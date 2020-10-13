H.S. Notebook: Fast-rising Botetourt softball star commits to Radford

Lord Botetourt junior Rhyann Jones has yet to pitch in a varsity game for the Cavaliers.

That hasn’t stopped her from already making a commitment to Radford University.

Jones, who played for Botetourt’s JV team as a freshman and had a potential 2020 spring season canceled after two scrimmages because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes to make a long-awaited VHSL debut in April.

Botetourt coach Cheryl Shockley knows Jones and JMU signee Meredith Wells would have given the Cavaliers a very strong pitching presence last spring.

“She would have been a strong contributor in the circle for us,” Shockley said.

Shockley said the tall, long-limbed Jones throws a fastball in the 64-mph range.

Moreover, the Botetourt coach said the talented junior is far from satisfied with her skills despite accepting Radford’s scholarship offer.

“She’s working hard on her drop-ball and developing her rise,” Shockley said. “She’s spotting her changeup. The misconceptions about these young kids are that they should have all these pitches. Rhyann has really done it the right way.