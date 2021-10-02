H.S. Cross Country: Lord Botetourt sweeps Cougar Clash

DUBLIN — Lord Botetourt won the boys and girls team championships Saturday in the Cougar Clash cross country meet at Randolph Park.
Pulaski County’s Garrett Kinder took the boys race in 17 minutes, 6.0 seconds with Botetourt’s Evan Gates second in 17:17.
Lord Botetourt’s Ella Johnson won the girls race in 19:57.9 ahead of Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca.
Boys team scores
1. Lord Botetourt (LB) 29, 2. Pulaski County (Pul) 40, 3. Blacksburg (Bbg) 61, 4. Cave Spring (CS) 99, 5. Bland County (BC) 144, 6. Jefferson Christian (JC) 158.
Boys top 15
1. Garrett Kinder (PC) 17:06.0, 2. Evan Gates (LB) 17:17, 3. Evan Hull (PC) 17:47, 4. Cole Stelter (LB) 17:55, 5. Jamie Wall (Narrows) 17:57, 6. Rye Jackson (LB) 18:04, 7. Carter Hudson (LB) 18:09, 8. Thomas Hanshew (Pul) 18:12, 9. Wes King (Pul) 18:23.2, 10. Greg Strahm (Bbg) 18:26.0, 11. Gavin Paye (Bbg) 18:26.1, 12. Benja Bravo (CS) 18:34, 13. Aiden Dietrich (LB) 18:35.8, 14. Miles Carrier (Bbg) 18:56, 15. Zachary Ermann (Bbg) 19:04.
Girls team scores
1. Lord Botetourt 30, 2. Cave Spring 45, 3. Blacksburg 48.
Girls top 15
1. Ella Johnston (LB) 19:57.9, 2. Jessica Palisca (CS) 20:11, 3. Sydney Vokus (LB) 20:20, 4. Violet Wall (JC) 20:33, 5. Priscilla Keller (Roanoke Valley Christian) 20:57, 6. Kirsten Woods (Bbg) 22:21, 7. Siena Iademarco (CS) 22:28, 8. Karley Burkes (LB) 23:32, 9. Hatlyn Haggerty (LB) 23:33, 10. Chessie Tindall (BC) 23:41, 11. Grace Lee (Bbg) 23:47, 12. Lauren Niday (CS) 23:52, 13. Julia Wallace (Bbg) 23:59, 14. Annie Miller (JC) 24:02, 15. Sophia Blaszak (CS) 24:10.
Bradbury leads Bruins to 4th
THE PLAINS — Reese Bradbury placed third in 18 minutes, 20 seconds and led Blacksburg to a fourth-place girls team finish in the Octoberfest Invitational meet at Great Meadow.
Deep Run won the event with 192 points. Blacksburg scored 248, trailing West Springfield and Tuscarora.
Allie McDonald was 13th for the Bruins.
Grace Finnegan of Richard Montgomery (Md.) won the event in 17:58.
JF girls take 10th in North Carolina
CARY, N.C. — Jefferson Forest’s girls placed 10th Saturday in the championship division of the Great American Cross Country Festival at WakeMed Soccer Complex.
JF had 293 points, led by a 22nd-place finish by sophomore Zoie Lamanna in 18 minutes, 25.6 seconds. Ciara O’Shea of Madison Central (Ky.) won the race in 17:08.9.
Weddington (N.C.) won the meet with 120 points.