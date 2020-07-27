H.S. Sports: VHSL votes to push fall sports, including football, to March

For the first time in more than 100 years, public high schools in Virginia will not have a fall football season in 2020.

The Virginia High School League made the historic decision Monday when the VHSL Executive Committee voted during a video conference to postpone its upcoming fall sports season until March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Scheduled fall sports — football, volleyball, golf, cross country, field hockey and competitive cheer — will be contested from March 1 through May 1 as part of a condensed VHSL calendar for all its 2020-21 athletics:

Season 1 (basketball, wrestling, swimming, indoor track and field) — Dec. 14-Feb. 20 with first contest date Dec. 28.

Season 2 (football, volleyball, golf, cross country, field hockey, competitive cheer) — Feb. 15-May 1 with first contest date March 1.

Season 3 (baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, outdoor track and field) — April 12-June 26 with first contest date April 26.

In March, the VHSL canceled its Class 6, 5, 4, 3 and 1 state basketball championship games and later canceled all spring sports after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam closed the state’s schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.