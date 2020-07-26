H.S. sports: VHSL's decision day on 2020-21 athletics arrives

Would there be room for nondistrict rivalry games and invitational tournaments or one-day events?

With many school systems only recently figuring out instruction schedules, those questions and many more will be answered later.

“The [Blue Ridge] district will have to get together and decide if we’re going to keep our district schedule,” Pound said.

“We may just play one [district game against each opponent], and if we wanted to play Northside [again] that would be nondistrict. We’re waiting to see what happens.”

Pound and other athletic directors must confront the impact of lost revenue from having three home football games instead of five if the condensed format is adopted.

The revenue loss would be more drastic if social distancing requirements because of the coronavirus leaving stadiums with limited capacity.

“You hope by then that things are getting more back to normal, but I’m still betting we’re not going to have 100% capacity,” the Botetourt AD said.

“The scary thing is, [safety] indoors is probably worse and that’s what we’re starting with at the first of the year.”