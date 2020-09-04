H.S. Football — Looking back at Week 2: Franklin County-Magna Vista 2002 marathon hard to forget

Franklin County girls basketball coach Le’Bryan Patterson sweated out a 51-50 victory last winter over Magna Vista.
However, 18 years ago he was in a Franklin County football uniform against the Warriors when each team produced an even higher score.
Patterson was a two-way senior starter for the Eagles on the night of Sept. 6, 2002, when Magna Vista brought Timesland’s No. 1 ranking and a 1-0 record to Rocky Mount for a Week 2 showdown against the No. 4 Eagles.
The result was a 3 hour, 35 minute marathon that left both sides gasping for air and the scoreboard at Cy Dillon Stadium showing a 52-51 Franklin County victory.
The game remains fresh in Patterson’s memory bank and not just because he rushed for 220 yards on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Patterson was flat worn out.
Chasing Magna Vista’s all-state quarterback Alexay Hairston on defense, and running the ball inside against future Virginia Tech lineman Kory Robertson were demanding tasks in head coach Billy Miles’ system.
“At the time, Coach Miles had brought the Salem mentality, where he wanted guys to play one side of the ball,” said Patterson, now 35 and teaching at Franklin County. “That night I’m hung over my knees after my first two scores. [Assistant] Coach [Millard] Vining came over and said, ‘You’re not going to be coming off the field. Suck it up and play.’
“We were running off-tackle and sweeps here and there. It just seemed like they kept calling my number. I just laid out on the field and I threw up right after the game. I think one or two of them had to carry me off the field. I had given it everything I’ve got. It was a great battle.”
The 103 points remain a school record at both Franklin County and Magna Vista for the highest in one game.
It had just about everything.
The Roanoke Times article the next day highlighted the following:
Thirty-four points scored in the final 5:25 of the first half ... 30 points scored in the second quarter by the losing team ... a bad snap for a safety ... two interception returns for touchdowns, a punt return for a TD ... a return of a blocked field goal for another score ... two long TD runs by a player on his first two carries of the game in the second half ... two more TDs nullified by penalties including one on the opening kickoff.
Franklin County held a 33-8 lead in the second quarter, only to see Magna Vista rally for a 37-33 lead early in the second half.
The two head coaches at the time, Miles and Magna Vista’s Joe Beckelheimer, knew they had participated in something special based on their postgame remarks.
“I’ve never seen a game like it in my life,” Beckelheimer said immediately after the game.
“It was one of those games you felt like was under control, but you knew as a coach deep down inside that your never could get them lassoed and put up in the corral,” Miles said.
Patterson’s third TD — a 55-yard sprint with 8:31 to play — put Franklin County up 52-45.
Magna Vista answered 17 seconds later on a 72-yard TD by Quinton Preston, whose first carry of the game in the third quarter was a 69-yard TD run.
The Warriors attempted a two-point conversion but Hairston’s pass was incomplete.
Robertson credited Franklin County in his postgame remarks.
“They came out and brought it to us,” the Magna Vista lineman said. “We both came out and played hard, but they wanted it more. At first we thought we could step it up and keep on going, but they came back and stepped it up on us.”
Patterson knew better than to bask in the spotlight after his 2-yard gain on fourth-and-1 clinched the victory in the final minute.
“Anybody can run the football,” he said on the field. “It takes a man to stay up front and block.”
Franklin County was in the third year of a major program upgrade under Miles, a former assistant coach at Salem and Andrew Lewis high schools.
The Eagles won the Western Valley District championship and finished 9-2 overall, which remains a school record for single-season winning percentage.
Franklin County reached the VHSL playoffs for the first time, falling 20-6 at Osbourn Park.
Magna Vista won 11 games in 2002, but after falling 30-27 in a Group AA Division 4 state semifinal to Heritage, the Warriors had to forfeit all 11 for using an ineligible player, finishing with an unusual 0-13 record.
Heritage went on to win the VHSL championship under Chris Jones, who became Franklin County’s head coach in 2009 and produced the Eagles’ first playoff victory.
Nearly two decades have passed since Franklin County and Magna Vista eclipsed the century mark on the scoreboard.
Time has not dulled Patterson’s recall.
“My biggest memory is just the mental and physical ability that both teams had to compete,” he said. “It was one of the most memorable games I’ve ever played in high school football.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!