H.S. basketball roundup: Tilley, Selkirk lead Botetourt boys past Parry McCluer

BUENA VISTA -- Conner Tilley and Tanner Selkirk combined for 36 points and eight of Lord Botetourt's 14 3-pointers as the Cavaliers remained unbeaten Monday night with a 78-64 victory over Parry McCluer.

Spencer Hamilton scored a game-high 29 points for Parry McCluer (1-1) after putting up 31 in his first game. Hamilton added seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Dunlap had 11 points, six assists and four steals for the Fighting Blues.