H.S. football: Lord Botetourt's Rice commits to Army, while the Cavs' Stephens will attend Lehigh

Hunter Rice and Xavier Stephens are among the returning Lord Botetourt football players who believe they left the 2019 season with unfinished business.
Heading into the 2020-21 school year, the two rising seniors have completed work on securing their college destinations.
Rice, a 6-foot, 220-pound running back who has rushed for nearly 6,000 yards in three seasons, has committed to Army.
Stephens, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman, is headed to Lehigh.
Rice said Army made an offer early last fall.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, he was unable to travel to New York and visit West Point until late last week.
"I went and visited three days ago and I completely fell in love with the coaches," Rice said. "They think I have a good chance of playing all four years there.
I wanted to visit a while back but you couldn't. I couldn't see it all, but I finally got to and I knew it was the place for me."
Rice said he picked Army over offers from Navy and VMI.
He said he was ready to commit to Virginia in 2019, but the Botetourt star said the Cavaliers rescinded their offer.
"Last year I tried to commit to UVa and they took my scholarship away," he said. "They kind of just left me out to dry."
A two-time first-team All-Timesland selection, Rice has amassed 5,972 career rushing yards despite a foot injury that sidelined him for much of the 2019 regular-season.
He ran for 2,323 yards and scored 33 touchdowns as a sophomore when Botetourt reached the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.
Last fall Rice returned from his injury to finish with 1,751 yards and 16 TDs, including 173 yards in the Cavaliers' 35-7 loss to Hopewell in the Class 3 championship game at Liberty University in December.
Rice said Army coach Jeff Monken became directly involved with his recruitment
"We didn't really talk that much to begin with," he said. "The head coach, Coach Monken started talking to me on the phone a lot more."
Army finished 5-8 in 2019, but the Black Knights defeated Houston 70-14 in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl after downing San Diego State 35-10 in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2017.
Stephens said he had offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Coastal Carolina but he chose Lehigh, an FCS program in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Lehigh finished 4-7 and 3-3 in the Patriot League under first-year head coach Tom Gilmore. The Mountain Hawks made the FCS playoffs in 2016 and 2017.
"I wanted to get a school with good academics and somewhere I could play," Stephens said.
"It's definitely up and coming, and they have hard-working guys there. I think it will be one of the top schools in the Patriot League in the next couple years."
Stephens was a first-team VHSL Class 3 selection in 2019. He said he has added 25 pounds since last year and is now at 6 feet, 3 inches, 270 pounds.
He elected not to commit to Coastal Carolina where his older brother, Isaiah Stephens, is a freshman linebacker.
"We've played together all of our lives," he said. "I decided to take my own path."
Rice and Stephens have joined three other Lord Botetourt seniors in making FBS or FCS commitments.
Offensive linemen Troy Everett and Colston Powers, and linebacker Kyle Arnholt have committed to Appalachian State.
Lord Botetourt has a 35-7 record in the last three seasons. Rice and Stephens both said they are committed to playing in the VHSL's condensed football season, which can begin as early as March 1.
"I can't wait," Stephens said. "We're just going to be such a well-put-together team."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!