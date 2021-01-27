H.S. basketball roundup: Richardson's heroics lift Byrd to overtime victory over Glenvar

ROCKY MOUNT -- Elijah Mitchell scored a game high 26 points as the Colonels turned in a big third period to come from behind for the district win.

Mitchell hit four of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter and went six for six from the free-throw line for the game.

As a team, William Fleming made 14 of 15 free-throws including nine for nine in the fourth quarter to ice the win.

Kalik Witcher paced the Eagles with 18 points and Josh Luckett added 10.

WILLIAM FLEMING (2-1, 1-0)

Mitchell 26, English 7, Goode 6, Jackson 5, Robertson 8, Webb 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY( 2-2, 0-2)

K.Witcher 18, Luckett 10, B. Witcher 4, Hudson 5, Wright 3, Foutz 7.

William Fleming;6;12;21;15;--;54

Franklin County;8;16;10;13;--;47

3-point goals -- William Fleming 8 (Mitchell 6, Jackson, Goode), Franklin County 8 (K. Witcher 3, Luckett 2, Wright, Foutz, Hudson). JV game -- William Fleming won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT