H.S. basketball roundup: Radford boys stifle high-scoring Lord Botetourt in 84-55 win

RADFORD -- Cam Cormany and freshman Landen Clark scored 20 points each Wednesday night as Radford rolled past Lord Botetourt 84-55 in the battle of unbeatens.

P.J. Prioleau knocked down 13 points and Gavin Cormany added 10 for Radford which shot 48 percent as a team from beyond the arc, burying 15 three pointers. Clark, was successful on 6-of-10 treys.

Lord Botetourt (5-1), which came in averaging 75.8 points per game, was led by Dylan Salvi with 11 points and Jackson Crawford and Owen Prince with 10 points each.

LORD BOTETOURT (5-1)

Meade 2, Salvi 11, Arnholt 7, Crawford 10, Prince 10, Tilley 9, Harrison 2, Compton 4.

RADFORD (6-0)

Clark 20, Baylor 2, Prioleau 13, C.Cormany 20, G.Cormany 10, McManus 3, Wesley 5, Mitchell 2, Kanipe 6, Davis 3.

Lord Botetourt;11;11;18;15;--;55

Radford;18;21;18;27;--;84

3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 4 (Salvi, Crawford, Prince, Tilley), Radford 15 (Clark 6, C.Cormany 4, G.Cormany 2, McManus, Prioleau, Wesley). JV game -- Radford won 48-36.

BOYS