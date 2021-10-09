H.S. Cross Country: Christiansburg sweeps titles at Blue Ridge Invitational

DALEVILLE — Christiansburg swept both team titles, while Lawson Mecom won the boys race for the Blue Demons and Glenvar's Carly Wilkes took the girls crown Saturday in the Blue Ridge Invitational cross country meet at Greenfield Recreation Park.

Wilkes won in 20 minutes, 12.91 seconds, but she got a strong run from Jefferson Christian freshman Violet Wall, who was second in 20:27.04.

Mecom won in 17:13.80, edging Glenvar's Daniel Zearfoss by less than three seconds.

Lord Botetourt's boys and Northside's girls placed second in the team standings.

Boys team scores

1. Christiansburg (Cbg) 57, 2. Lord Botetourt (LB) 86, 3. Franklin County (Frnk) 110, 4. Pulaski County (Pul) 125, 5. Southwest Virginia Academy (SWVa) 128 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 131, 7. Broadway (Bway) 136, 8. Altavista 217, 9. Grace Christian (Grace) 223, 10. Rockbridge County (Rock) 249, 11. William Byrd 287, 12. Eastern Mennonite (Menn)) 309, 13. Northside 328, 14. Jefferson Christian (JC) 381.

Boys top 15