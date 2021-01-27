H.S. basketball roundup: Richardson's heroics lift Byrd to overtime victory over Glenvar

Camden Richardson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime and William Byrd dominated the extra period Wednesday night for a 67-61 nondistrict boys basketball victory at home over Glenvar.
Richardson finished the game with a game high 27 points, 13 coming in the final period and overtime, and Jamie Cawley added 17 points.
Steph Barber paced the Highlanders with 26 points and Garrett Hendrick and Tyler Johnson added 12 points each.
GLENVAR (1-4)
Barber 26, Housh 8, Johnson 12, Couch 2, Hendrick 12, Ford 1.
WILLIAM BYRD (2-3)
Ruble 8, Tinsley 7, Martin 6, Williams 2, Richardson 27, Cawley 17.
Glenvar;13;12;17;12;7;--;61
William Byrd;14;18;10;12;13;--;67
3-point goals -- Glenvar 8 (Barber 3, Hendrick 3, Johnson, Housh), William Byrd 6 (Ruble 2, Tinsley 2, Martin, Richardson). JV game -- William Byrd won.
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 54, Franklin County 47
ROCKY MOUNT -- Elijah Mitchell scored a game high 26 points as the Colonels turned in a big third period to come from behind for the district win.
Mitchell hit four of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter and went six for six from the free-throw line for the game.
As a team, William Fleming made 14 of 15 free-throws including nine for nine in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
Kalik Witcher paced the Eagles with 18 points and Josh Luckett added 10.
WILLIAM FLEMING (2-1, 1-0)
Mitchell 26, English 7, Goode 6, Jackson 5, Robertson 8, Webb 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY( 2-2, 0-2)
K.Witcher 18, Luckett 10, B. Witcher 4, Hudson 5, Wright 3, Foutz 7.
William Fleming;6;12;21;15;--;54
Franklin County;8;16;10;13;--;47
3-point goals -- William Fleming 8 (Mitchell 6, Jackson, Goode), Franklin County 8 (K. Witcher 3, Luckett 2, Wright, Foutz, Hudson). JV game -- William Fleming won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 69, Pulaski County 34
DUBLIN -- Jamonte Smith scored 18 points as the Patriots hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and used a big third quarter run to put away the host Cougars.
Jack Faulkner hit five treys en route to 17 points and Brooks Derey chipped in 15 for Patrick Henry.
Lane Nester led Pulaski County with eight points.
PATRICK HENRY (2-1, 1-0)
Smith 18, Faulkner 17, Derey 15, Adams 7, Yarmah 7, Stevens 2, Roberson 1, Martin 2.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-8, 0-2)
Gulley 3, Bourne 2, McDaniel 5, McCloud 3, O'Neil 4, Crouse 2, Nester 8, Sealander 6, Phillips 1.
Patrick Henry;18;15;25;11;--;69
Pulaski County;6;15;1;12;--;34
3-point goals -- Patrick Henry (Faulkner 5, Derey 3, Adams, Yarmah) 10, Pulaski County 4 (Nester 2, McDaniel, O'Neil).
Blacksburg 62, Auburn 50
BLACKSBURG -- Brooklyn Vick knocked down a game high 15 points and Matt Joyce added 12 to lead the Bruins to a nondistrict win.
The Eagles were paced by Daniel Brotherton with 12 points.
AUBURN (0-2)
Rutledge 9, Underwood 3, Millirons 3, Brotherton 12, Reece 3, Kelley 2, Marshall 9, Royal 8.
BLACKSBURG (1-1)
Babcock 6, Vick 15, Neurauter 2, Halsey 3, Duma 2, Miller 7, Shealor 6, Joyce 12, Appea 4, Walters 5.
Auburn;9;12;17;12;--;50.
Blacksburg;17;12;18;15;--;62
3-point goals -- Auburn 4 (Rutledge 2, Underwood, Millirons), Blacksburg 4 (Vick 2, Halsey, Miller).
NONDISTRICT
Northside 74, Hidden Valley 44
Jamison Foley drained all four of this 3-pointers in the second half, continuing a big second-quarter run that enabled the Vikings to pull away from the host Titans.
Ayrion Journiette added 13 points and Lawrence Cole chipped in 12 for Northside.
Tyler McDaniel led Hidden Valley with 14 points.
NORTHSIDE (5-0)
Journiette 13, Cole 12, Vanore 6, Bishop 5, Slash 2, Webb 2, Foley 17, Leftwich 4, Abshire 7, Luckie 2, Smith 4.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-4)
Lichtenstein 3, McDaniel 14, Stanley 1, Singh 8, Whittaker 7, Nichols 9, Smiley 2.
Northside;13;20;17;24;--;74
Hidden Valley;12;5;11;16;--;44
3-point goals -- Northside 9 (Foley 4, Vanore 2, Abshire 2, Cole), Hidden Valley 5 (Nichols 2, Lichtenstein, McDaniel, Whittaker). JV -- Northside won 60-51.
Lord Botetourt 74, James River 42
BUCHANAN -- Conner Tilley hit four 3-pointers and seven other Cavaliers struck from behind the arc as they overcame a slow start to defeat the Knights.
Tilley finished with 14 points, and Owen Prince and Nate Prince each had 10 for Lord Botetourt.
George Toliver led James River with 18 points, and Jake Braun added 12.
LORD BOTETOURT (8-1)
Meade 9, L.Bramblett 6, Salvi 2, Crawford 5, A.Bramblett 5, O.Prince 10, Tilley 14, N.Prince 10, Lovern 7, Hairston 4, Compton 2.
JAMES RIVER (1-4)
Andrews 5, White 1, Braun 12, Alderson 6, Toliver 18.
Lord Botetourt;4;19;22;29;--;74
James River;6;9;11;14;--;42
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 15 (Tilley 4, Meade 3, L.Bramblett 2, N.Prince 2, Crawford, A.Bramblett, O.Prince, Lovern), James River 1 (Braun). JV -- Lord Botetourt.
Parry McCluer 97, Rockbridge County 25
LEXINGTON -- Spencer Hamilton poured in 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Fighting Blues thumped the host Wildcats.
Ethan Moore and Will Dunlap each scored 14 points, Evan Cook netted 12 and John Snyder added 10 points for Parry McCluer.
Isaiah Poindexter led Rockbridge County with 11 points.
PARRY McCLUER (6-1)
Moore 14, Cook 12, Roberts 6, Baker 4, Wade 2, Dunlap 14, Hamilton 27, Plogger 4, Snyder 10, Secrist 4.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (0-3)
A.Poindexter 5, Owens 2, I.Poindexter 11, Smith 5, Jay 2.
Parry McCluer;28;29;18;22;--;97
Rockbridge County;2;7;10;6;--;25
3-point goals -- Rockbridge County (Smith).
Christiansburg 74, Eastern Montgomery 31
ELLISTON -- Matt Simmons scored 11 points and Austin Purcell added 10 as the Blue Demons rode a balanced scoring attack to put away the host Mustangs.
Jacob Price led Eastern Montgomery with 10 points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-0)
Simmons 11, Purcell 10, Hunter 2, Moles 4, Dunkleman 4, Clatterbaugh 4, Clark 4, Calloway 4, Buchanan 6, Myrthil 8, Graham 2, Gandee 8, Evans 3, Taylor 4.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-2)
Price 10, Bahnken 6, Moore 3, Worrell 2, Roupe 2, Sampson 4, Brown 1, Elkins 3.
Christiansburg;21;9;27;17;--;74
Eastern Montgomery;2;8;11;10;--;31
3-point goals -- Christiansburg 5 (Purcell 2, Gandee 2, Evans), Eastern Montgomery 6 (Price 3, Bahnken 2, Moore).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Holston 77, Rural Retreat 38
RURAL RETREAT -- High-jumping junior guard Nick Delatos had a game-high 26 points as the Cavaliers wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming district tournament.
Lane Blevins added 12 points for Holston (7-6, 6-2).
HOLSTON (7-6, 6-2)
E.Norris 9, Delatos 26, R.Norris 6, Sheets 5, Johnson 7, Anderson 3, Blevins 12, Brooks 10.
RURAL RETREAT (0-9, 0-6)
Crowder 4, Smith 3, Hight 3, Musser 5, Alford 5, Smelser 5, Worley 2, Lemmon 2, Crouse 5, Debord 4.
Holston;20;22;27;8;--;77
Rural Retreat;12;9;9;8;--;38
3-point goals -- Holston 8 (Delatos 4, R.Norris 2, E.Norris, Blevins), Rural Retreat 2 (Smith, Crouse).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 62, Patrick Henry 58
Ally Fleenor led four players in double figures as the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter for a road win over the Patriots.
Taryn Blankenship had 15 points for Pulaski County (3-0, 1-0), while Keslyn Secrist hit 13 and Paige Huff added 12.
Savannah Derey scored a game-high 24 points for PH (2-1, 0-1), while Shelby Fiddler had 14 and Jada Cook had 10.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-0, 1-0)
Fleenor 17, Huff 12, Lawson 3, Secrist 13, Blankenship 15, Cregger 2.
PATRICK HENRY (2-1, 0-1)
Fiddler 14, Cook 10, Pickens 2, Derey 24, Childress 8.
Pulaski County;22;11;11;18;--;62
Patrick Henry;11;19;12;16;--;58
3-point goals -- Pulaski County 5 (Huff 4, Lawson), Patrick Henry 4 (Fiddler 2, Childress 2).
NONDISTRICT
Northside 59, Hidden Valley 22
Tamiyah Gates scored a game high 15 points as part of a balanced scoring attack as the Vikings rode a 39-9 halftime lead to a nondistrict win.
Kara Reed led the Titans with nine points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-6)
Forth 2, Law 4, Jarrett 5, Reed 9, Derosha 1, Lkhagvasuren 1.
NORTHSIDE (2-3)
Johnson 6, Saunders 9, Gates 15, Waweru 5, Adebiyi 4, Kidd 6, Balisage 3, Martin 7, Workman 4.
Hidden Valley;6;3;8;5;--;22
Northside;21;18;12;8;--;59
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley (Reed), Northside 4 (Saunders 2, Waweru, Martin).
William Byrd 48, Glenvar 40
Sophia Chrisley and Emilie McCaskill each hit four 3-pointers as the Terriers took a road win over the Highlanders.
Chrisley finished with 20 points for Byrd (4-1), while McCaskill added 18.
Glenvar got 18 points from Olivia Harris and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Malaysia Donaldson.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-1)
Stover 3, Firebaugh 3, Chrisley 20, Mutz 3, McCaskill 18, Fuchs 3.
GLENVAR (3-2)
McCulley 2, Harris 18, Luper 3, Donaldson 10, Thompson 2, R.Harris 5.
William Byrd;15;11;8;14;--;48
Glenvar;9;11;13;7;--;40
3-point goals -- William Byrd 9 (Chrisley 4, McCaskill 4, Firebaugh). JV -- Glenvar won 25-12.
Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 30
LEXINGTON -- Grayce Henson netted 19 points, Anna Claytor had 17 points and Katie Claytor added 12 as the Fighting Blues rode a 24 point halftime advantage to a nondistrict win.
Aiyana Cooper and Emily Mahood scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats in their season opener.
PARRY MCCLUER (4-1)
M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 17, Roberts 2, G.Henson 19, K.Claytor 12.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (0-1)
Cooper 10, Crummett 4, Mahood 10, Erskine 2, Light 4.
Parry McCluer;15;18;17;4;--;54
Rockbridge County;5;4;10;11;--;30
3-point goals -- Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor 2), Rockbridge County 3 (Mahood 2, Cooper).
Marion 65, Chilhowie 36
MARION -- Anna Hagy scored 13 points and Gabby Whitt added 11 as the Scarlet Hurricanes ran their record to 10-0 with a win over the Warriors.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie (2-2) with 13 points.
CHILHOWIE (2-2)
Lane 2, Ballinger 4, Sheets 7, Goodwin 6, Barr 13, S.Roland 3, K.Roland 1
MARION (10-0)
Poston 3, Whitt 11, Blackburn 7, A.Moss 8, Evans 4, Hagy 13, Kimberlin 8, E.Moss 2, Farris 2, Terry 7.
Chilhowie;9;11;9;7;--;36
Marion;12;9;16;28;--;65
3-point goals -- Chilhowie 5 (Barr 3, Ballinger, Goodwin), Marion 9 (Whitt 3, Hagy 2, Kimberlin 2, Poston, Blackburn).
Eastern Montgomery 48, Christiansburg 31
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Maddie Bruce scored 17 points and the Mustangs built a big early lead for their first win.
Elli Underwood added 13 points and 10 steals for EastMont (1-1).
Hannah Altizer scored 14 points for Christiansburg (0-2).
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-1)
L.Underwood 6, Gadd 2, E.Underwood 13, Akers 2, Boone 2, Bahnken 6, Bruce 17.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-2)
Hatcher 4, Wilburn 10, Altizer 14, Tuck 1, Sherman 2.
Eastern Montgomery;18;10;18;2;--;48
Christiansburg;6;7;8;10;--;31
3-point goals -- Eastern Montgomery 2 (E.Underwood, Bruce), Christiansburg 1 (Altizer).
Auburn 51, Blacksburg 47
RINER -- Alyson Martin scored 24 points as Auburn won for the second time under new coach Kayla Ragsdale.
Gabby Brooks had 14 points for Blacksburg, which made just 8 of 28 free throws.
BLACKSBURG (1-1)
Gresh 6, Mila Santsaver-Jones 6, Sloss 9, Brooks 14, Morgan Cheynet 8, McKenzie Cheynet 4.
AUBURN (2-0)
Lafon 8, Huffman 9, Rorrer 4, Terry 6, Martin 24.
Blacksburg;11;10;15;11;--;47
Auburn;15;9;18;9;--51
3-point goals -- Blacksburg 3 (Brooks 2, Sloss), Auburn 4 (Martin 3, Huffman).
