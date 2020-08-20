H.S. Football: Lack of state playoffs left Fleming players wondering 'what if?"

Several days before the game, Fleming learned that speedy kick returner and receiver Larry Otey would miss the game with an ailment.

Dickey, who tore the ACL in his right knee late in the year, already was on the injured list.

“There weren’t any excuses on our part, but we lost a couple of kids that really threw us off balance,” Lee recalled. “We had a great team but we didn’t have a lot of depth. We were just kind of out of whack.’

Fleming also ran into a very strong James Wood team coached by Walter Barr, whose four-year record from 1967-70 at the Winchester school was 38-2-1.

The lone tie came in the regular-season finale when James Wood scored late to end its annual showdown with Winchester rival John Handley in a 22-22 deadlock, clinching the region berth.

“Jim Casey, our athletic director had told Walter during the week that if there was a tie that we could go to the regional game,” former James Wood administrator Wendell Dick said.