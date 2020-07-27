H.S. sports: VHSL decision leaves Timesland coaches, administrators left with many questions

“I’m envisioning if it’s region final, state semifinal, state final, then you would get six [regular-season] games,” the Christiansburg AD said. “Or, if you’re not playing a final you could get eight play dates and a bowl game.

“I don’t think football will do a playoff, simply because you can only play once a week.”

Cromer is more concerned with how he will rearrange his 2020-21 schedules that were solidified months ago.

“If you’re playing 60% of your schedule and the River Ridge [District] has seven teams you’d just play a district schedule, but you can’t play region [opponents],” he said. “Is Franklin County going to drive to Richmond to play a region game? That’s not going to happen.

“The VHSL is going to say like they do anyway, ‘We’ve got to have a region champion by this date and it’s up to you to figure it out.’ We’re going to be doing a free-for-all scheduling. I think that’s going to be a nightmare.

“It’s only the tip of the iceberg as far as getting it all done, but at least we have a direction now.”