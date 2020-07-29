H.S. Sports: VACA tentatively announces Oct. 19 as start of fall seasons

“It’s very strict stipulations,” said VACA assistant commissioner Wayne Pettway of Ridgeview Christian School in Stuarts Draft. “The chances of no COVID cases in a kindergartner or a first-grader or whoever in the whole school by Oct. 19 … it’s just not going to happen, probably.”

Pettway said Plan A could be scrapped later this year even without a student testing positive.

“When we get to mid-September and the virus has taken an uptick, whether anybody has a positive test or not we’re probably going more with Plan B, to stay more in line with the VHSL because we don’t want to open yourself up to liability for going too far outside the box,” he said.

Most VACA schools plan for in-person learning with daily temperature checks of students, Pettway said.

“All of our schools to the best of my knowledge either have a kiosk or hand-held thermometer where kids have their temperature taken every day as they get to school,” he said.

“It is a little invasive, but you do what you’ve got to do to protect the school. If they show up with a fever, they’re gone [home] and they’ve got to go test then.”