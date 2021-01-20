H.S. basketball roundup: Radford boys stifle high-scoring Lord Botetourt in 84-55 win

RADFORD -- Cam Cormany and freshman Landen Clark scored 20 points each Wednesday night as Radford rolled past Lord Botetourt 84-55 in the battle of unbeatens.
P.J. Prioleau knocked down 13 points and Gavin Cormany added 10 for Radford which shot 48 percent as a team from beyond the arc, burying 15 three pointers. Clark, was successful on 6-of-10 treys.
Lord Botetourt (5-1), which came in averaging 75.8 points per game, was led by Dylan Salvi with 11 points and Jackson Crawford and Owen Prince with 10 points each.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-1)
Meade 2, Salvi 11, Arnholt 7, Crawford 10, Prince 10, Tilley 9, Harrison 2, Compton 4.
RADFORD (6-0)
Clark 20, Baylor 2, Prioleau 13, C.Cormany 20, G.Cormany 10, McManus 3, Wesley 5, Mitchell 2, Kanipe 6, Davis 3.
Lord Botetourt;11;11;18;15;--;55
Radford;18;21;18;27;--;84
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 4 (Salvi, Crawford, Prince, Tilley), Radford 15 (Clark 6, C.Cormany 4, G.Cormany 2, McManus, Prioleau, Wesley). JV game -- Radford won 48-36.
BOYS
Northside 69, Glenvar 52
Ayrion Journiette recorded a double-double scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds as the Vikings (3-0) outscored the Highlanders 39-24 in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Jamison Foley netted 19 points and Lawrence Cole added 15 for Northside.
Glenvar (1-2) was led by Stephen Barber with a game high 30 points.
GLENVAR (1-2)
Alexander 5, Barber 30, Housh 2, Johnson 4, Hendricks 7, Ford 4
NORTHSIDE (3-0)
Journiette 16, Cole 15, Vanore 2, Slash 7, Foley 19, Leftwich 6, Smith 4
Glenvar;15;13;9;15;--;52
Northside;13;17;14;25;--;69
3-point goals -- Glenvar 5 (Barber 2, Alexander, Johnson, Hendricks), Northside 7 (Foley 3, Leftwich 2, Cole, Slash). JV -- Northside won 51-38.
Cave Spring 79, William Byrd 64
Dylan Saunders scored a team high 20 points, Charlie Urgo and Bryce Cooper netted 16 points each and Stark Jones added 15 points to lead the Knights (1-1) to a road win.
Tyler Martin led all scorers with 21 points for Byrd (0-2). Jamie Cowley netted 11 points and Camden Richardson added 10 for the Terriers.
CAVE SPRING (1-1)
Bishop 8, Urgo 16, Cooper 16, Jones 15, Lilley 4, Saunders 20.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-2)
Ruble 7, Tinsley 2, Hairston 5, Martin 21, Williams 8, Richardson 10, Cowley 11
Cave Spring;18;22;24;15;--;79
William Byrd;13;16;10;25;--;64
3-point goals --- Cave Spring 4 (Urgo, Cooper, Jones, Saunders), William Byrd 6 (Martin 3, Ruble, Hairston, Cowley). JV game -- Cave Spring won 48-30.
Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60
CHILHOWIE -- Josh Tuell scored 17 points and led a second-half comeback as the Warriors overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.
D.J. Martin had 16 for Chilhowie (5-3), while Lucas Blevins hit 11 and Jonathan Phelps added 10.
T.J. Mullins scored 20 points for Honaker.
HONAKER
Hart 4, T.Boyd 11, Whitt 3, Lowe 18, M.Boyd 4, Mullins 20.
CHILHOWIE (5-3)
Tuell 17, Martin 16, Puckett 6, Blevins 11, Walters 4, Phelps 10, Hall 2.
Honaker;17;19;19;5--;60
Chilhowie;10;16;23;17;--;66
3-point goals -- Honaker 4 (T.Boyd 3, Whitt), Chilhowie 6 (Blevins 3, Phelps 2, Tuell). JV -- Honaker won 31-29.
Northwood 67, Marion 63
SALTVILLE -- Luke Carter scored 27 points and the Panthers pulled out a close win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Grant Williams led four Marion players in double figures with 12 points.
MARION
Marchant 3, Russell 5, Hall 3, Grubb 12, Joliffe 12, Williams 13, Thomas 10.
NORTHWOOD
C.Frye 16, M.Frye 8, Rolen 11, Debusk 2, Briggs 4, Carter 27.
Marion;14;15;20;14;--;67
Northwood;16;15;17;19;--;67
3-point goals -- Marion 8 (Joliffe 3, Williams 2, Grubb 2, Russell), Northwood 6 (Carter 4, Rolen, C.Frye). JV -- Marion won.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 49, William Byrd 38
Katie Carroll hit three of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Knights turned up the heat for a nondistrict home win.
Carroll finished with 15 points for Cave Spring (2-0), while Ava Hibbs had 12 and Zada Porter scored 11 points and had seven steals. The Knights hit 10 3-pointers.
Emily McCaskill led Byrd (1-1) with 13 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-1)
Stover 1, Firebaugh 6, Becirevic 3, Sophia Chrisley 10, Helton 1, Mutz 2, Walls 2, Emily McCaskill 13.
CAVE SPRING (2-0)
Porter 11, Carroll 15, Anderson 2, Hibbs 12, Smith 3, Cox 4, Jones 2.
William Byrd;9;4;12;13;--;38
Cave Spring;6;11;13;19;--;49
3-point goals -- William Byrd 2 (Firebaugh), Cave Spring 10 (Carroll 5, Hibbs 3, Porter, Smith). JV -- Cave Spring won.
Glenvar 78, Northside 44
Olivia Harris dropped in a game high 30 points as the Highlanders gained a nondistrict win.
Malaysia Donaldson netted 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Savana Luper added 11 points and Kaelon Thompson pulled down 10 boards for Glenvar (2-1).
The Vikings (1-2) were paced by Arianna Adebiyi with 12 points.
NORTHSIDE (1-2)
Adebiyi 12, Bobbitt 6, Saunders 9, Gates 4, Waweru 3, Kidd 6, Balisage 4.
GLENVAR (2-1)
McCulley 6, O.Harris 30, Luper 11, Donaldson 15, Thompson 8, R.Harris 8.
Northside;6;15;10;13;--;44
Glenvar;22;19;23;14;--;78
3-point goals -- Northside 3 (Bobbitt 2, Saunders), Glenvar 6 (O. Harris 4, Luper 2).
Carroll County 60, Galax 9
HILLSVILLE -- Jaelyn Hagee scored 19 points and the Cavaliers built a 45-5 halftime lead to stay unbeaten with a home win.
Kalee Easter added 13 points for Carroll (5-0), while Alyssa Ervin had 10.
Carly Sturgill led Galax with six.
GALAX (0-6)
Hash 1, Sturgill 6, Edwards 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (5-0)
Ervin 10, Easter 13, Richardson 5, Lam 3, Hagee 19, Alley 4, Cupp 6.
Galax;3;2;4;0;--;9
Carroll County;25;20;9;6;--;60
3-point goals -- Carroll County 4 (Easter, Richardson, Lam, Hagee).
Lord Botetourt 69, Giles 26
Ally Spangler and Grace Taylor scored 13 points apiece as the Cavaliers won for the second time in three nights.
Rhyann Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Briana Myers added nine assists for Botetourt (2-0), which added a game next week against unbeaten Carroll County.
GILES (3-6)
B.Reed 8, Mitcham 6, Steele 3, Lucas 7, Merrix 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (2-0)
Anderson 1, Kirby 5, Taylor 13, Myers 1, Orange 7, Spangler 13, Brumfield 2, Alfano 2, Morgan 8, Griffin 5, Jones 12.
Giles;5;11;7;;3;--;26
Lord Botetourt;18;17;17;17;--;69
3-point goals -- Giles 2 (B.Reed, Lucas), Lord Botetourt 3 (Kirby, Taylor, Orange). JV -- Lord Botetourt 34-15.
Rural Retreat 47, Bland County 33
BLAND -- Madison Fiscus scored 12 points as the Indians topped the Bears on the road.
Emily Williams added 11 for Rural Retreat (3-1).
RURAL RETREAT (3-1)
M.Fiscus 12, A.Fiscus 2, Cox 2, Trivitt 7, Bailey 1, Williams 11, Moore 10, Miller 2.
BLAND COUNTY (1-5)
M.Tindall 5, Townley 8, C.Tindall 3, Dillow 5, Hall 6, Irwin 2, Sanders 2, Galyean 2.
Rural Retreat;7;12;16;12;--;47
Bland County;9;8;6;10;--;33
3-point goals -- Rural Retreat 3 (M.Fiscus, Trivitt, Williams), Bland County 2 (Townley 2). JV -- Bland County won 33-30.
