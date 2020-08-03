H.S. notebook: Cave Spring basketball standout transferring to Hargrave Military

Cave Spring ended the 2019-20 boys basketball season needing to replace four starters from its team that won a share of the VHSL Class 3 championship.

Make that all five.

Rising senior Reed Pendleton is transferring to Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham where he plans to play for the Tigers’ high school team.

Pendleton, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who led Cave Spring in scoring as a junior at 18.0 points per game, said he made the decision primarily to focus on his future, which might not have included a senior season in the VHSL

The VHSL has postponed the start of its winter basketball season until Dec. 28 because of COVID-19.

Hargrave is a private school that has a high school team and a postgraduate squad that annually features a number of Division I college recruits.

“Mostly leaning towards the opportunity. I just wanted to better myself and see what challenges and what’s ahead,” Pendleton said. “Also, a big determining factor was we might not even have a season. Some private schools are more likely to have one.