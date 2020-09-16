H.S. football: North Cross is ready to play, and so is Raiders senior Michael Mack

North Cross senior Michael Mack has two reasons to be thankful that he is playing high school football.

Foremost, North Cross is the lone Timesland school and one of the few in Virginia suiting up this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondly, Mack is recovering from tearing the meniscus in his right knee last winter during a Raiders boys basketball game.

Eight months later, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker and receiver is ready to take the field at 4 p.m. Friday when North Cross opens its season against a Roanoke Valley-based home school team called the Virginia Spartans.

It will be the Raiders' first game since November, when they hammered Blue Ridge 42-6 in the VISAA Division II state championship game.

"It feels really good. We're very fortunate to get out there on the field," Mack said. "We had a good end to the season last year. I was happy we could continue this year."

North Cross coach Stephen Alexander hopes to put together a nine-game schedule this year with at least six home games, which will be played with an limited number of spectators.

Mack was worried there would be no football at all after the VHSL moved its football season to next winter and spring.