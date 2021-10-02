H.S. Cross Country: Lord Botetourt sweeps Cougar Clash

Bradbury leads Bruins to 4th

THE PLAINS — Reese Bradbury placed third in 18 minutes, 20 seconds and led Blacksburg to a fourth-place girls team finish in the Octoberfest Invitational meet at Great Meadow.

Deep Run won the event with 192 points. Blacksburg scored 248, trailing West Springfield and Tuscarora.

Allie McDonald was 13th for the Bruins.

Grace Finnegan of Richard Montgomery (Md.) won the event in 17:58.

JF girls take 10th in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — Jefferson Forest’s girls placed 10th Saturday in the championship division of the Great American Cross Country Festival at WakeMed Soccer Complex.

JF had 293 points, led by a 22nd-place finish by sophomore Zoie Lamanna in 18 minutes, 25.6 seconds. Ciara O’Shea of Madison Central (Ky.) won the race in 17:08.9.

Weddington (N.C.) won the meet with 120 points.