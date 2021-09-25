H.S. CROSS COUNTRY: Lord Botetourt boys win team title at Alleghany Invitational

COVINGTON — Lord Botetourt won the boys team title and the Cavaliers’ Ella Johnston took the girls individual race Saturday at the Alleghany Invitational cross country meet at Jackson River Sports Complex.

Botetourt edged Christiansburg in the boys race, which was won by Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin in 16 minutes, 14.26 seconds with Christiansburg’s Lawson Mecom second in 16:26.63.

Johnston crossed the line in 19:12.97, ahead of Botetourt teammate Sydney Vokus and Rockbridge County’s Nicole Black.

Boys team scores

1. Lord Botetourt (LB) 71, 2. Christiansburg (Cbg) 82, 3. Fort Defiance (FD) 98, 4. Hidden Valley (HV) 139, 5. Alleghany (All) 156, 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 158, 7. Pulaski County (Pul) 174, 8. Rockbridge County (Rock) 190, 9. Salem (Sal) 207, 10. Cave Spring (CS) 230, 11. Glenvar (Glen) 286, 12. Regents (Reg) 329, 13. Northside (Nor) 338, 14. Eastern Mennonite (Menn) 351, 15. William Byrd (WB) 375, 16. Riverheads (Riv) 427.

Boys top 15