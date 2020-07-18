H.S. football: Lord Botetourt's Arnholt the latest Cavalier to commit to App State

Kyle Arnholt scored Lord Botetourt's only touchdown in December in the VHSL Class 3 state championship football game.

The rising senior is not the only Botetourt player planning to continue his career at Appalachian State.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker/wide receiver has committed to ASU, joining Botetourt offensive linemen Colston Powers and Troy Everett as Mountaineers' recruits.

Arnholt said he picked the Sun Belt Conference school over offers from a final five of Furman, Wofford, Elon, VMI and Navy.

He said the prospect of setting up a Botetourt enclave on the Boone, North Carolina, campus was somewhat enticing.

"A little bit," Arnholt said. "I talked to my teammates about it. We all thought it would be really cool if all of us could get up there. I said, 'Why not? Let's do it.' "

Arnholt is joining a program that won the Sun Belt championship and finished 13-1, with a regular-season win over North Carolina and a 31-17 victory over UAB in the Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The two-way Botetourt standout found plenty of pluses in the App State program.