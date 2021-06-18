H.S. Soccer: Magna Vista boys top Cave Spring on late PK

MARTINSVILLE — The firsts keep piling up for the Magna Vista boys soccer team.
Making their inaugural appearance in a regional final, the Warriors rallied from a one-goal deficit in the second half and defeated Cave Spring 2-1 to win the Region 3D title on Friday at Smith River Sports Complex, earning their maiden trip to the VHSL Class 3 tournament.
Magna Vista (12-1) will host a state semifinal next week.
“We’re very happy to be in this situation,” Magna Vista coach John Athey said. “It doesn’t come around a whole lot for us. But we fought really hard this year to try to get to this point. Hopefully, our soccer here is maybe coming up a little bit. We hope so anyway.”
Isaiah Wade’s 65th minute equalizer set up a dramatic — and controversial — finish.
With less than 3 minutes showing on the stadium clock, Wade sent a cross into the box from the left wing. The referee spotted a handball on a Cave Spring defender, confirming his call after a chat with the assistant referee on the sidelines.
“I saw him kick it in and I saw it ricochet, but I didn’t know it was a handball,” Magna Vista midfielder Ian Betton said. “The two refs had to go consult, and I didn’t know what was going on.”
Over the Knights’ protests, Betton stepped up to take the penalty and calmly buried it into the right side of the net for the match-winner.
A tepid and scoreless first half gave way to a thriller after Cave Spring (7-7) scored in the 58th minute. Jakob Kielty fed a streaking Blake Bowles on the right side of the box, and Bowles blasted the ball past Magna Vista keeper Daizhawn Giggets for the opening goal.
Giggets, a newcomer to the position who commanded his box well throughout this game, said he wasn’t concerned that his team would lose 1-0.
“Not at all,” he said. “I knew my teammates were going to pull through. If I did my part, I knew my teammates were going to pull through.”
They did, with Wade capitalizing seven minutes later. The ball fell to him in the middle of the box, and he chipped it into the right side of the net to tie the score.
“Relief,” Wade said. “It was the best feeling. Our center backs were just sending balls in in the last few minutes. I got a bounce, and I volleyed it in.”
The Knights had multiple chances in the final 12 minutes but couldn’t find another goal. In the 68th minute, Seth Fleshman ran onto a through-ball and got one-on-one with Giggets, who assertively left his line to neutralize the threat.
In the 71st, Tyler Mitchem ripped a shot just wide of the left post. Seth Poulson tried to curl in a free kick from distance in the 74th that Giggets handled. And just after Betton’s PK, Mitchem had a chance from about 10 yards away that went wide.
“This is unfortunate,” Cave Spring coach Brad Collis said. “It’s déjà vu from two years ago, the same thing. You outshoot them by a wide margin and they sneak a goal in …But credit to them. They ultimately kept us out of the back of their net. We missed a couple open nets in the second half. You can’t miss those and expect to advance at this level.”
Magna Vista, meanwhile, is eager to keep piling up the firsts.
“It means everything,” Betton said. “I think it means there’s more to come.”