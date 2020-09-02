H.S. sports: North Cross plans to begin football season on Sept. 18

North Cross will not be able to defend its 2019 VISAA Division II football championship.

But the Raiders will be able to take the field in 2020.

While the VHSL has postponed its fall football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic until at least February and crosstown rival Roanoke Catholic hopes to play in the winter, North Cross has an eight-game schedule that begins in two weeks.

The Raiders will play at home Sept. 18 against the Virginia Spartans, a Roanoke Valley-based team composed of homeschool students. The schedule also includes games against Fork Union Military Academy, Fishburne Military Academy, Fredericksburg Christian, St. Michael the Archangel and a team from Maryland.

North Cross will play six home games and make road trips to FUMA and Fredericksburg.

The Raiders' 21-man roster opened practice this week, welcome relief even in 90-degree weather.

"We're super fortunate that we get to play," North Cross senior James Jackson said. "I was kind of scared at first that I wouldn't be able to be with my teammates and have a season with them, but now that I know we have a season, it's super relieving."