H.S. basketball roundup: Salem girls get win over William Fleming in new coach's debut

Kennedy Scales scored a game-high 26 points Monday night as Salem opened its season with a 54-37 girls basketball victory over William Fleming, giving new coach Berlyn Seitz a win in her debut.
Zoe Robinson added 11 points for Salem.
Shakara Anderson knocked down 21 points and Victoria Board 11 for the Colonels.
SALEM (1-0)
Scales 26, Robinson 11, Hill 6, Greene 4, Moran 1, Baker 6.
WILLIAM FLEMING (1-2)
Henderson 2, Board 11, Patterson 1, Anderson 21, Jones 5.
Salem;7;21;12;14;--;54
William Fleming;12;11;7;7;--;37
3-point goals -- Salem 6 (Scales 3, Robinson 3), William Fleming -- 3 (Anderson 2, Jones).
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 62, William Byrd 49
Ayrion Journiette scored 18 points and Lawrence Cole added 16 as the Spartans used a hot start to score a road win over the Terriers.
Jamison Foley added 10 points for Northside (4-0, 1-0).
Jamie Cawley had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Byrd (1-3, 0-1). Camden Richardson added 13 and Trevor Ruble scored 10.
NORTHSIDE (4-0, 1-0)
Journiette 18, Cole 16, Bishop 4, Slash 1, Webb 9, Foley 10, Abshire 1, Smith 1.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-3, 0-1)
Ruble 10, Tinsley 4, Martin 4, Williams 3, Richardson 13, Cawley 15.
Northside;21;11;16;14;--;62
William Byrd;8;11;20;10;--;49
3-point goals -- Northside 3 (Cole, Webb, Foley), William Byrd 6 (Ruble 2, Richardson 2, Tinsley, Cawley). JV -- Northside.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 39
Charlie Urgo hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as the Knights hit six of their eight treys in the first half for a road win over the Titans.
Stark Jones added 17 points for Cave Spring (3-1, 1-0).
Manu Singh led Hidden Valley with 11 on the Titans' Senior Night.
CAVE SPRING (3-1, 1-0)
Bishop 6, Urgo 18, Cooper 7, Jones 17, Lilley 6, Saunders 6, Swanson 4.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-3, 0-1)
Dunning 5, Hart 6, McDaniel 6,Singh 11, Nichols 4, Smiley 4, P.Smith 3.
Cave Spring;21;17;15;11;--;64
Hidden Valley;8;13;11;7;--;39
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 8 (Urgo 4, Jones 3, Lilley), Hidden Valley 4 (Hart 2, Dunning, Smith). JV -- Cave Spring 48-33.
Christiansburg 64, Blacksburg 56
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Jacob Moles netted 12 points, Matthew Simmons scored 11 and Todd Dunkleman 10 to lead the Blue Demons to an opening-game win on Senior Night.
Christiansburg, which trailed by four at the half, dominated in the second half outscoring Blacksburg 33-21 to pull out the win.
The Bruins were led by Matthew Joyce with a game high 16 points. Brooklyn Vick knocked down 13 points and Brett Babcock 11 also in their season opener.
BLACKSBURG (0-1, 0-1)
Babcock 11, Vick 13, Neurauter 6, Duma 3, Shealor 3, Joyce 16, Appea 2, Walters 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-0, 1-0)
Simmons 11, Hunter 7, Moles 12, Dunkleman 10, Clatterbaugh 6, Calloway 4, Buchanan 8, Taylor 6.
Blacksburg;19;16;12;9;--;56
Christiansburg;18;13;16;17;--;64
3-point goals -- Blacksburg 5 (Babcock 2, Vick, Shealor, Joyce), Christiansburg 3 (Simmons, Hunter, Clatterbaugh).
Pulaski County 53, Salem 45
Peyton McDaniel and Kyle O'Neal scored 12 points apiece as the Cougars gained a district win on the road.
Qualee Robinson and Tanner Dakas led all scorers with 13 points each for the Spartans in their season opener.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-6, 1-0)
McDaniel 12, O'Neal 12, Gulley 8, Bourne 6, McCloud 5, Sealander 4, Johnson 2, Underwood 2, Phillips 2.
SALEM (0-1, 0-1)
Dakas 13, Robinson 13, Dawyot 6, Clemons 5, Wallace 3, Greer 3, Williams 2
Pulaski County;17;14;10;12;--;53
Salem;21;6;7;11;--;45
3-point goals -- Pulaski County 8 (McDaniel 4, O'Neal 3, Bourne), Salem 6 (Dakas 3, Robinson, Greer, Clemmons). JV game -- Pulaski won 38-31.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Graham 60, Marion 38
MARION -- David Graves scored 19 points as the G-Men stayed unbeaten with a win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Grant Williams led Marion with 12 points.
GRAHAM (9-0, 8-0)
Bradshaw 4, Surface 2, Owens 10, Dales 4, Graves 19, Cade 9, Morgan 3, Jackson 6.
MARION (1-6, 1-4)
Calhoun 2, Marchant 2, Russell 2, Hall 6, Grubb 9, Williams 12, Thomas 2, Greer 2.
Graham;17;14;17;12;--;60
Marion3;11;9;14;--;38
3-point goals – Graham 4 (Owens 3, Graves), Marion 4 (Grubb 2, Williams 2). JV game -- Graham won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35
NARROWS -- Spencer Hamilton scored 17 points and the Fighting Blues wrapped up the No. 1 seed out of the district.
Derek Johnson scored 10 points for Narrows, which suited up just six players.
PARRY McCLUER (4-1, 2-0)
Perry 4, Moore 3, Roberts 8, Dunlap 9, Hamilton 17, Plogger 6.
NARROWS (4-3, 0-2)
D.Johnson 10, Pruett 8, Green 5, Bradley 2, P.Johnson 2, Smith 8.
Parry McCluer;12;9;12;14;--;47
Narrows;9;14;4;8;--;35
3-point goals -- Parry McCluer 6 (Hamilton 2, Plogger 2, Moore 1, Roberts), Narrows 1 (Green). JV -- Narrows.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 90, Carroll County 52
RADFORD -- The Bobcats placed five players in double figures scoring with freshman Landen Clark leading the way with 14 points.
Elijah Kelly netted 13 points and P.J. Prioleau, Cam Cormany and Alex Kanipe added 11 points each.
Cormany also dished out eight assists and Radford buried 17 of 34 3-pointers for the game.
Jackson Hull poured in 25 points, including six treys, and Sylas Sechrist scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-5, 1-2)
Phillips 2, Riggins 5, Hull 25, Dalton 4, Sechrist 11, Flippin 2, Montgomery 3.
RADFORD (8-0, 6-0)
Clark 14, Baylor 4, Prioleau 11, C.Cormany 11, G. Cormany 6, McManus 9, Wesley 5, Kelly 13, Kanipe 11, Dobson 2, Lard 2, Davis 2
Carroll County;15;14;14;9;--;52
Radford;27;24;26;13;--;90
3-point goals -- Carroll County 6 (Hull 6) Radford 17 (Clark 4, Prioleau 3, C.Cormany 3, McManus 3, Kelly 2, Kanipe, Wesley). JV -- Radford won 60-44.
NONDISTRICT
Auburn 74, Eastern Montgomery 37
RINER -- Daniel Brotherton had 13 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles opened their season with all 13 players on the roster hitting the scoring column.
Michael Royal added 10 points for Auburn, while Ethan Millirons had eight points and eight assists.
Justin Tyree and Cameron Sampson had seven points apiece for EastMont.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)
Price 4, Bahnken 3, Moore 3, Justin Tyree 7, Worrell 6, Roupe 2, Burleson 5, Cameron Sampson 7.
AUBURN (1-0)
Rutledge 4, Underwood 4, Black 4, Hudson 2, E.Millirons 8, Brotherton 13, N.Millirons 8, Sparrer 4, Reese 6, Kelley 6, Marshall 3, Otey 2, Royal 10.
Eastern Montgomery 10;12;7;8;--;37
Auburn;21;23;18;12;--;74
3-point goals -- Eastern Montgomery 4 (Tyree 2, Bahnken, Moore), Auburn (E.Millirons 2, Royal 2, N.Millirons).
Lord Botetourt 72, George Washington 63
DALEVILLE -- Conner Tilley scored 16 points for the Cavaliers, who came back from a halftime deficit to down the visiting Eagles.
Owen Prince and Kyle Arnholt each scored 12 points for Lord Botetourt.
Donovan Howard netted a game-high 17 points for George Washington, while Jakobe Dixon added 13 points and Aman Blackwell chimed in with 12.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-1)
Hairston 5, Blackwell 12, Dixon 13, Walters 2, Carter 2, Spratt 2, Hamlett 8, Howard 17, Poole 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (7-1)
Meade 9, L.Bramblett 3, Salvi 6, Arnholt 12, Crawford 5, O. Prince 12, Tilley 16, Harrison 9.
George Washington;15;19;13;16;--;63
Lord Botetourt;8;17;26;21;--;72
3-point goals -- George Washington 4 (Dixon 2, Hamlett 2), Lord Botetourt 8 (Tilley 3, O. Prince 2, Meade 2, L. Bramblett).
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 43
WIRTZ -- Mason Neighbors poured in 27 points for the Ospreys in their win over the Tornados.
Cole Webster added 13 points for Smith Mountain Lake Christian.
Luke Burrill and Taevonn Colbert led Timberlake Christian with nine points apiece.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Shrewsbury 8, Winfree 3, Burrill 9, Colbert 9, Bryant 6, Walker 8.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (8-0)
Webster 13, Smith 4, Neighbors 27, Colomba 4.
Timberlake Christian;6;18;11;8;--;43
Smith Mountain Lake Christian;17;5;13;13;--;48
3-point goals -- Timberlake Christian 8 (Burrill 3, Shrewsbury 2, Bryant 2, Winfree), Smith Mountain Lake Christian 3 (Neighbors 2, Webster).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd 46, Northside 30
Sophia Chrisley led all scorers with 14 points and Emilie McCaskill added 11 as the Terriers rallied from a one point halftime deficit to outscore the Vikings 27-10 in the second half to gain a district win.
Rianna Saunders paced Northside with eight points.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-1, 1-1)
Firebaugh 2, Chrisley 14, Mutz 9, Walls 8, McCaskill 11.
NORTHSIDE (1-3, 0-1)
Johnson 4, Saunders 8, Gates 5, Adebiyi 6, Baliasage 2, Martin 1, Workman 4.
William Byrd;9;10;15;12;--;46
Northside;10,10,7,3,--,30
3-point goals -- William Byrd 4 (Walls 2, Chrisley, McCaskill).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 12
Abby Smith scored 15 points and the Knights opened their refurbished home court in style with a district win.
Zada Porter added 10 points and five assists for Cave Spring (3-1, 1-0).
Kara Reed led Hidden Valley with seven points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4, 0-1)
Garrett 2, Reed 7, Lkhagvasuren 3.
CAVE SPRING (3-1, 1-0)
Porter 10, Carroll 7, Anderson 4, Hibbs 3, Landsman 6, Smith 15, Cox 4, Jones 6, Robertson 3, Salacic 2, Hall 2, Holland 2.
Hidden Valley;0;2;4;6;--;12
Cave Spring;20;15;21;8;--;64
3-point goals -- Hidden Valley 2 (Reed, Lkhagvasuren), Cave Spring 8 (Smith 4, Landsman 2, Carroll, Robertson). Hidden Valley won in OT.
Blacksburg 43, Christiansburg 22
BLACKSBURG -- Morgan Cheynet led all scorers with 17 points as the Bruins gained a district win in the season opener for both teams.
Hannah Altizer paced the Blue Demons with 11 points.
Blacksburg outscored Christiansburg 26-10 in the second half to take control.
CHRISTIANSBURG (0-1, 0-1)
Kane 1, Wilburn 4, Altizer 11, Cox 2, Sherman 4.
BLACKSBURG (1-0, 1-0)
Mosser 2, Gresh 4, Jones 2, Sloss 3, Brooks 8, Mo.Cheynet 17, Brawley 2, Mc.Cheynet 4, VanGilder 1.
Christiansburg;5;7;4;6;--;22.
Blacksburg;4;13;11;15;--;43
3-point goals -- Christiansburg (Altizer).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 52, Fort Chiswell 36
WYTHEVILLE -- Meleah Kirtner led all scorers with 18 points as the Maroons downed the visiting Pioneers.
Hailey Patel drained four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for George Wythe (10-0, 6-0).
Sydney Underwood led Fort Chiswell with nine points.
FORT CHISWELL (4-3, 2-2)
Brown 5, Roark 3, Akers 5, Patton 2, Underwood 9, Turpin 4, King 8.
GEORGE WYTHE (10-0, 6-0)
Phillippi 4, Kirtner 18, Tate 4, Guthrie 9, Patel 14, Malavolti 3.
Fort Chiswell;6;5;5;20;--;36
George Wythe;18;8;15;11;--;52
3-point goals -- Fort Chiswell 7 (Underwood 3, King 2, Brown, Akers), George Wythe 5 (Patel 4, Guthrie).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37
BUENA VISTA -- Katie Claytor scored 15 points and Grayce Henson added 14 as the Fighting Blues defeated the Green Wave for the second time in two nights to clinch the No. 1 seed out of the district.
Anna Claytor added 12 for PM, which hit 12 of 12 free throws.
Madi Mann drilled four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Narrows.
NARROWS (2-6, 0-2)
Robertson 8, S.Mann 4, M.Mann 14, Bishop 8, Stables 2, Howard 1.
PARRY McCLUER (3-1, 2-0)
A.Grow 2, K.Grow 2, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 12, Roberts 4, G.Henson 14, K.Claytor 15, Taylor 4.
Narrows;9;8;11;9;--;57
Parry McCluer;17;8;24;8;--;57
3-point goals -- Narrows 5 (M.Mann 4, Robertson), Parry McCluer 1 (K.Claytor). JV -- Parry McCluer won 20-17.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
New Covenant 49, North Cross 12
Phoebe Prillaman scored 15 points and Emilee Newsome added 11 as the Gryphons topped the Raiders.
North Cross played without leading scorer Kylie Schaefer, who is out with a broken wrist.
NEW COVENANT (3-2)
E.Walker 2, B.Walker 9, Rucker 6, Kind 5, Newsome 11, Prillaman 15, Zealand 2.
NORTH CROSS (0-3, 0-2)
Garrison 5, Hash 2, Jensen 2, Brown 3.
New Covenant;18;20;9;2;--;49
North Cross;5;0;7;0;--;12
3-point goals -- North Cross 2 (Garrison, Brown), New Covenant 4 (Prillaman 3, Kind 1).
NONDISTRICT
Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 40
ELLISTON -- Katelyn Lafon scored 15 points and Allison Martin added 14 as the Eagles earned a win for new coach Taylor Ragsdale in her debut.
Madi Bruce had a game-high 16 points for Eastern Montgomery, while Elli Underwood added 10.
AUBURN (1-0)
Lafon 15, Huffman 8, Martin 14, Terry 2, Rorrer 5.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)
L.Underwood 6, E.Underwood 10, Boone 3, Bahnken 5, Bruce 16.
Auburn;14;4;13;13;--;44
Eastern Montgomery;9;11;8;12;--;40
3-point goals -- Auburn 4 (Martin 2, Rorrer, Huffman), Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce).
