H.S. football: North Cross is ready to play, and so is Raiders senior Michael Mack

North Cross senior Michael Mack has two reasons to be thankful that he is playing high school football.
Foremost, North Cross is the lone Timesland school and one of the few in Virginia suiting up this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secondly, Mack is recovering from tearing the meniscus in his right knee last winter during a Raiders boys basketball game.
Eight months later, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker and receiver is ready to take the field at 4 p.m. Friday when North Cross opens its season against a Roanoke Valley-based home school team called the Virginia Spartans.
It will be the Raiders' first game since November, when they hammered Blue Ridge 42-6 in the VISAA Division II state championship game.
"It feels really good. We're very fortunate to get out there on the field," Mack said. "We had a good end to the season last year. I was happy we could continue this year."
North Cross coach Stephen Alexander hopes to put together a nine-game schedule this year with at least six home games, which will be played with an limited number of spectators.
Mack was worried there would be no football at all after the VHSL moved its football season to next winter and spring.
"After we saw the public schools say they weren't going to have football, I was kind of nervous," he said. "But our coach told us our headmaster wanted to play football so he made it happen."
Mack, who transferred to North Cross from Franklin County in 2018, figures to be playing football somewhere in 2020.
His first scholarship offer came earlier this week from Navy.
"It surprised me because it's my first one," Mack said.
North Cross assistant coach Shannon Taylor, a former NFL linebacker, believes more offers will ensue.
"He'll play 'Will' linebacker next year for somebody," Taylor said. "Army and Air Force are flirting with him. With the academies, when one offers [the others] usually offer."
Mack said he will not wait long to take the next step.
"My senior year … I need to make a decision," he said. "Not too soon, but it will be coming."
Mack broke his collarbone playing middle-school football at Franklin County and did not play for the Eagles as a freshman.
He transferred as a sophomore to North Cross, where older brother Jordan Mack played football and basketball.
Mack fancied himself a basketball prospect until football returned center stage.
"He's athletic," Alexander said. "He's super-quick. He's explosive. He's got great instincts. He's got the quickness and acceleration of a basketball player, but he's also physical."
Mack, who is taking his classes this semester via distance learning from his home in Rocky Mount, is still regaining full strength in his right knee. He plans on playing basketball.
"A lot of rehab every week," he said. "A lot of ice. We're getting it back."
North Cross has a talent across the board at wide receiver, and Mack is not listed as a starter on offense.
A 6-foot-1, 200-pounder who can run? He might catch a few this year.
"If the coach needs me to be the guy, I can get in there and do it," he said.
North Cross football players already have been tested for the coronavirus three times this summer. Mack was tested Tuesday before practice.
He will keep his fingers crossed that North Cross can play its full schedule, even with the realization that the VISAA is not sponsoring state playoffs.
"We hope for the best," Mack said. "We're doing everything we can, taking all the precautions."
