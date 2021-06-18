H.S. Soccer: Magna Vista boys top Cave Spring on late PK

A tepid and scoreless first half gave way to a thriller after Cave Spring (7-7) scored in the 58th minute. Jakob Kielty fed a streaking Blake Bowles on the right side of the box, and Bowles blasted the ball past Magna Vista keeper Daizhawn Giggets for the opening goal.

Giggets, a newcomer to the position who commanded his box well throughout this game, said he wasn’t concerned that his team would lose 1-0.

“Not at all,” he said. “I knew my teammates were going to pull through. If I did my part, I knew my teammates were going to pull through.”

They did, with Wade capitalizing seven minutes later. The ball fell to him in the middle of the box, and he chipped it into the right side of the net to tie the score.

“Relief,” Wade said. “It was the best feeling. Our center backs were just sending balls in in the last few minutes. I got a bounce, and I volleyed it in.”

The Knights had multiple chances in the final 12 minutes but couldn’t find another goal. In the 68th minute, Seth Fleshman ran onto a through-ball and got one-on-one with Giggets, who assertively left his line to neutralize the threat.