H.S. basketball roundup: Tilley, Selkirk lead Botetourt boys past Parry McCluer

BUENA VISTA -- Conner Tilley and Tanner Selkirk combined for 36 points and eight of Lord Botetourt's 14 3-pointers as the Cavaliers remained unbeaten Monday night with a 78-64 victory over Parry McCluer.
Tilley scored 21 points while Selkirk added 15. Kyle Arnholt finished with 12 for Botetourt (3-0).
Spencer Hamilton scored a game-high 29 points for Parry McCluer (1-1) after putting up 31 in his first game. Hamilton added seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Dunlap had 11 points, six assists and four steals for the Fighting Blues.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)
Meade 5, L.Bramblett 7, Salvi 7, Arnholt 12, Crawford 9, Selkirk 15, O.Prince 2, Tilley 21.
PARRY McCLUER (1-1)
Perry 2, Moore 11, Roberts 3, Dunlap 11, Hamilton 29, Snider 8.
Lord Botetourt;13;21;23;19;--;78
Parry McCluer;16;15;17;16;--;64
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 14 (Tilley 5, Selkirk 3, Salvi 2, Crawford 2, Meade, L.Bramblett), Parry McCluer 7 (Hamilton 3, Moore 2, Roberts, Dunlap). JV -- Lord Botetourt won 49-42.
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 45, Galax 42
GALAX -- Drew Hoge, Dylan Havens and Kennie Compton all scored 11 points and the Bears held on for a road win in their district opener.
Havens hit three 3-pointers for Bland County (2-0, 1-0).
Keaton Beeman led Galax (0-2, 0-1) with 12 points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-0, 1-0)
Hoge 11, Havens 11, Compton 11, Parker 3, Russo 4, Buchanan 4, Hall 1.
GALAX (0-2, 0-1)
Beeman 10, Pickett 9, Brannock 8, Cruise 7, Bagley 3, Ashworth 3, Keatley 2.
Bland County;18;7;15;5;--;45
Galax;12;6;17;7;--;42
3-point goals -- Bland County 7 (Havens 3, Compton 2, Hoge, Parker), Galax 5 (Brannock 8, Cruise 2, Pickett). JV -- Bland County won 24-22.
NONDISTRICT
Narrows 88, Chilhowie 61
NARROWS -- Logan Green scored 21 points and freshman Kolier Pruett added 19 as the Green Wave built a 69-43 lead after three quarters for a win over the Warriors.
Dalton Bradley scored 15 points and Dawson Snidow had 10 for Narrows (3-1).
Chilhowie was led by D.J. Martin with 10 points.
CHILHOWIE (2-2)
D.Martin 10, Tuell 6, W.Martin 9, Puckett 6, Blevins 6, Walters 4, Phelps 7, Hall 5, Delp 1, Dunford 3, Sauls 3.
NARROWS (3-1)
Green 19, Pruett 19, Bradley 15, Snidow 10, Johnston 4, Shepherd 6, Johnson 8, Smith 5.
Chilhowie;11;21;11;18;--;61
Narrows;21;21;29;17;--;88
3-point goals -- Chilhowie 6 (D.Martin 2, W.Martin, Phelps, Hall, Sauls), Narrows 3 (Pruett 3). JV -- Chilhowie won.
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 58, Giles 51
RADFORD -- Junior Laney Cline poured in 24 points and the Bobcats pulled out a tough home win over the Spartans.
Haley Whitt had 11 points for Radford (4-1, 4-1).
Ash Mitcham led Giles (3-3, 1-3) with 17 points, while Gracie Merrix added 13.
GILES (3-3, 1-3)
Mitcham 17, Merrix 13, K.Reed 7, Lucas 5, King 4, B.Reed 4, Steele 1.
RADFORD (4-1, 4-1)
Cline 24, Haley Whitt 11, Dean 7, Turk 4, Page 4, Conner 2, Phillips 2, Hanah Whitt 2.
Giles;15;11;16;9;--;51
Radford;19;15;13;11;--;58
3-point goals -- Radford 2 (Haley Whitt, Conner). JV -- Radford won 32-23.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123