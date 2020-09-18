H.S. football: North Cross gets season going with dominating victory

As the start of a most unusual football season finally arrived for North Cross, the Raiders came away with a remarkable result.
The independent private school with the only previously established program in Timesland going through with a fall football season, scored six touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter on the way to a 69-0 win over the Virginia Spartans homeschool team on Friday on the Raiders’ home field.
“We had a lot of unknown, too,” said North Cross coach Stephen Alexander. “We had to line up with no scrimmages and no games. We were just trying to feel things out.”
And the coach admitted a figurative sigh of relief with how the first game went.
“It was good to get out here,” he said. “We looked good and played well in all three phases.”
Each unit had its moments. The defense force the first two points of the game — a safety as a result of a bad snap — and Cross Thompson return a fumble 22 yards for a TD.
The special teams recovered a muffed kickoff after the Raiders’ first touchdown which led to another score.
And then there was the offense, which scored on every possession it had except when the clock ran out on them in the second and fourth quarters.
Carlton Ward had two TD runs and also scored on a reception, leading the way for North Cross (1-0). Starting quarterback Connor Lange threw two TD passes and rushed for another.
And while the results were great, the Raiders’ players admitted that they were just glad they actually worked their way through the hazards of the coronavirus pandemic and made it to kickoff.
“This was something we’ve been working toward,” said senior wideout and linebacker James Jackson, who has committed to play next season at Virginia. “... We’ve been practicing. We didn’t know at first if we were going to be able to play. Getting up to this moment we’ve been waiting and waiting, and it’s finally here.
“When it finally came [we were] locked in and ready to play.”
Alexander said getting to Friday’s game was a careful and difficult process. He said the biggest concern for him was not what would happen on the field, but how his players would manage to avoid high-risk situations when they weren’t in school or at practice.
“We started this process thinking most of the danger revolving around the football season isn’t on the field,” he said. “It’s traveling and in the locker rooms.”
He said his seniors are the biggest reason why the Raiders were able to field a team on Friday.
“Senior leadership is important but you never thought it would be to make sure the guys are social distancing and doing the smart thing,” Alexander said. “It’s pretty wild.”
The players said being able to play, while not an easy process, was still a unified quest.
“The team is like a family,” senior lineman Graham Eliades said. “Not being out here would be a shame. They’re the reason I play. I feel bad for the other schools — for some of them, they won’t be able to play again.”
The Spartans, a first-year independent program for home-schooled kids who want to play football, were severely outmatched from the front. The visitors had just two snaps on the North Cross side of the field and had just one first down, which came as a result of a penalty.
