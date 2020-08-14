H.S. football: North Cross still holding hope it will have sports this fall

With classes beginning Sept. 8, Alexander said he expects North Cross to make a decision soon.

"I can't say one way or the other what's going to happen with us," the North Cross coach said. "I'm not standing on a soap box saying we have to play or we can't play. I want to do what's right."

Alexander said North Cross plans a widespread and thorough protocol to help mitigate "he potential spread of COVID-19 in the Roanoke County private school.

"I've been overwhelming impressed with the communication strategies North Cross is taking in general," he said.

"The plan they have in place to get the kids back in school safely is just phenomenal. We would never want football to jeopardize or taint that plan. If we could be a part of that safe plan, then let's do it."

"I think everybody understands it's not going to be a normal season. We're not going to have a normal slate of games."

North Cross won the VISAA Division II championship in 2019, but the private-school sanctioning body already has announced it will not sponsor any fall championships in 2019.

"We'd be open to spring season if that's what the consensus was doing," the North Cross coach said.