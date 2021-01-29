H.S. basketball roundup: Pulaski County girls edge Carroll County in battle of unbeatens

DUBLIN -- Ally Fleenor scored 14 points and Keslyn Secrist added 12 Friday night as Pulaski County posted a 48-45 nondistrict girls basketball victory over Carroll County in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Pulaski (4-0) outscored the Cavaliers 12-5 in the fourth quarter
Jaelyn Hagee led Carroll County (7-1) with a game-high 15 points, while Kalee Easter had 12.
CARROLL COUNTY (7-1)
Ervin 5, Easter 12, Richardson 2, Stockner 2, Hagee 15, Alley 5, Cupp 4.
PULASKI COUNTY (4-0)
Fleenor 14, Huff 5, Vest 2, Secrist 12, Blankenship 7, Cregger 8.
Carroll County;11;14;15;5;--;45
Pulaski County;10;10;16;12;--;48
3-point goals -- Carroll County 3 (Hagee 2, Cupp), Pulaski County 3 (Fleenor, Secrist, Huff).
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 75, Salem 46
Brooks Derey scored 22 of his game high 24 points in the first half as the Patriots took a 45-27 lead to the half and cruised to a district win. Jamonte Smith knocked down 20 points and Jack Faulkner added 12 for Patrick Henry.
Jaylen Allen scored 15 points and Owen Dawyot 14 to lead the Spartans.
SALEM (0-2, 0-1)
Dawyot 14, Dallas 6, Robinson 5, Allen 15, Greer 2, Wallace 2, Hart 2.
PATRICK HENRY (3-1, 1-1)
Adams 2, Easley 4, Derey 24, Faulkner 12, Hahan 2, Martin 2, Roberson 1, Smith 20, Yarmah 8.
Salem;17;10;13;6;--;46
Patrick Henry;20;25;17;13;--;75
3-point goals -- Salem 3 (Dawyot, Dallas, Robinson), Patrick Henry 9 (Derey 5, Faulkner 3, Smith).
NONDISTRICT
Northside 57, Cave Spring 55
Ayrion Journiette scored a team high 13 points and the Vikings survived turnovers in the fourth period caused by a tight full court man-to-man press to hang on for the win and remain unbeaten.
Lawrence Cole and Jamison Foley added 10 points each for Northside (6-0).
Stark Jones led all scorers with 20 points, Carlie Urgo netted 15 points and Dylan Saunders 13 for the Knights.
Cave Spring had two shots in the final seconds that could have finished the comeback, but both rimmed out.
NORTHSIDE (6-0)
Journiette 13, Cole 10, Vanore 3, Slash 8, Webb 5, Foley 10, Leftwich 4, Smith 4.
CAVE SPRING (4-1)
Bishop 2, Urgo 15, Grifiths 2, Cooper 3, Jones 20, Saunders 13.
Northside;13;15;15;14;--;57
Cave Spring;14;11;5;25;--;55
3-point goals -- Northside 6 (Slash 2, Leftwich, Vanore, Cole, Journiette), Cave Spring 2 (Urgo, Saunders). JV game -- Cave Spring won 51-45.
Glenvar 69, Hidden Valley 59
Stephen Barber poured in 36 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Highlanders got past the visiting Titans.
Tyler Johnson added 11 points for Glenvar (2-4).
Jacob Nichols led Hidden Valley with 23 points and Royston Smiley added 19.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-5)
Nichols 23, Smiley 19, Dunning 2, Purviance 2, Singh 4, T.Smith 2, P.Smith 7.
GLENVAR (2-4)
Barber 36, Johnson 11, Alexander 6, Housh 4, Bolling 2, Couch 5, McMahon 1, Hendricks 4.
Hidden Valley;17;13;9;20;--;59
Glenvar;23;7;16;23;--;69
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 5 (Nichols 4, P.Smith), Glenvar 10 (Barber 6, Alexander 2, Johnson 2). JV -- Glenvar won.
Lord Botetourt 61, Franklin County 55
ROCKY MOUNT -- Tyler Meade netted 13 points and Jackson Crawford scored 11 as the Cavaliers held off the host Eagles.
Conner Tilley also scored 10 points for Lord Botetourt.
Mason Bowling led the way for Franklin County with 11 points in the loss.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-1, 1-0)
Meade 13, Crawford 11, Tilley 10, L. Bramblett 7, Salvi 4, Selkirk 7, O.Prince 3, N.Prince 2, Harrison 2, Compton 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-3, 0-3)
Bowling 11, B.Witcher 6, Hudson 7, K.Witcher 6, Luckett 9, N.Holland 3, Hering 3, Foutz 8, A.Holland 2.
Lord Botetourt;11;16;19;15;--;61
Franklin County;11;15;15;14;--;55
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 4 (Meade 2, L. Bramblett, Crawford), Franklin County 10 (Bowling 3, Luckett 2, Foutz, B.Witcher, K.Witcher, Hering, N.Holland). JV -- Lord Botetourt won.
Blacksburg 88, Eastern Montgomery 44
ELLISTON -- Brooklyn Vick scored 20 points and three other Bruins hit double figures as they put up 76 points through three quarters for a road win.
Cody Miller added 15 points for Blacksburg, while Matt Joyce had 13 and Tucker Halsey scored 12.
Jacob Price had 13 for EastMont, which trailed by just seven points with two minutes left in the first half.
BLACKSBURG (2-1)
Babcock 6, Vick 20, Young 6, Neurauter 2, Halsey 12, Duma 3, Miller 15, Joyce 13, Shealor 4, Walker 6, Appea 1.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-3)
Price 13, Bahnken 7, Moore 5, Martinez 1, Worrell 2, Roupe 5, Burleson 2, Sampson 9.
Blacksburg;24;34;23;7;--;88
Eastern Montgomery;16;16;2;10;--;44
3-point goals -- Blacksburg 5 (Halsey 2, Vick, Miller, Joyce), Eastern Montgomery 7 (Price 2, Bahnken 2, Sampson 2, Moore).
Auburn 58, Christiansburg 55
RINER -- Daniel Brotherton scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Eagles as they won a back-and-forth affair over the Blue Demons.
Christiansburg was paced by Tyrique Taylor with 12 points and Matt Simmons with 10 points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-1)
Simmons 10, Hunter 6, Moles 8, Dunkelman 9, Clatterbaugh 6, Purcell 1, Buchanan 3, Taylor 12.
AUBURN (2-1)
Rutledge 4, Underwood 3, Black 2, Sutphin 3, E.Millirons 7, Brotherton 15, N.Millirons 4, Reece 4, Kelly 2, Marshall 6, Royal 8.
Christiansburg;10;11;21;13;--;55
Auburn;17;12;9;20;--;58
3-point goals -- Christiansburg 4 (Hunter 2, Simmons, Clatterbaugh), Auburn 2 (Underwood, Sutphin).
Pulaski County 68, Carroll County 38
HILLSVILLE -- Kyle O'Neal led four men in double figures with 15 points as the Cougars topped the Cavaliers.
Lane Nester added 13 for Pulaski, while A.J. McCloud had 12 and J.T. Gulley scored 11.
Jackson Hull scored 14 to lead Carroll County.
PULASKI COUNTY (4-8)
O'Neal 15, Nester 13, McCloud 12, Gulley 11, Underwood 7, Phillips 3, Johnson 3, Bourne 2, McDaniel 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-6)
Hull 14, Phillips 4, Riggins 4, Dalton 4, Flippin 4, Beamer 3, Smith 3, Sechrist 2.
Pulaski County;9;26;17;16
Carroll County;5;16;2;15;--;38
3-point goals -- Pulaski County 7 (O'Neal 3, Nester 3, Phillips), Carroll County 2 (Hull 2). JV -- Carroll County won 49-42.
James River 92, Rockbridge County 69
LEXINGTON -- George Toliver poured in 42 points and Jake Braun added 25 as the Knights ran away from the host Wildcats.
Austin Higgins led the way for Rockbridge County with 21 points and Isaiah Poindexter chimed in with 17 points.
JAMES RIVER (2-4)
Taylor 2, Moran 4, Andrews 2, Church 4, White 3, Braun 25, Tolley 2, Fowler 8, Toliver 42.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (0-4)
Lewis 3, Blackwell 2, Owens 7, Poindexter 17, Williams 5, Martin 2, Smith 8, Joy 4, Higgins 21.
James River;26;23;31;12;--;92
Rockbridge County;18;15;12;24;--;69
3-point goals -- Rockbridge County 13 (Higgins 4, Poindexter 3, Owens 2, Smith 2, Lewis, Williams).
Floyd County 76, Patrick County 44
STUART -- Josiah Banks scored 23 points and the Buffaloes topped the Cougars.
Dylan Bond had 16 for Floyd (6-3), while Ashton Agnew scored 10.
Desmond McClain had nine points for Patrick County in its season opener.
FLOYD COUNTY (6-3)
G.Gallimore 5, Sutphin 6, H.Gallimore 3, Bond 16, Cantrell 3, Agnew 10, Banks 23, Spangler 2, Swortzel 8.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-1)
McClain 9, Taylor 5, Nester 2, Norman 2, Hylton 4, Hable 6, Penn 4, Hagwood 8, Thompson 4.
Floyd County;20;24;13;19;--;76
Patrick County;13;13;12;6;--;44
3-point goals -- Floyd County 12 (Bond 4, Agnew 3, Banks 2, Cantrell, G.Gallimore, H.Gallimore), Patrick County 3 (Hagwood 2, Hylton).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 67, PH-Glade Spring 62
EMORY -- Josh Tuell scored 22 points and the Warriors withstood a barrage of five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter by Isaac Presley to clinch the No. 2 seed for the district tournament.
Dawson Walters added 10 for Chilhowie.
Presley and Jake Hall finished with 18 points apiece for the Rebels.
CHILHOWIE (8-4, 6-2)
Tuell 22, D.Martin 8, W.Martin 3, Puckett 9, Blevins 5, Walters 10, Phelps 5, Hall 5.
PH-GLADE SPRING
Rhea 8, C.Pecina 1, T.Pecina 8, Gobble 9, Hall 18, Presley 18.
Chilhowie;13;15;22;17;--;67
PH-Glade Spring;8;13;24;17;--;62
3-point goals -- Chilhowie 10 (Tuell 3, D.Martin 2, W.Martin, Blevins, Walters, Selfe, Hall), PH-Glade Spring 7 (Presley 6, Gobble). JV -- Chilhowie.
Northwood 69, Rural Retreat 42
SALTVILLE -- Eli Carter scored 23 points as the Panthers kept the Indians winless.
Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 15 points.
RURAL RETREAT (0-10, 0-7)
Crowder 8, Smith 1, Pugh 2, Hight 15, Musser 2, Alford 5, Smelser 3, Crouse 2, DeBord 4.
NORTHWOOD
C.Frye 7, M.Frye 15, Rolen 14, Johnson 4, Briggs 4, Carter 23, Burkett 2, Graber 0, Prater 0, Thompson 0.
Rural Retreat;8;17;9;8;--;42
Northwood;13;24;21;11;--;69
3-point goals – Rural Retreat 3 (Crowder, Hight, Alford), Northwood 4 (Rolen 2, M.Frye, C.Frye). JV game – Northwood won.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Lebanon 60, Marion 48, OT
LEBANON -- Sage Potts scored 27 points and the Pioneers topped the Scarlet Hurricanes in overtime.
Grant Williams led all scorers with 24 points for Marion.
MARION (2-8, 2-6)
Marchant 6, Russell 3, Hall 2, Grubb 3, Williams 24, Thomas 10.
LEBANON (7-5, 4-5)
Musick 5, Z.Potts 27, Steele 15, Lambert 3, H.Hertig 2, Tatum 2, Buchanan 2, Belcher 4.
Marion;11;15;10;8;4;--;48
Lebanon;14;3;14;13;16--;60
3-point goals – Marion 1 (Williams), Lebanon 3 (Potts 2, Musick).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 66, Salem 48
Savannah Derey scored a team high 18 points, Shelby Fiddler netted 13 points and dished out 10 assists as the Patriots rolled to a district road win.
Jada Cook scored 11 points and Trinity Breedlove added 10 for PH.
Kennedy Scales dropped in 18 points, and Moriah Hill netted 12 for the Spartans.
PATRICK HENRY (3-1, 1-1)
Fiddler 13, Cook 11, Pickens 3, Penn 3, Derey 18, Breedlove 10, Childress 8.
SALEM (1-1, 0-1)
Scales 18, Robtison 3, Hill 12, Green 1, Moran 8, Baker 4.
Patrick Henry;8;26;15;17;--;66
Salem ;12;14;11;11;--;48
3-point goals -- Patrick Henry 2 (Fiddler, Cook), Salem 2 (Scales, Robtison).
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 58, Northside 55
Ava Hibbs hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the game as the Knights escaped the Vikings at home.
Hibbs finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Zada Porter and Katie Carroll each had 17 points for Cave Spring (4-1).
Samantha Johnson led Northside with 13 points, while Rianna Saunders scored 11.
NORTHSIDE (2-4)
Johnson 13, Saunders 11, Gates 8, Waweru 10, Abediyi 6, Kidd 5, Martin 2.
CAVE SPRING (4-1)
Porter 17, Carroll 17, Anderson 4, Hibbs 10, Smith 6, Cox 2, Jones 2.
Northwood;15;9;12;19;--;55
Cave Spring;15;12;7;24;--;58
3-point goals -- Northside 6 (Saunders 3, Johnson, Waweru, Kidd), Cave Spring 10 (Carroll 5, Hibbs 3, Smith 2).
Floyd County 51, Patrick County 48
STUART -- Destiny Harman scored 16 points and hit a late 3-pointer to give the Buffaloes in win in the Cougars' season opener.
Sierra Hubbard led all scorers with 24 points for Patrick County.
FLOYD COUNTY (3-4)
Kiser 4, Wiseman 3, Harman 16, Thompson 4, Hamlin 4, Vest 2, Hylton 8.
PATRICK COUNTY (0-1)
Gonzales 4, Overby 2, Mitchell 2, Epperson 5, Harris 3, Hazard 4, Hubbard 24, Dillon 4.
Floyd County;11;9;15;16;;--;51
Patrick County;14;14;6;14;--;48
3-point goals -- Floyd County 5 (Harman 3, Kiser, Wiseman), Patrick County 1 (Hubbard).
Auburn 62, Christiansburg 41
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Amelia Terry scored 17 points and Hannah Huffman added 13 as the Eagles powered past the host Blue Demons.
Brailyn Wilburn led Christiansburg with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
AUBURN (3-0)
Lewis 4, Lafon 9, Lytton 7, L.Mundy 2, Huffman 13, M.Mundy 7, Terry 17, Rorrer 3.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-3)
Kane 8, Hatcher 4, Wilburn 14, Altizer 8, Turpin 2, Tuck 5.
Auburn;21;14;11;16;--;62
Christiansburg;9;9;9;14;--;41
3-point goals -- Auburn 3 (Huffman 3), Christiansburg 2 (Altizer 2).
Glenvar 69, Hidden Valley 17
Olivia Harris scored 19 points, including her 1,000th career point in the Highlanders win over the Titans.
Malaysia Donaldson also scored 19 points and Rhyan Harris added 15 for Glenvar.
GLENVAR (4-2)
McCulley 6, Luper 3, O.Harris 19, Donaldson 19, Thompson 5, R.Harris 15, Anderson 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-6)
Forth 4, Jarrett 2, Reed 6, Derosha 2, Lkhagvasuren 3.
Glenvar;22;15;22;10;--;69
Hidden Valley;5;6;3;3;--;17
3-point goals -- Glenvar 2 (O. Harris, R. Harris), Hidden Valley 3 (Reed 2, Lkhagvasuren). JV -- Hidden Valley won 41-33.
Narrows 68, Bland County 47
NARROWS -- Madi Mann led all scorers with 25 points and Maya Robertson added 15 as the Green Wave downed the visiting Bears.
Alyssa Bishop contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for Narrows in the win.
McKenzie Tindall led Bland County with 22 points.
BLAND COUNTY
M.Tindall 22, Townley 9, C. Tindall 8, Dillow 8.
NARROWS (3-6)
Helvey 4, Ludwig 2, Lawrence 4, Robertson 15, S. Mann 2, M. Mann 25, Bishop 10, Staten 6.
Bland County;9;18;8;12;--;47
Narrows;17;14;23;14;--;68
3-point goals -- Narrows 5 (M.Mann 4, Robertson). JV -- Bland County won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 51, Grayson County 12
WYTHEVILLE -- Paeton Phillippi scored 13 points to lead the Maroons in their win over the Blue Devils.
Meleah Kirtner added 11 points and Autumn Guthrie chipped in 10 for George Wythe.
GRAYSON COUNTY (4-4, 2-3)
K.Pope 2, Brown 2, Cunningham 2, Bennett 4, Penn 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (11-0, 7-0)
Phillippi 13, Kirtner 11, Tate 8, Guthrie 10, Patel 3, Malavolti 2, Carter-Bennett 4.
Grayson County;2;5;5;0;--;12
George Wythe;16;6;21;8;--;51
3-point goals -- George Wythe 3 (Phillippi 2, Patel).
Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 22
MAX MEADOWS -- Haley Smith knocked down 11 points and Jordan Turpin grabbed 11 rebounds as the Pioneers downed the Maroon Tide in a district matchup.
Six different Fort Chiswell players hit 3-pointers amounting to seven for the team.
Saige Leonard led Galax with 10 points.
GALAX (1-9, 1-7)
Leonard 10, Jackson 2, Moraski 3, Williams 2, E. Edwards 2, Sturgill 3.
FORT CHISWELL (4-4, 2-3)
Smith 11, Dalton 7, Underwood 6, Brown 5, Roark 5, Akers 5, Patel 5, King 5, Turpin 4, Johnson 2.
Galax;7;4;7;4;--;22
Fort Chiswell;10;14;17;14;--;55
3-point goals -- Fort Chiswell 7 (Smith 2, Roark, Akers, Patel, King, Brown).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 48, Franklin County 32
DALEVILLE -- Ally Spangler scored 15 points and Grace Taylor hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points as the Cavaliers topped the Eagles.
Tamya Robertson and Jaden Jamison each had 14 for Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2, 0-2)
Board 2, Robertson 14, Jamison 14, Copeland 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (4-1, 1-0)
Anderson 2, Taylor 14, Myers 6, Orange 1, Spangler 15, Morgan 7, Griffin 3.
Franklin County;4;15;8;5;--;32
Lord Botetourt;13;7;13;15;--;48
3-point goals -- Franklin County 4 (Robertson 4), Lord Botetourt 4 (Taylor 4). JV -- Franklin County won 30-23.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 26
RURAL RETREAT -- Delanie Trivitt continued her scoring binge with four 3-pointers and 22 points as the Indians stayed perfect in the district.
Madi Fiscus added 10 points for Rural Retreat.
NORTHWOOD
Frye 9, Kimberlin 3, Stephenson 1, Crowgey 2, Roberts 1, Riley 2, Hayden 8.
RURAL RETREAT (7-2, 4-0)
M.Fiscus 10, A.Fiscus 8, Cox 2, Trivitt 22, Bailey 2, Williams 6, Moore 2, Crigger 2, Miller 4, Mutter 6.
Northwood;5;9;5;7;--;26
Rural Retreat;27;17;13;7;--;64
3-point goals -- Northwood, Rural Retreat 8 (Trivitt 4, Mutter 2, M.Fiscus, Williams).
Chilhowie 45, PH-Glade Spring 24
CHILHOWIE -- Katie Barr led the Warriors with 17 points as they claimed a home victory.
Hannah Goodwin added 10 for Chilhowie.
PH-GLADE SPRING
Jackson 8, Street 5, Daniels 7, Fore 4.
CHILHOWIE
Lane 4, Ballenger 2, Sheets 8, Goodwin 10, Fox 4, Barr 17.
PH-Glade Spring;5;7;7;5;--;24
Chilhowie;18;12;7;8;--;45
3-point goals -- PH-Glade Spring 4 (Jackson 2, Street, Daniels), Chilhowie 3 (Barr 3).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion 62, Lebanon 25
MARION -- Amber Kimberlin scored 16 points and the undefeated Scarlet Hurricanes blanked the Pioneers in the first quarter.
Anna Hagy added 14 points for Marion (11-0, 9-0), and Hayley Farris had 10.
Emily Musick led Lebanon with 12.
LEBANON
Varney 3, Gray 2, Horne 2, Nolley 4, Hess 2, Musick 12.
MARION (11-0, 9-0)
Whitt 2, Blackburn 6, A.Moss 7, Evans 4, Hagy 14, Kimberlin 16, Farris 10, Terry 5.
Lebanon;0;11;9;5;--;25
Marion;13;6;24;21;--;64
3-point goals -- Lebanon 3 (Musick 2, Varney 1), Marion 7 (Kimberlin 4, Hagy 2, A.Moss).
