1, Cassell 15, Shaffner 26, Poe 8, Weatherman 3.
Fort Chiswell;9;15;18;18;--;60
Grayson County;6;14;17;20;--;57
3-point goals -- Fort Chiswell 1 (Crockett), Grayson County 7 (Cassell 3, Shaffner 3, Dowell). JV -- Fort Chiswell won 35-27.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Waynesboro 74, Rockbridge County 71
LEXINGTON -- MyKal Gardner scored 15 points as the Little Giants ended a 19-game losing streak and spoiled the Wildcats' season opener along with the debut of new coach Mike Gale.
Isaiah Poindexter led Rockbridge with 18 points, while Austin Higgins scored 12.
WAYNESBORO (1-7)
Sipe 13, Haynes 5, Blair 5, Sites 13, Gardner 15, Moore 5, Clark 2, Kirby 9, Barber 7.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (0-1, 0-0)
Lewis 10, A.Poindexter 10, Owens 11, I.Poindexter 18, Owsley 4, Stores 2, Jay 4, Higgins 12.
Waynesboro;15;24;17;18;--;74
Rockbridge County;7;28;14;22;--;71
3-point goals -- Waynesboro 2 (Haynes, Sites), Rockbridge County 8 (Owens 3, A.Poindexter 2, Higgins 2, I.Poindexter).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar 58, Cave Spring 53
Olivia Harris netted 24 points and Rhyan Harris added 14 to lead the Highlanders to a nondistrict win.
Zada Porter led all scorers with 36 points including five 3-pointers. Porter also had six steals. Katie Carroll added 11 points for the Knights (2-1).
GLENVAR (3-1)
McCulley 4, Luper 3, O.Harris 24, Donaldson 5, Thompson 8, R.Harris 14.
CAVE SPRING (2-1)
Porter 36, Carroll 11, Smith 1, Cox 2, Jones 3.
Glenvar;11;16;16;15;--;58
Cave Spring;7;22;14;10;53
3-point goals -- Glenvar 2 (Harris 2), Cave Spring 6 (Porter 5, Jones). JV game -- Cave Spring won.
William Byrd 42, Hidden Valley 14
Sophia Chrisley scored 13 points to lead the Terriers past the Titans.
Chrisley hit three of the six 3-pointers for Byrd (2-1).
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-3)
Jarrett 1, Reed 9, Lkhagvasuren 4.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-1)
Stover 7, Chrisley 13, Mutz 9, Walls 6, McCaskill 7.
Hidden Valley;1;4;4;5;--;14
William Byrd;14;6;19;3;--;42
3-pointers -- Hidden Valley (Reed), William Byrd 6 (Chrisley 3, Walls 2, Stover).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County 44, Fort Chiswell 38
MAX MEADOWS -- Kristen Brown scored a game-high 15 points and Cheyenne Penn added 11 as the Blue Devils used a big fourth quarter to score the comeback win over the host Pioneers.
Fort Chiswell was led by Haley Smith with 13 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (4-2, 3-1)
Kristen Brown 15, Cheyenne Penn 11, K. Pope 9, S. Pope 2, Cunningham 4, Bennett 2, Halsey 1.
FORT CHISWELL (3-2, 1-2)
Haley Smith 13, Underwood 6, Roark 6, Patel 4, Dalton 4, Akers 3, Turpin 2.
Grayson County;10;9;8;17;--;44
Fort Chiswell;9;9;12;8;--;38
3-pointers -- Fort Chiswell 7 (Roark 2, Underwood 2, Patel, Akers, Smith).
JV -- Fort Chiswell won 52-29.
Galax 38, Bland County 33
GALAX -- Jaelind Moraski hit two 3-pointers and the Maroon Tide recovered from a 10-point deficit to win for the first time this season.
Galax is 1-6 overall, 1-4 in the MED. Bland County fell to 1-6 and 1-4.
