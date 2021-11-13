H.S. Cross Country Roundup: Blacksburg girls finish 2nd in Class 4 state meet

THE PLAINS — Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford placed fourth in the boys meet, while Reese Bradbury’s eighth-place finish led the Bruins to a a runner-up spot in the girls team standings in the VHSL Class 4 cross country meet at Great Meadow.

Loudoun Valley won the girls meet with 64 points to Blacksburg’s 85.

Bradbury’s time of 18 minutes, 57 seconds was more than a minute behind winner Ava Gordon of Loudoun Valley (17:53).

Rutherford crossed in 15:56, one second better than Jefferson Forest’s Brannon Adams in fifth.

Jefferson Forest’s girls placed third with Zoie Lamanna placing fourth.

Western Albemarle took the boys team title.

In Class 6, Franklin County junior Nathan Atchue placed fourth in 16:02 as Yorktown’s Owen McArdle won in 15:45. Oakton took the team title.

Franklin County’s Addie Shorter placed 32nd in the girls race with teammate Kylie Cooper 46th. Battlefield’s Sailor Eastman won in 17:29. Ocean Lakes won the girls team crown.

In Class 5, Patrick Henry’s Aylin Yirmibesoglu finished 49th among the girls in 21:32. Midlothian’s Gabriella Garcia won in 18:55. Deep Run was the team winner.

Mills Godwin’s Berkley Nance won the boys meet in 16:12. Glen Allen took the team title.