H.S. basketball roundup: SMLCA drops first game as starting guard leaves with injury

WIRTZ -- Smith Mountain Lake Christian lost more than a game Thursday night.

Already minus superstar Cole Webster because of an illness, SMLCA lost guard Ben Roberson to a broken bone in his wrist.

Regents capitalized as pressure defense led to 23 points by Quinton Renigar and 22 by Landon Swingler as the Charlottesville team handed the Ospreys their first loss with a 69-33 decision.

Mason Neighbors led SMLCA with 14 points.

REGENTS (7-1)

Renigar 23, Swingler 22, Rose 8, Tiwari 4, W.Hoover 4, Hoffman 4, Kepper 2, R.Hoover 2.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (8-1)

Roberson 3, Smith 9, Neighbors 14, Colomba 2, Portillo 6.

Regents;14;11;19;25;--;69

Smith Mountain Lake Christian;5;8;13;7;--;33

3-point goals -- Regents 3 (Renigar 2, Hoffman), Smith Mountain Lake Christian 2 (Portillo 2).

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Marion 43, Virginia High 31