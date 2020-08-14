H.S. football: North Cross still holding hope it will have sports this fall

North Cross was the only Timesland football team left standing at the end of the 2019 postseason.
Two weeks into August, North Cross is the only Timesland school still hanging onto the possibility of playing football in 2020.
North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said Friday the Raiders do not have any games scheduled, but he is "hopeful" of putting his team on the field this fall.
Alexander said there are enough private schools still considering playing football that North Cross would be able to line up some opponents.
"We have a little glimmer of hope," he said. "There's a handful of teams, for different reasons, still considering a season.
"If it was determined we had the green light, I'm pretty confident we could fill something up pretty quick."
The North Cross administration has yet to decide whether to give fall sports — which traditionally include volleyball, cross country, boys soccer, girls tennis and field hockey — the go-ahead.
The VHSL postponed fall sports for the state's public schools until the winter and spring of 2021.
The Virginia Association of Christian Athletics has pushed its fall season back until at least mid-October.
Last week, Roanoke Catholic followed the VHSL model by foregoing its fall sports schedule in hopes of a condensed season in the winter and spring.
With classes beginning Sept. 8, Alexander said he expects North Cross to make a decision soon.
"I can't say one way or the other what's going to happen with us," the North Cross coach said. "I'm not standing on a soap box saying we have to play or we can't play. I want to do what's right."
Alexander said North Cross plans a widespread and thorough protocol to help mitigate "he potential spread of COVID-19 in the Roanoke County private school.
"I've been overwhelming impressed with the communication strategies North Cross is taking in general," he said.
"The plan they have in place to get the kids back in school safely is just phenomenal. We would never want football to jeopardize or taint that plan. If we could be a part of that safe plan, then let's do it."
"I think everybody understands it's not going to be a normal season. We're not going to have a normal slate of games."
North Cross won the VISAA Division II championship in 2019, but the private-school sanctioning body already has announced it will not sponsor any fall championships in 2019.
"We'd be open to spring season if that's what the consensus was doing," the North Cross coach said.
"If the VISAA came out and said we're going to recognize a spring season, that would push us to the spring."
Meanwhile, North Cross has approximately 25 prospective varsity football players working out in restricted practices.
"When we're running on the field it's pretty easy to 'social distance,'" Alexander said. “At the end of practice we do a social-distance breakdown where we get in a big circle and all put our fists in the air.
"It's true with all of the high school coaches, public and private. It's not really up to us. We're just trying to keep our kids involved and keep our options open."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!