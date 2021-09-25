H.S. CROSS COUNTRY: Lord Botetourt boys win team title at Alleghany Invitational

COVINGTON — Lord Botetourt won the boys team title and the Cavaliers’ Ella Johnston took the girls individual race Saturday at the Alleghany Invitational cross country meet at Jackson River Sports Complex.
Botetourt edged Christiansburg in the boys race, which was won by Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin in 16 minutes, 14.26 seconds with Christiansburg’s Lawson Mecom second in 16:26.63.
Johnston crossed the line in 19:12.97, ahead of Botetourt teammate Sydney Vokus and Rockbridge County’s Nicole Black.
Boys team scores
1. Lord Botetourt (LB) 71, 2. Christiansburg (Cbg) 82, 3. Fort Defiance (FD) 98, 4. Hidden Valley (HV) 139, 5. Alleghany (All) 156, 6. Patrick Henry (PH) 158, 7. Pulaski County (Pul) 174, 8. Rockbridge County (Rock) 190, 9. Salem (Sal) 207, 10. Cave Spring (CS) 230, 11. Glenvar (Glen) 286, 12. Regents (Reg) 329, 13. Northside (Nor) 338, 14. Eastern Mennonite (Menn) 351, 15. William Byrd (WB) 375, 16. Riverheads (Riv) 427.
Boys top 15
1. Ramsey Corbin (FD) 16:14.26, 2. Lawson Mecom (Cbg) 16:26.63, 3. Dillon Craig (Cbg) 16:41.05, 4. Ryan Connelly (Nor) 16:41.87, 5. Kovyk Chandler (PM) 16:46.14, 6. Garrett Kinder (Pul) 16:51.97, 7. Evan Gates (LB) 16:53.04, 8. Daniel Zearfoss (Glen) 17:02.06, 9. Sam Tindall (Fort) 17:02.35, 10. Joshua Starr (Cbg) 17:11.76, 11. Carter Hudson (LB) 17:13.29, 12. Gabe Miller (All) 17:16.42, 13. Rye Jackson (LB) 17:17.13, 14. Evan Roney (Rock) 17:23.20, 15. Jack Ericsson (PH) 17:27.11.
Girls team scores
1. Fort Defiance 88, 2. Lord Botetourt 89, 3. Christiansburg 91, 4. Rockbridge County 113, 5. Hidden Valley 155, 6. Alleghany 158, 7. Northside 163, 8. Salem 163, 9. William Byrd 189, 10. Cave Spring 220, 11. Riverheads 251, 12. Parry McCluer (PM) 286.
Girls top 15
1. Ella Johnston (LB) 19:12.97, 2. Sydney Vokus (LB) 19:29.21, 3. Nicole Black (Rock) 19:47.25, 4. Jessica Palisca (CS) 2:00.41, 5. Sadie Wagner (HV) 20:14.22, 6. Sophie Crawford (PH) 20:17.74, 7. Carolyn Connelly (Rock) 20:22.66, 8. Kayla Waters (Cbg) 20:22.79, 9. Megan Timmes (Rock) 2:28.40, 10. Trinity Neff (Fort) 20:30.27, 11. Alice Sherman (PH) 20:31.74, 12. Abby Lane (FD) 20:33.76, 13. Erna Dietrich (LB) 20:34.54, 14.
Auburn girls place 4th
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Auburn’s girls finished fourth and Floyd County’s boys placed fifth Saturday in the Bristol Cross Small School Division at Steele Creek Park.
Radford’s Cyrus Hartig and Floyd’s Zoe Belshan placed fifth individually.