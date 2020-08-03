H.S. notebook: Cave Spring basketball standout transferring to Hargrave Military

Cave Spring ended the 2019-20 boys basketball season needing to replace four starters from its team that won a share of the VHSL Class 3 championship.
Make that all five.
Rising senior Reed Pendleton is transferring to Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham where he plans to play for the Tigers’ high school team.
Pendleton, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who led Cave Spring in scoring as a junior at 18.0 points per game, said he made the decision primarily to focus on his future, which might not have included a senior season in the VHSL
The VHSL has postponed the start of its winter basketball season until Dec. 28 because of COVID-19.
Hargrave is a private school that has a high school team and a postgraduate squad that annually features a number of Division I college recruits.
“Mostly leaning towards the opportunity. I just wanted to better myself and see what challenges and what’s ahead,” Pendleton said. “Also, a big determining factor was we might not even have a season. Some private schools are more likely to have one.
“They always have [college] coaches in the gyms watching the teams. We haven’t been able to have any open gyms [at Cave Spring] this year. But [at Hargrave] if for some reason we don’t have a season, you could still scrimmage each other and coaches would still come.”
Pendleton said the military school’s disciplined regimen might prove to be a bonus.
“Getting up at 6 [a.m], lights out at 10 [p.m.], that shouldn’t be an issue,” he said. “School-wise … someone is there always pushing, which is really what I need. My mom was really big on the discipline part. She liked the structure.”
Pendleton said he would consider spending a second year at Hargrave to play on the postgraduate team to enhance his college prospects.
Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said coaches from VMI, Concord, West Liberty came to the Knights’ gym last season for a look at the shooting guard, who made second-team All-Timesland.
Pendleton said he might have to move to point guard to help his chances.
Senior Jalen Buster handled the point last season for Cave Spring, earning VHSL Class 3 player of the year honors as the Knights finished 27-2 with a 64-53 state semifinal victory over Central-Woodstock before the state final was canceled by the coronavirus.
“So far every team that I’ve been on, it seems like I’ve always had a really solid point guard,” Pendleton said. “I really haven’t a chance to run the point guard position, but I could run the point guard though.”
PH center Burns commits to Division II Shepherd
Mitch Burns, who started at center as a senior on Patrick Henry’s VHSL Class 5 boys basketball semifinalists, has accepted an offer to walk on at NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
PH coach Jack Esworthy said the 6-foot-7 Burns has been guaranteed a roster spot with an opportunity to earn scholarship money at a later date.
Shepherd finished 14-15 overall and 10-12 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
