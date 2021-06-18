H.S. Soccer: Blacksburg girls win clash of 2 undefeateds in region final with Jefferson Forest

One minute is all it took for Blacksburg to break Jefferson Forest’s unscored-upon streak that lasted throughout the 2021 season.
The clash of Timesland’s two undefeated powerhouses went to Blacksburg, a 2-0 winner in the Region 4D final, sending the Bruins to Monday’s state semifinal on their home pitch against Dominion High School.
The go-ahead goal is credited to McKenzie Cheynet, who sent a feed by her sister Morgan Cheynet from the left side of the goal. The ball bounced around players and snuck behind goalkeeper Marigrace McClendon for the first goal of the game.
“I’m not sure I touched it or not. It might have been an own goal,” McKenzie Cheynet said.
Regardless who put it there, a ball in the Forest goal was cause for celebration for the Bruins (12-0). Forest’s impressive zero goals allowed entering the game was tarnished in the final second of the first minute.
Seven minutes later, the second Blacksburg goal was scored — this one more obvious. Ellie Gresh waited for the ball on a corner kick from Leila Massjouni, who loft a perfect ball just over McClendon’s out-stretched fist and onto the Gresh’s noggin. The senior forward directed the ball into the goal for an insurmountable two-goal lead.
“On corner kicks we just go to our spots,” Gresh said. “The ball came to me and I just looked to finish.”
There were 72 minutes left to play, but the Bruins defense was not about to let down, having sterling numbers of their own. Blacksburg has given up just one goal this season.
The Bruins did not park the bus in the second half, but they were content to play a game in the center of the field.
“Obviously we want to score as many as we can get but as long as we’re up we can stop them, our defense is great, our goalie is great, we stay calm, cool and collected and that’s all that matters,” Gresh said.
JF (12-1) finally started mounting pressure in the offensive third in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Bruins keeper Leah Daily was busy, but had to make only one highlight reel save on a rocket targeting the top corner of the goal. She knocked it away with six minutes to go in the first half.
“To make that save in that moment of that game at this point of the season was huge,” said Blacksburg coach Travis Eschermann.
Forest pushed harder in the second half, taking 13 shots in the game, eight of which were on goal, but Daily was there every time.
Getting the ball to her was a challenge, as well, with the Blacksburg back line dispossessing the Cavs repeatedly.
“They’re a great team,” Eschermann said of JF. “We haven’t seen pressure like that all year. I’m really proud of the way our backs responded.”