H.S. football: Trio of Salem standouts commit to Louisiana-Monroe

Wood and the McDonald twins were mainstays as juniors on Salem's 2019 team that finished 12-2 and reached the VHSL Class 4 semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Tuscarora.

Jayden McDonald made the first team at defensive back on the VHSL Class 4 all-state team, while Wood was a first-team All-Region 4D selection and a second-team All-Timesland choice at linebacker.

Now at 6 feet, 4 inches and 215 pounds, the McDonald twins have bulked up considerably since December when they played at 185 pounds.

Wood, who also averaged 8.0 yards per carry at running back in 2019, is listed at 5-11, 185.

The Salem trifecta came one week after Lord Botetourt rising senior linebacker Kyle Arnholt committed to another Sun Belt school — Appalachian State — joining Cavaliers teammates Colston Powers and Troy Everett in the Mountaineers' fold.

The VHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to meet Monday to determine if and when fall sports including football will be played in 2020-21. It is expected that the league will attempt to play its fall sports from a window beginning March 1 and running through May 1.

McDonald said Saturday he and his brother considered bypassing a spring football season in their final year as Salem Spartans.