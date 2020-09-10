H.S. football: After showing his sports prowess at Lord Botetourt and Richmond, Robert Crute took a different path

“I said, ‘Coach, who are those guys over there looking at me? They’re giving me the willies.’ He said, ‘Don’t pay any attention to them. You get away from them.’ He was concerned about my amateur status.”

Ultimately, Crute told the Colts thanks but no thanks.

He was on another mission.

“I told them I was applying for the seminary,” he said. “I had kind of made a commitment, although it was flattering. I was a small tailback and [pro football] sounded like the moon.

“It was the right thing for me to do.”

n n n

One of Crute’s first jobs in Kentucky was as the music chaplain at LaGrange Reformatory, a medium-security prison 30 miles northeast of Louisville.

Crute directed a choir of 20 inmates, taking them on the road to local churches accompanied only by the bus driver and one prison guard.

“I loved those men,” he said. “I met a guy named Pete, who was actually a murderer. He used to sing and play autoharp at Christmas time. He used to sing ‘Sweet Little Jesus Boy.’ It would bring me to tears.”