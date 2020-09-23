H.S. Notebook: Botetourt junior lineman one of nation's top recruits

Gunner Givens might be the highest recruited high school football player in Timesland history.
He is at least in the discussion.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior lineman at Lord Botetourt is a consensus five-star national recruit with a list of major college scholarship offers so long he had to trim it to 12 finalists.
One in-state ACC program made the cut and one did not.
Givens’ final 12 include the last three College Football Playoff winners and every other program that has played in the last three semifinals and finals.
The envelope please:
Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Givens, who turned 17 last week, is rated the top high school offensive tackle in the nation in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Givens played his freshman season at Covington High before transferring to Lord Botetourt last year, where he played tight end for the 14-1 Cavaliers.
Giles granted approval for drop to Class 1 ranks
Giles’ bid to change classifications and districts beginning with the 2021-22 school year is finally final.
The VHSL Executive Committee on Wednesday etched in stone the decision made earlier in September by an alignment appeals committee, allowing Giles to move to Class 1 and the Mountain Empire District next year.
Giles is currently a member of Class 2 and the Three Rivers District. Citing declining enrollment, the school petitioned for the mid-cycle change despite having an enrollment over the cutoff for the Class 1 ranks.
Giles’ initial bid was rejected the VHSL Alignment Committee, but the school was successful upon appeal.
Giles also submitted a request to keep its current football opponents for two more years.
Giles athletic director Steve Wilson said Wednesday that the Spartans’ schedule is yet to be determined.
A request by schools in Region 4B — which has a whopping 20 schools compared to only eight in Region 4D — was tabled Wednesday.
The region will have more time to come up with a plan to address the overloaded roster of schools for consideration by the Executive Committee, likely in early 2021.
VACA schools vote to push seasons further back
Representatives of the schools in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics voted Wednesday to move their sports seasons back, similar to the model the VHSL adopted last week.
The VACA had previously pushed back the start of its fall, winter and spring seasons into a calendar running from Oct. 19 through May 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Wednesday’s vote, the VACA basketball season will begin Nov. 30 and run through the state tournament, the volleyball and boys soccer seasons will run from Feb. 15 to the April 9-10 state tournaments, and the spring sports season is set for April 12 with state tournaments May 28-29.
“Considering everything that’s going on the way it is, that’s the best that we could possibly ask for and hope for,” said Nancy Castillo, the athletic director at Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount.
Castillo said most of the South Region schools including Christian Heritage preferred the original plan, but the schools in the North Region — many of which are close to Harrisonburg and James Madison University — overwhelmingly voted for Plan B.
“All the seasons are going to be a whole lot shorter,” she said, “but it’s better than nothing.”
Ex-Rockets coach takes AD job at Altavista
Former Craig County football coach and athletic director Mark McPherson is now the AD at Altavista High in Campbell County.
McPherson’s Craig County teams won 31 games from 2004-13, making him the winningest coach in school history, while accounting for all three of the Rockets’ trips to the playoffs.
He was a teacher at Northside until taking the Altavista job at the beginning of the school year.
McPherson, 58, begins his run as AD at a time when VHSL sports have been pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Despite some of the challenges with COVID, I think it’s been an advantageous time for me,” he said.
“This has given me a lot of time to blend into Altavista. I’ve been able to go up and down the street and meet a lot of community people. I’d never even visited Altavista before I came here to work. I’m impressed with it.”
Altavista won four boys basketball championships under former coach Mike Cartolaro and three football titles under ex-coach Mike Scharnus.
Current girls basketball coach and volleyball coach Debra Spencer has led the Colonels to state crowns in those sports.
One of McPherson’s first goals is to upgrade Altavista’s weight training room.
“I want to be coach’s athletic director,” he said. “I don’t want to just be an athletic director that schedules games. I want to be a dynamic personality that makes our sports better.”
