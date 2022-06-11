H.S. Tennis: George Wythe's Minton wins Class 1 title; Glenvar's Gustafson falls in Class 2 final

BLACKSBURG — George Wythe junior Maggie Minton left Virginia Tech on Saturday with a Class 1 singles championship medal, while Glenvar's Isabella Gustafson came up one victory short of her bid for a state trifecta.

After leading the Highlanders to the Class 2 state championship in the team competition and claiming a doubles title this week, Gustafson fell 6-2, 6-1 in the girls tennis singles final to undefeated Marion freshman Parker White.

Minton made some history for George Wythe tennis, as she stopped Lebanon’s Ava Deckard by a 6-1, 6-0 margin.

“I dreamed of this moment. I just didn’t know if I could actually do it, especially with my injury,” Minton said.

That injury, which occurred just before Mountain Empire District tournament, was originally diagnosed as a partially torn hamstring. Minton has experienced varying degree of discomfort ever since, and pain was an issue Saturday as Minton was forced to chase down more shots.

“I thought the match would be closer, but I wanted it over fast because of my leg,” Minton said. “Consistency is key to my game. To me, keeping the ball in play is more important than power. “

The 5-foot-4 Minton was a member of the Class 1 state champion cross-country squad at GW last year and also plays volleyball. Minton’s introduction to tennis as an eighth grader was unique.

“One of mom’s best friends played and she asked if I wanted to take lessons,” Minton said. “I like to stay active, so I just picked up the game and kept going. This state medal definitely helps with the hamstring.”

Relying on a strong serve and consistent groundstrokes, the undefeated White controlled the pace against Gustafson in the Class 2 singles final.

“I kind of had the same plan as I had Friday in the semifinals,” White said. “I did want go to the net a little more, but my plan worked overall.”