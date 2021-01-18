H.S. basketball roundup: Porter sets Cave Spring girls career scoring record

Zada Porter scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Cave Spring overcame a second-half deficit Monday night to post a 52-45 nondistrict girls basketball victory over Northside.
In the process, Porter broke Cave Spring's career scoring record previously held by Kaitlyn Long with 1,244 points. Porter pushed her career mark to 1,249 points.
Olivia Jones scored 14 points and Katie Carroll added 10 for the Knights.
The Vikings (1-1) were paced by Rianna Saunders with 13 points and Tamiyah Gates with 12.
CAVE SPRING (1-0)
Porter 23, Jones 14, Smith 1, Carroll 10, Hibbs 2, Anderson 1, Cox 1.
NORTHSIDE (1-1)
Saunders 13, Gates 12, Waweru 5, Adebiyi 3, Kidd 6, Martin 2, Workman 4.
Cave Spring;9;10;10;23;--;52
Northside;9;9;13;14;--45
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 4 (Jones 2, Carroll 2), Northside 5 (Saunders 3, Gates, Waweru).
BOYS
Hidden Valley 59, Glenvar 55
Jacob Nichols scored 12 points to go with eight rebounds as the Titans evened their record with a home win.
Royston Stanley had eight rebounds and five assists Hidden Valley. Braxton Dunning gave the Titans a five-point lead with a 3-pointer in the final two minutes.
Glenvar (1-1) got 16 points from Stephen Barber and 14 from Garrett Hendricks.
GLENVAR (1-1)
A.Alexander 4, Barber 16, Housh 8, Johnson 11, Bolling 2, Hendricks 14.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-1)
Dunning 7, Hart 6, Purviante 3, McDaniel 5, Stanley 5, Whittaker 8, Jacob Nichols 12, T.Smith 3, Smiley 6, P.Smith 1, Singh 2.
Glenvar;16;3;16;20;--;55
Hidden Valley;13;17;11;18;--;59
3-point goals -- Glenvar 5 (Hendricks 3, Barber, Housh), Hidden Valley 6(Nichols 2, T.Smith, Dunning, McDaniel, Whittaker). JV -- Hidden Valley 31-24.
Floyd County 70, Pulaski County 64
DUBLIN -- Kaiden Swortzel muscled his way for 19 points and the Buffaloes avenged a December loss with a road win.
Dylan Bond had 15 points and Josiah Banks added 12 for Floyd (5-2).
Lane Nester led Pulaski with 18 points. J.J. Gulley and Peyton McDaniel added 11.
FLOYD COUNTY (5-2)
Thompson 7, Bond 15, Cantrell 8, Agnew 9, Banks 12, Swortzel 19.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-5)
Gulley 11, Bourne 5, McDaniel 11, Johnson 3, McCloud 6, O'Neal 8, Nester 18, Sealander 2.
Floyd County;13;15;20;22;--;70
Pulaski County;6;15;23;20;--;64
3-point goals -- Floyd County 6 (Bond 6, Thompson, Cantrell, Agnew), Pulaski County 6 (Nester 3, Gulley, McDaniel, Johnson).
VACA SOUTHWEST
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 44, Roanoke Valley Christian 39
ROCKY MOUNT -- Mason Neighbors scored 14 points and the Ospreys survived an injury to star Cole Webster to return from COVID protocol with a home win.
Webster, a 6-foot-8 transfer from California averaging 25 points per game, suffered a rib injury and exited in the second quarter.
Asa Long led RVC with 13 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-6, 0-3)
Labiosa 3, Hopkins 12, Gutierrez 6, A.Long 13, E.Long 4, Gay 2.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (4-0, 3-0)
Neighbors 14, Smith 9, Colomba 9, Roberson 7, Webster 6.
Roanoke Valley Christian;2;9;8;20;--;39
Smith Mountain Lake Christian;10;12;19;13;--;44
3-point goals -- Smith Mountain Lake Christian 1 (Roberson).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar 73, Hidden Valley 15
The Highlanders placed four players in double figures with Olivia Harris leading the way with 23 points.
Rhyan Harris scored 15 points, while Savana Luper 12 and Morgan Batey added 10 for Glenvar.
Kara Bree led the Titans with eight points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)
Bree 8, Lkhagvasuren 7.
GLENVAR (1-1)
O.Harris 23, R.Harris 15, Luper 12, Batey 10, Donaldson 5, Thompson 4, Anderson 2, McCulley 2.
Hidden Valley;3;5;2;5;--;15
Glenvar;25;13;17;18;--;73
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 2 (Lkhagvasyren 2), Glenvar 7 (O.Harris 3, Luper 2, Batey, R.Harris).
Pulaski County 71, Floyd County 31
FLOYD -- Erin Russell led the Cougars with 14 points in a road win over the Buffaloes to remain unbeaten.
Keslyn Secrist netted 11 points and Jaden Lawson and Taryn Blankenship added 10 points each for Pulaski County.
Floyd County was paced by Alexis Kiser with 14 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-0)
Fleenor 8, Russell 14, Huff 9, Lawson 10, Secrist 11, Blankenship 10, Cregger 9.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-3)
Kiser 14, Wiseman 2, M.Thompson 1, K.Nichols 2, Hylton 9.
Pulaski County;19;21;23;8;--;71
Floyd County;8;11;9;3;--;31
3-point goals -- Pulaski County 4 (Huff, Fleenor, Lawson, Secrist), Floyd County 4 (Kiser 3, Wiseman). JV game -- Pulaski County won 61-42.
Fort Chiswell 54, James River 14
MAX MEADOWS -- Haley Smith scored 20 points as the Pioneers defeated the Knights for the second time this season to give head coach Howard Mayo his 450th career victory, covering three schools in Virginia and two in North Carolina.
Jordan Turpin had eight points and 10 rebounds for Fort Chiswell (2-0).
JAMES RIVER (0-5)
Harless 2, Kessler 6, Crowder 5, McCollough 1.
FORT CHISWELL (2-0)
Smith 20, Roark 7, Turpin 8, Dalton 5, Underwood 4, King 3, Brown 5, Akers 2.
James River;6;3;2;3;--;14
Fort Chiswell;10;22;19;3;--;54
3-point goals -- James River 2 (Kessler), Fort Chiswell 3 (Brown, Smith, King).
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123