H.S. Soccer: Hidden Valley girls blast Magna Vista in Region 3D final

“It’s an unbelievable program at Hidden Valley, unbelievable,” Lewis said. “We played them a couple years ago and it was very obvious in that game that we weren’t there.

“They gave us the awakening we needed. Are we there yet? We’re not quite there.”

Magna Vista (12-1) kept the game scoreless for 35 minutes before Sanchez struck from the left side.

With time ticking away in the half, Hidden Valley made it 3-0 on a rebound by Rissa Dragovich off the goalkeeper.

The Titans poured it on in the second half as uber-talented midfielder Makayla Metzler scored twice, and Kayla Fedison and Emma Janes added one apiece.

Metzler, a Roanoke College signee, controlled the action at midfield for much of the game.

“Makayla could have gone Division I if she wanted,” Hidden Valley coach Cory Carroll said. “She chose to go to Roanoke so her family could watch her play. She’s going to be a difference-maker in [the] ODAC.”

Magna Vista broke up the shutout with a last-minute goal on a 20-yard shot by Shanyah Spencer.

The Warriors showed some flashes, moving the ball upfield with their possession game featuring 30-goal scorer Morgan Smith.

“It was a good game,” Carroll said. “Magna Vista’s got some good players. I knew it was going to be a difficult game. I watched some game film. I was impressed.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

