H.S. Cross Country: Christiansburg sweeps titles at Blue Ridge Invitational

DALEVILLE — Christiansburg swept both team titles, while Lawson Mecom won the boys race for the Blue Demons and Glenvar's Carly Wilkes took the girls crown Saturday in the Blue Ridge Invitational cross country meet at Greenfield Recreation Park.
Wilkes won in 20 minutes, 12.91 seconds, but she got a strong run from Jefferson Christian freshman Violet Wall, who was second in 20:27.04.
Mecom won in 17:13.80, edging Glenvar's Daniel Zearfoss by less than three seconds.
Lord Botetourt's boys and Northside's girls placed second in the team standings.
Boys team scores
1. Christiansburg (Cbg) 57, 2. Lord Botetourt (LB) 86, 3. Franklin County (Frnk) 110, 4. Pulaski County (Pul) 125, 5. Southwest Virginia Academy (SWVa) 128 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 131, 7. Broadway (Bway) 136, 8. Altavista 217, 9. Grace Christian (Grace) 223, 10. Rockbridge County (Rock) 249, 11. William Byrd 287, 12. Eastern Mennonite (Menn)) 309, 13. Northside 328, 14. Jefferson Christian (JC) 381.
Boys top 15
1. Lawson Mecom (Cbg) 17:13.80, 2. Daniel Zearfoss (Glenvar) 17:16.57, 3. Evan Gates (LB) 17:21.35, 4. Dillon Craig (Cbg) 17:38.94, 5. Garrett Kinder (Pul) 17:53.58, 6. Joshua Starr (Cbg) 17:58.90, 7. Evan Hull (Pul) 18:08.52, 8. Evan Roney (Rock) 18:11.23, 9. Jack Ericsson (PH) 18:12.21, 10. Kyle Roach (Frnk) 18:12.48, 11. Cole Stelter (LB) 18:19.11, 12. Joey John (SWVa) A 18:28.63, 13. Parker Chapman (Frnk) 18:28.92, 14. Carter Hudson (LB) 18:35.89, 15. Cade Cockrell (SWVa) 18:46.13.
Girls team scores
1. Christiansburg 67, 2. Northside (Nor) 104, 3. Grace Christian 106, 4. Lord Botetourt 111, 5. Franklin County 131, 6. William Byrd 142, 7. Rockbridge County 153, 8. Patrick Henry 154, 9. Southwest Virginia Academy 179, 10. Altavista 210.
Girls top 15
1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 20:12.91, 2. Violet Wall (JC) 20:27.04, 3. Taylor Driver (Bway) 20:30.31, 4. Addie Shorter (Frnk) 20:49.93, 5. Nicole Black (Rock) 20:51.63, 6. Sydney Vokus (LB) 20:52.64, 7. Molly Hayden (SWVa) 21:40.15, 8. Amie Delp (Carroll County) 21:52.97, 9. McKenna Spaulding (Cbg) 22:00.58, 10. Kayla Waters (Cbg) 22:03.74, 11. Angelina Baader (SWVa) 22:04.26, 12. Hannah Parker (Cbg) 22:04.97, 13. Kaitlyn Harper (Grace) 22:32.72, 14. Erin Loker (Menn) 22:35.52, 15. Olivia Hurd (WB) 22:38.90.