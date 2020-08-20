H.S. Football: Lack of state playoffs left Fleming players wondering 'what if?"

Fifty years ago the Virginia High School League made two landmark decisions:
The VHSL regrouped its member schools into three new classifications — AAA, AA and A.
And for the first time the league set up state football playoffs for each division.
Almost.
While Group AA and Group A held three-week playoffs to crown their inaugural champions — Gate City (AA) and Chilhowie (A) — the VHSL’s larger schools in Group AAA chose only to produce four regional winners with a “champion” determined by a mathematical rating system.
Following a 10-game regular season, eight Group AAA teams each got to play one extra game and that was it.
No state semifinals.
No championship game.
As the VHSL now prepares to determine whether postseason play will be included in its rescheduled 2020 fall athletics season, questions exist.
Will there be an abbreviated “tournament?”
Will there be no football playoffs but instead a “bowl game?”
Will there be a combination of both?
Since the VHSL began operation in 1913, the league’s public schools have competed for state titles in a variety of alphanumeric classifications.
Other than a handful of championship games played in the 1920s, one overall state football champion was determined solely by a team’s regular-season record until the mid-1960s.
Championship games were played in 1965, 1966 and 1969, and three region winners were recognized as co-champions in 1967 before that format was finally scrapped in 1970.
However, schools in the newly created Group AAA classification did not get to join the playoff party right away.
While four of the area’s smaller schools — Group AA Bassett and Dublin, and Group A Natural Bridge and Chilhowie — entered postseason play with hopes of earning a state championship on the field, the 1970 season offered no such promise for the big schools.
William Fleming knocked off previously unbeaten George Washington of Danville in the regular-season finale at Victory Stadium to win the Western District title, but the only reward was a Northwestern Region home game against James Wood of Winchester.
James Wood defeated Fleming 25-6 and was declared the inaugural Group AAA champion over the other three region winners — Woodrow Wilson of Portsmouth, Henrico of Richmond and George Marshall of Falls Church.
Heading into the region final with an 8-2 record, William Fleming did not have a high enough rating to be eligible for the Group AAA title even if the Colonels had won the game.
Did the players even realize it?
“We didn’t,” said David Dickey, a senior receiver on the 1970 team. “We were just excited that we got to play another game.”
While Gate City and Chilhowie got to hoist trophies on the 50-yard line, James Wood celebrated its title after the fact.
Those involved in the game cannot recall why there was no Group AAA semifinals or championship game.
Institutional inertia?
Some other reason?
“That’s a good question,” former James Wood administrator Wendell Dick said. “Nobody really answered that. They just didn’t have a state championship and I don’t know why.”
Don Lee was a 33-year-old head coach at Fleming in 1970.
Now living in Chesterfield County, Lee isn’t quite sure why Group AAA did not begin a full playoff until 1971 when Andrew Lewis played T.C. Williams in the state final that was featured in the movie “Remember the Titans.”
“I don’t know,” Lee said. “It took a heck of a lot to get those things through.
“Now look at all the teams that qualify and the way they have it set up with 2-8 teams. That’s pitiful.”
Fleming had motivation in 1970 after being denied an extra game in 1969. The Colonels tied Halifax County for the district title in 1969, and despite a win over the Comets, saw Halifax earn the regional berth against Tazewell.
“Patrick Henry played Halifax in the last game of the season,” Lee recalled. “If PH had beaten Halifax we would have been able to go.’
Fleming entered the 1970 season on a mission, but an early 21-12 loss to a Cave Spring team coached by Charlie Hammes knocked the Colonels’ heads out of the clouds.
A 12-0 win over Franklin County in Victory Stadium and a 28-0 victory over Andrew Lewis — a rare shutout loss at home for the Wolverines — got Fleming back on track.
Late-season wins over R.E. Lee-Staunton and George Washington offset a second regular-season loss to Halifax, and Fleming locked up its first postseason game in school history.
“That ’70 team was the best team I had over there,” Lee said.. “We beat Andrew Lewis … I remember that like it was yesterday.”
However, little went right for Fleming heading into the region final, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at Northside High School.
Heavy rain postponed the game until the next day and it was moved to Victory Stadium as the second half of a doubleheader with Virginia Tech and VMI taking center stage in their annual matchup in Roanoke.
Several days before the game, Fleming learned that speedy kick returner and receiver Larry Otey would miss the game with an ailment.
Dickey, who tore the ACL in his right knee late in the year, already was on the injured list.
“There weren’t any excuses on our part, but we lost a couple of kids that really threw us off balance,” Lee recalled. “We had a great team but we didn’t have a lot of depth. We were just kind of out of whack.’
Fleming also ran into a very strong James Wood team coached by Walter Barr, whose four-year record from 1967-70 at the Winchester school was 38-2-1.
The lone tie came in the regular-season finale when James Wood scored late to end its annual showdown with Winchester rival John Handley in a 22-22 deadlock, clinching the region berth.
“Jim Casey, our athletic director had told Walter during the week that if there was a tie that we could go to the regional game,” former James Wood administrator Wendell Dick said.
“Handley scored with about four minutes to go to go ahead of us 22-15. I was in the press box and Walter called up and wanted to see Casey right away. Casey went down to the field and Walter said, ‘Are you sure that we will go to the regional game?’ Casey said, ‘Yes, I’m sure.’”
So after a late TD, Barr sent the kicking team onto the field instead of going for a possible two-point conversion and the win.
There were no such worries against William Fleming.
James Wood’s defense shut down Fleming junior running back Mike “Horse” Dowe, who later played at Virginia after graduating in 1972.
Wood led 3-0 at halftime and went up 25-0 before Chuck Gladu scored on a 1-yard run for Fleming’s only TD.
Even though Fleming could not have been declared the Group AAA champion, it was a disappointing loss
“I carried that game around with me for a long time, but I’ve let it go now,” Lee said. It’s been 50 years.”
Dickey, who had a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD in the loss to Cave Spring, felt the hurt the rest of his senior year after the late-season knee injury
“I played football, basketball and baseball,” he said. “My biggest disappointment was I missed the whole basketball season and I was captain of the team. That crushed me more than anything else.
“I didn’t get to move on. I was so discouraged when I graduated I took a year off. Then I got drafted. I got drafted by the Army and I enlisted in the Navy.”
Lee coached at Fleming for eight seasons before entering private business. He later did color commentary on locally televised high school games.
“That made the transition easier for me,” Lee said. “I had a Friday night every week but I didn’t have to worry about washing jocks the next morning.”
Dowe played running back at UVa under Don Lawrence and Sonny Randle.
Dickey and Dowe spent an hour recently at Fleming on a glorious August day reminiscing about a season five decades ago and the changes in high school football since.
“I’d like to have a field house like they do now,” Dickey said. “I’d like to have my own stadium like they do now.”
But here’s another question no one can answer:
Will there even be a 2020-21 football season now that COVID-19 has pushed things back until at least March.
“It’s tough,” Dowe said. “I feel for the seniors right now. It’s a tough situation for everybody.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!