Kennedy Scales scored a game-high 26 points Monday night as the Salem girls basketball team opened its season with a 54-37 victory over Willia…
Camden Richardson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime and William Byrd dominated the extra period Wednesday night fo…
DUBLIN — Ally Fleenor scored 14 points and Keslyn Secrist added 12 Friday night as Pulaski County posted a 48-45 nondistrict girls basketball …
The VHSL on Thursday moved its upcoming Class 4, Class 3 and combined Class 2/1 swim championships from Richmond to Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
DALEVILLE — Alyssa Ervin scored a game-high 20 points, 17 coming in the second half, as Carroll County earned a 55-35 nondistrict girls basket…
MAX MEADOWS — Elijah Williams scored 15 points and Fort Chiswell scored a 70-39 nondistrict boys basketball victory Saturday over Tazewell wit…
Rockbridge County High School senior David Allio commits to play football for VMI.
WIRTZ — Smith Mountain Lake Christian lost more than a game Thursday night.
Patrick Henry’s girls completed a sweep of William Fleming, while the PH boys avenged a loss to the Colonels three days earlier in Round 2 of …
HILLSVILLE — Jackson Hull hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points as Carroll County opened its boys basketball season Wednesday ni…