H.S. Sports: VISAA scraps fall state tournaments

“I think we have a lot of schools that are like us — parents paying tuition who want the full package,” Trail said. “So we’re going to see if conference schools are interested in offering low-risk sports in the fall.”

Trail added that North Cross would be open to the high-contact sports, such as football and boys soccer, if other schools in the state want to also participate. Football and soccer, among others, are deemed high-risk because of the large amount of contact players have with each other.

There’s some conversations with some schools that are still interested in [playing football and boys soccer],” Trail said. “But we’ll need several schools interested for that to happen.”

At Roanoke Catholic, the situation has its own complications.

Not only do the Celtics need to work with the VIC and Blue Ridge Conference, but the situation is also being monitored by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, which oversees the operations of Roanoke Catholic and five other Catholic schools in the state.

“It will have to go up the chain of command [at the Diocese] as well,” Catholic athletic director Matt Peck said. “So we’re holding off on any decisions right now.