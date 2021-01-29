H.S. basketball roundup: Pulaski County girls edge Carroll County in battle of unbeatens

Jaylen Allen scored 15 points and Owen Dawyot 14 to lead the Spartans.

SALEM (0-2, 0-1)

Dawyot 14, Dallas 6, Robinson 5, Allen 15, Greer 2, Wallace 2, Hart 2.

PATRICK HENRY (3-1, 1-1)

Adams 2, Easley 4, Derey 24, Faulkner 12, Hahan 2, Martin 2, Roberson 1, Smith 20, Yarmah 8.

Salem;17;10;13;6;--;46

Patrick Henry;20;25;17;13;--;75

3-point goals -- Salem 3 (Dawyot, Dallas, Robinson), Patrick Henry 9 (Derey 5, Faulkner 3, Smith).

NONDISTRICT

Northside 57, Cave Spring 55

Ayrion Journiette scored a team high 13 points and the Vikings survived turnovers in the fourth period caused by a tight full court man-to-man press to hang on for the win and remain unbeaten.

Lawrence Cole and Jamison Foley added 10 points each for Northside (6-0).

Stark Jones led all scorers with 20 points, Carlie Urgo netted 15 points and Dylan Saunders 13 for the Knights.