H.S. football: Lord Botetourt's Arnholt the latest Cavalier to commit to App State

Kyle Arnholt scored Lord Botetourt's only touchdown in December in the VHSL Class 3 state championship football game.
The rising senior is not the only Botetourt player planning to continue his career at Appalachian State.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker/wide receiver has committed to ASU, joining Botetourt offensive linemen Colston Powers and Troy Everett as Mountaineers' recruits.
Arnholt said he picked the Sun Belt Conference school over offers from a final five of Furman, Wofford, Elon, VMI and Navy.
He said the prospect of setting up a Botetourt enclave on the Boone, North Carolina, campus was somewhat enticing.
"A little bit," Arnholt said. "I talked to my teammates about it. We all thought it would be really cool if all of us could get up there. I said, 'Why not? Let's do it.' "
Arnholt is joining a program that won the Sun Belt championship and finished 13-1, with a regular-season win over North Carolina and a 31-17 victory over UAB in the Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The two-way Botetourt standout found plenty of pluses in the App State program.
Former assistant Shawn Clark replaced Elijah Drinkwitz as the Mountaineers' head coach prior to the team's bowl game. Clark hired Cortney Braswell to coach outside linebackers, where Arnholt is slotted as an incoming freshman.
"First off, the atmosphere is just electric down there," Arnholt said. "Getting to know my position coach, Coach Braswell, I really enjoyed building that relationship with him.
"Definitely a great program."
Arnholt was a second-team defensive back on the VHSL Class 3 all-state team. He made the first team at DB and wide receiver on the Region 3D squad.
He caught 35 passes for 464 yards and nine TDs during Botetourt's 10-0 regular season in 2019.
His interception return for a touchdown was the only TD in the Cavaliers' 35-7 loss to Hopewell in the state championship game as they finished 14-1.
Arnholt, who also plays basketball and baseball for Lord Botetourt, could be busy in 2021 if the VHSL Executive Committee votes to condense its winter, fall and spring sports seasons into a window from Dec. 28-June 26 because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it convenes July 27.
"Worst-case scenario, I'll miss part of the baseball season, but it is what it is," said Arnholt, who is playing in the Commonwealth Games baseball tournament in Lynchburg.
"At this point, any opportunity I get to play high school football again, I'll be ecstatic."
