H.S. football: North Cross still holding hope it will have sports this fall
North Cross football coach Stephen Alexander talks to the team after a game in 2019.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

North Cross was the only Timesland football team left standing at the end of the 2019 postseason.

Two weeks into August, North Cross is the only Timesland school still hanging onto the possibility of playing football in 2020.

North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said Friday the Raiders do not have any games scheduled, but he is "hopeful" of putting his team on the field this fall.

Alexander said there are enough private schools still considering playing football that North Cross would be able to line up some opponents.

"We have a little glimmer of hope," he said. "There's a handful of teams, for different reasons, still considering a season.

"If it was determined we had the green light, I'm pretty confident we could fill something up pretty quick."

The North Cross administration has yet to decide whether to give fall sports — which traditionally include volleyball, cross country, boys soccer, girls tennis and field hockey — the go-ahead.

The VHSL postponed fall sports for the state's public schools until the winter and spring of 2021.

The Virginia Association of Christian Athletics has pushed its fall season back until at least mid-October.

Last week, Roanoke Catholic followed the VHSL model by foregoing its fall sports schedule in hopes of a condensed season in the winter and spring.

With classes beginning Sept. 8, Alexander said he expects North Cross to make a decision soon.

"I can't say one way or the other what's going to happen with us," the North Cross coach said. "I'm not standing on a soap box saying we have to play or we can't play. I want to do what's right."

Alexander said North Cross plans a widespread and thorough protocol to help mitigate "he potential spread of COVID-19 in the Roanoke County private school.

"I've been overwhelming impressed with the communication strategies North Cross is taking in general," he said.

"The plan they have in place to get the kids back in school safely is just phenomenal. We would never want football to jeopardize or taint that plan. If we could be a part of that safe plan, then let's do it."

"I think everybody understands it's not going to be a normal season. We're not going to have a normal slate of games."

North Cross won the VISAA Division II championship in 2019, but the private-school sanctioning body already has announced it will not sponsor any fall championships in 2019.

"We'd be open to spring season if that's what the consensus was doing," the North Cross coach said.

"If the VISAA came out and said we're going to recognize a spring season, that would push us to the spring."

Meanwhile, North Cross has approximately 25 prospective varsity football players working out in restricted practices.

"When we're running on the field it's pretty easy to 'social distance,'" Alexander said. “At the end of practice we do a social-distance breakdown where we get in a big circle and all put our fists in the air.

"It's true with all of the high school coaches, public and private. It's not really up to us. We're just trying to keep our kids involved and keep our options open."

High school sports: Giles files appeal to VHSL of rejected bid to drop to Class 1
High School

High school sports: Giles files appeal to VHSL of rejected bid to drop to Class 1

Giles has filed an appeal to overturn the VHSL Alignment Committee's denial last month of the school's bid to drop to Class 1 and join the Mountain Empire District beginning in 2021-22.

The appeal, which also calls for a move from Region 2C to Region 1C, will be heard Sept. 2 by a separate VHSL appeals committee.

If Giles is denied at that step, the school still could prevail with the VHSL Executive Committee when it certifies its 2021-22 classifications and regional and district alignments in midway through its four-year cycle in September.

+2
VHSL relaxes restrictions on out-of-season practices
High School

VHSL relaxes restrictions on out-of-season practices

The Virginia High School League on Friday modified its guidelines for out-of-season practices, paving the way for more team-based workouts including the use of sport-specific equipment.

It is not full-scale out-of-season practice or open gyms, but it is a step up from individual conditioning drills that teams have been limited to since the VHSL began allowing limited workouts in late June following the complete shutdown caused by the virus in March.

