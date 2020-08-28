H.S. Football — Looking back at Week 1: In 2007 opener, Giles and Blacksburg got their kicks

Steve Ragsdale turned to Rusty Kelley and wondered if his longtime friend and assistant football coach had been out in the sun too long.
With Giles trailing Blacksburg by three points late in the fourth quarter of their 2007 season opener in Pearisburg, the Spartans faced fourth down at their 37-yard line.
Ragsdale entered his final season in Pearisburg with three VHSL state championships and almost 250 victories under his belt, so the veteran coach called on that vast experience to call the next play.
"Punt!" he shouted.
Kelley, who was in charge of Giles' specialty operations, intervened.
"He said, 'I think we can make this,' " Ragsdale recalled 13 years later. "My mindset was, 'The ball's out at midfield. We've never tried a field goal anywhere like that.' It didn't even occur to me to kick a field goal."
Then it hit Ragsdale that Giles had Cody Journell, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior whose right leg eventually landed him the placekicking job at Virginia Tech.
Ragsdale surveyed the situation.
Four minutes remained in the game. Even if the kid missed what would be a school-record 54-yard kick, the defense might be able to get the ball back.
"I said, 'OK, let's do it, and Cody nailed it,'" Ragsdale marveled. "That was amazing."
The fun was just beginning.
Journell sailed a 57-yard attempt wide to the right in the final minute and the game proceeded to overtime.
Then another OT.
Then another.
Then another
Then another.
Then another.
It ultimately took Giles a state-record six OTs to finally subdue Blacksburg 46-43 in a game that ended after 11 p.m., Aug. 31, 2007.
"Golly, I haven't thought about that one for a while," former Blacksburg coach Dave Crist said.
There were plenty of reasons for the Bruins to forget, starting with a 23-0 halftime lead the visitors held over the Spartans in front of a subdued Pearisburg crowd.
Latrell Keys opened the game with a 72-yard TD run, and Greg Keys caught a 74-yard TD pass from Trey Gresh, complementing three field goals from kicker Caleb Violette, who set a VHSL record with five FGs in the game.
"They just dominated us the first half," Ragsdale said. "The second half, we kind of found a soft spot in their defense. We searched around the first half trying to find something that would work, and nothing really worked.
"We found a little something we were able to take advantage of."
Giles produced TD runs by Sheldon Douthat, Mario Jones and Gavin Lee that cut Blacksburg's lead to 23-20.
To Crist, Blacksburg's defense softened up when star linebacker Tyler Holmes spent time on the sidelines battling a case of early-season leg cramps.
"We kind of built our defense for that night around him, because of his ability to read," Crist said. "He's the one that shut them down in the first half."
Holmes played enough to snag a 2-yard TD pass from Gresh that sent the game to the final OT.
Neither team scored in the first two OTs. They traded TDs in the third and fifth extra periods and swapped field goals in the fourth.
"Both [teams] really laid it on the line, particularly the overtime periods," said Crist, who retired following 40 years on the job with two state championships and 239 career victories. "That was just unreal."
Giles held Blacksburg to Violette's fifth field goal — a 22-yarder — to open the sixth OT.
That left it up to the Spartans' single-wing offense. Lee scored his fourth TD of the night on a 2-yard run, sending everyone home after a record-tying longest game in VHSL history.
When Giles lined up for the potential game-tying 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, Crist already was aware of Journell's ability.
"I knew he had the leg, but would the accuracy be there?" he said. "It was good. There wasn't any doubt about that."
Giles and Blacksburg have been season-opening opponents since 1990.
With districts attempting to revamp their 2020-21 schedules into a compressed six-game regular-season, nondistrict rivalry games could be on the chopping block.
"We always liked playing Blacksburg, even after we dropped down to Single-A, because it gave us a good gauge of where we were … as opposed to some of these colleges that just play a cakewalk and it really doesn't tell you anything," Ragsdale said.
This one said plenty.
Four hours.
Five TDs for each team.
Six overtimes.
Seven field goals.
Giles scored all 46 of its points after halftime.
Wasn't that a blast?
"To be honest, I didn't like those overtime games," Ragsdale said. "I wasn't very patient in them. If it came down to making a decision about tying the game with a field goal or going for the win, if we had a decent chance I'd go for the win."
