H.S. Soccer: Blacksburg girls win clash of 2 undefeateds in region final with Jefferson Forest

There were 72 minutes left to play, but the Bruins defense was not about to let down, having sterling numbers of their own. Blacksburg has given up just one goal this season.

The Bruins did not park the bus in the second half, but they were content to play a game in the center of the field.

“Obviously we want to score as many as we can get but as long as we’re up we can stop them, our defense is great, our goalie is great, we stay calm, cool and collected and that’s all that matters,” Gresh said.

JF (12-1) finally started mounting pressure in the offensive third in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Bruins keeper Leah Daily was busy, but had to make only one highlight reel save on a rocket targeting the top corner of the goal. She knocked it away with six minutes to go in the first half.

“To make that save in that moment of that game at this point of the season was huge,” said Blacksburg coach Travis Eschermann.

Forest pushed harder in the second half, taking 13 shots in the game, eight of which were on goal, but Daily was there every time.

Getting the ball to her was a challenge, as well, with the Blacksburg back line dispossessing the Cavs repeatedly.

“They’re a great team,” Eschermann said of JF. “We haven’t seen pressure like that all year. I’m really proud of the way our backs responded.”