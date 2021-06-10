H.S. Track & Field Roundup: Blacksburg girls, Pulaski boys win Region 4D

FOREST — Audrey Link and Grace Reynolds won events to lead Blacksburg to the girls team title, while J.J. Gulley, Diego Turner and John Lyman took gold to help Pulaski County to the boys crown in the Region 4D track and field meet Wednesday at Jefferson Forest High School.
Link took the 3,200 while Reynolds won the 400 as Blacksburg outscored Jefferson Forest 180 ⅓ -144.
JF’s Hannah Pettyjohn swept the high jump, pole vault and shot put. Pulaski County’s Kelsey Arnold took the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
Pulaski County topped Blacksburg 193-154 in the boys meet as Gulley won the high jump, Turner captured the shot put and Lyman won the triple jump.
JF’s Addison Hilton (100, 200) and Brannon Adams (1,600, 3,200) were double winners.
Boys team scores
1. Pulaski County (Pul) 193, 2. Blacksburg (Bbg) 154, 3. Jefferson Forest (JF) 105, 4. Amherst County (Amh) 92, 5. Salem (Sal) 47, 6. E.C. Glass (ECG) 45, 7. Halifax County (Hal) 5.
Boys results
100 — 1. Collins (Sal) 11.11, 2. Fowler (Pul) 11.15, 3. Lyman (Pul) 11.22, 4. Porter (Pul) 11.26; 200 — 1. Hilton (JF) 22.00, 2. Fowler (Pul) 22.51, 3. Lyman (Pul) 22.78, 4. Hager (Bbg) 23.09; 400 — 1. Hilton (JF) 48.84, 2. Fowler (Pul) 50.57, 3. Hager (Bbg) 51.61, 4. Howard (Bbg) 51.93; 800 — 1. Ruiz (Bbg) 1:56.91, 2. Barnett (ECG) 1:57.63, 3. Coddington (Bbg) 1:58.76, 4. Schmitt (Bbg) 1:59.18; 1,600 — 1. Adams (JF) 4:24.51, 2. Goerlich (Bbg) 4:25.97, 3. Rutherford (Bbg) 4:28.82, 4. Dinkel (Bbg) 4:31.98; 3,200 — 1. Adams (JF) 9:56.52, 2. Dinkel (Bbg) 10:00.46, 3. Goerlich (Bbg) 10:21.37, 4. Rutherford (Bbg) 10:24.08; 110 hurdles — 1. Idore (Amh) 15.34, 2. Suthers (Pul) 16.23, 3. Crowe (Bbg) 17.32, 4. Alleyne (Sal) 17.55; 300 hurdles — 1. Idore (Amh,) 40.48, 2. Crowe (Bbg) 40.83, 3. Taylor (Sal) 43.86, 4. Whaley (JF) 44.95; 400 relay — 1. Pulaski County 43.92, 2. Amherst County 44.31, 3. E.C. Glass 46.34, 4. Halifax County 47.19; 1,600 relay — 1. Jefferson Forest 3:27.17, 2. Blacksburg 3:28.06, 3. Salem 3:34.72, 4. Pulaski County 3:49.12; 3,200 relay — 1. Blacksburg 8:35.18, 2. Jefferson Forest 8:38.31, 3. Amherst County 8:52.18, 4. Pulaski County 9:09.76; High jump — 1. Gulley (Pul) 6-4, 2. Ly.man (Pul) 6-0, 3. Miller (Bbg) 6-0, 4. Kennedy (Pul) 5-6; Pole vault — 1. Moore (Amh) 13-0, 2. Gregory (Amh) 11-0, 3. Ellis (JF) 11-0, 4. Ambrose (Bbg) 10-0; Long jump — 1. Wood (Sal) 22-6 ¼, 2. Miller (Bbg) 21-4, 3. Lyman (Pul) 21-3 ¼, 4. Gulley (Pul) 21-1 ¼; Triple jump — 1. Lyman (Pul) 43-5, 2. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 40-11 ¾, 3. Brown (Amh) 40-8, 4. Idore (Amh) 40-4 ½; Shot put — 1. Turner (Pul) 51-0, 2. Perkins (ECG) 47-4, 3. Cheatam (Amh) 44-8, 4. Phillips (Pul) 43-10; Discus — 1. Graves (ECG) 130-7, 2. Turner (Pul) 123-10, 3. Brooks (Amh) 122-3, 4. Phillips (Pul) 119-10.
Girls team scores
1. Blacksburg 180 ⅓, 2. Jefferson Forest 144, 3. Amherst County 79 ⅓, 4. Pulaski County 72, 5. Salem 51 ⅓, 6. Halifax County 36, 7. E.C. Glass 35, 8. George Washington (GW) 24.
Girls results
100 — 1. Younger (GW) 12.57, 2. Reynolds (Bbg) 12.69, 3. Krouscas (Bbg) 12.93, 4. Cabel (Amh) 13.08; 200 — 1. Younger (GW) 25.87, 2. Reynolds (Bbg) 26.09, 3. Krouscas (Bbg) 26.87, 4. McIvor (JF) 27.33; 400 — 1. Reynolds (Bbg) 59.41, 2. McGehee (Bbg) 1:03.54, 3. Hubbard (Hal) 1:04.10, 4. Kehlenbeck (Bbg) 1:04.73; 800 — 1. Lamanna (JF) 2:21.43, 2. Woolwine (Pul) 2:27.44, 3. Griggs (Bbg) 2:29.62, 4. Finch (Bbg) 2:30.08; 1,600 — 1. Lamanna (JF) 5:05.48, 2. Griggs (Bbg) 5:27.58, 3. Jones (Bbg) 5:28.17, 4. Skow (JF) 5:32.77; 3,200 — 1. Link (Bbg) 11:48.53, 2. Jones (Bbg) 12:19.49, 3. McDonald (Bbg) 12:23.01, 4. Roberts (JF) 12:36.58; 100 hurdles — 1. Arnold (Pul) 15.99, 2. Szefc (Bbg) 16.00, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) 16.55, 4. Kim (Bbg) 16.89; 300 hurdles — 1. Handel (ECG) 48.22, 2. McIvor (JF) 49.11, 3. Brandon (Hal) 51.81, 4. Kim (Bbg) 52.28; 400 relay — 1. Amherst County 50.15, 2. Salem 52.14, 3. Pulaski County 54.23, 4. Halifax County 55.64; 1,600 relay — 1. Blacksburg 4:22.71, 2. Jefferson Forest 4:22.79, 3. Pulaski County 5:09.30; 3,200 relay — 1. Jefferson Forest 10:15.25, 2. Blacksburg 10:29.58, 3. Pulaski County 14:37.97; High jump — 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 5-2, 2. tie, Kehlenbeck (Bbg), McLaughlin (Sal) and Cabel (Amh) 4-10; Pole vault — 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 11-0, 2. Harvey (JF) 9-6, 3. Zier (Bbg) 8-6, 4. Wilson (Amh) 8-0; Long jump — 1. McIvor (JF) 17-1 ½, 2. Cabel (Amh) 16-9 ¾, 3. Hubbard (Hal) 16-7, 4. Smith (Amh) 16-6 ½; Triple jump — 1. Arnold (Pul) 36-2, 2. Smith (Amh) 35-5, 3. McIvor (JF) 33-9, 4. Hubbard (Hal) 33-0; Shot put — 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 39-7, 2. Memmer (Sal) 36-9, 3. Rucker (ECG) 31-6, 4. Glover (ECG) 30-1; Discus — 1. Memmer (Sal) 112-8, 2. Pettyjohn (JF) 96-4, 3. West (Amh) 87-3, 4. Rucker (ECG) 80-7.
*Top 4 finishers qualify for state meet
REGION 3D
LB boys, C'burg girls claim crowns
CHRISTIANSBURG — Lord Botetourt’s boys and Christiansburg’s girls won team championships Wednesday at Christiansburg High School.
Botetourt had a 146-100 ½ edge over Abingdon as Jacob Hodnett (400 meters) and Jeremiah Emmons-Mayo (110 hurdles) won events for the Cavaliers.
Christiansburg scored 120 points to 109 for runner-up William Byrd in the girls meet.
Byrd’s Sela Beatty won the 100 and 200.
Abingdon had two boys double winners, Xander Brown (100, 200) and Isaac Thiessen (1,600, 3,200), and two girls double winners, Makaleigh Jessee (1,600, 3,200) and Emily Mays (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles).
Boys team scores
1. Lord Botetourt (LB) 146, 2. Abingdon (Ab) 100 ½, 3. Christiansburg 81, 4. Staunton River (SR) 67, 5. Tunstall (Tun) 65 ¼, 6. Northside (N) 59, 7. William Byrd (WB) 46, 8. Bassett (Bass) 31, 9. Cave Spring (CS) 26 ¼, 10. Hidden Valley (HV) 24, 11. Magna Vista (Mag) 16, 12. Carroll County (CC) 1.
Boys results
100 — 1. Brown (Ab) 11.10, 2. Isaacs (LB) 11.37, 3. McGinnis (N) 11.42, 4. Jessee (Ab) 11.50; 200 — 1. Brown (Ab) 23.05, 2. Hodnett (LB) 23.05, 3. Isaacs (LB) 23.23, 4. Smith (N) 23.42; 400 — 1. Hodnett (LB) 51.18, 2. Ryder (SR) 53.21, 3. Smith (N) 53.43, 4. Pearson (Bass) 53.78; 800 — 1. Cook (LB) 2:00.99, 2. Ryder (SR0 2:03.24, 3. Phillips (Ab) 2:03.42, 4. Hearp (Tun) 2:03.49; 1,600 — 1. Thiessen (Ab) 4:33.49, 2. Phillips (Ab) 4:35.85, 3. Weaver (Tun) 4:36.31, 4. Mecom (Cbg) 4:36.76; 3,200 — 1. Thiessen (Ab) 10:08.94, 2. Bundy (Ab) 10:10.06, 3. Weaver (Tun) 10:14.70, 4. Mecom (Cbg) 10:17.71; 110 hurdles — 1. Emmons-Mayo (LB) 16.09, 2. Knick (LB) 16.16, 3. Nance (WB) 16.35, 4. Clark (LB) 17.70; 300 hurdles — 1. Sealy (HV) 41.99, 2. Knick (LB) 42.39, 3. Lang (LB) 43.56, 4. Clark (LB) 43.92; 400 relay — 1. Abingdon 44.30, 2. Northside 45.74, 3. Lord Botetourt 45.95, 4. William Byrd 46.09; 1,600 relay — 1. Staunton River 3:39.01, 2. Tunstall 3:39.73, 3. Bassett 3:43.88, 4. Lord Botetourt 3:45.76; 3,200 relay — 1. Hidden Valley 8:54.88, 2. Northside 8:56.08, 3. Christiansburg 8:58.29, 4. Lord Botetourt 9:04.81; High jump — 1. Hairston (Bass) 6-2, 2. Griffiths (CS) 6-0, 3 tie, Smith (N) and Lawson (Mag) 5-8; Pole vault — 1. Roth (WB) 12-6, 2. Davis (Cbg) 11-0, 3. Collins (CS) 9-6, 4. Kearns (SR) 9-6; Long jump — 1. Carter (Ab) 20-4, 2. Emmons-Mayo (LB) 19-9 ¾, 3. Gregory (SR) 19-9 ¼, 4. Hairston (Tun) 19-4 ½; Triple jump — 1. Zenquis (N) 40-10, 2. Lawson (Mag) 40-7 ¾, 3. Carter (Ab) 40-4 ¼, 4. Clarke (Cbg) 39-3 ¼; Shot put — 1. Dallas (Tun) 47-5, 2. Toliver (LB) 45-7, 3. Howard (WB) 42-10, 4. Conely (Cbg) 41-10; Discus — 1. Taylor (Cbg) 146-3, 2. Francis (LB) 132-11, 3. Dallas (Tun) 122-1 ½, 4. Conely (Cbg) 109-8.
Girls team scores
1. Christiansburg 120, 2. William Byrd 109, 3. Abingdon 95, 4. Northside 83, 5. Lord Botetourt 80, 6. Staunton River 66, 7. Magna Vista 34, 8. Bassett 21, 9. Cave Spring 20, 10. Tunstall 14, 11. Carroll County 5.
Girls results
100 — 1. Beatty (WB) 12.72, 2. Starkie (Mag) 12.82, 3. Jones (N) 13.17, 4. Odum (Ab) 13.38; 200 — 1. Beatty (WB) 26.81, 2. Shepherd (Cbg) 27.35, 3. Jones (N) 27.49, 4. Figart (WB) 27.61; 400 — 1. Figart (WB) 1:02.63, 2. Duff (LB) 1:03.83, 3. Hornback (LB) 1:04.14, 4. Ferguson (SR) 1:05.42; 800 — 1. Hamlin (Cbg) 2:30.23, 2. Ice (SR) 2:32.18, 3. Walker (N) 2:34.55, 4. Cross (LB) 2:39.88; 1,600 — 1. Jessee (Ab) 5:26.93, 2. Ice (SR) 5:31.27, 3. Vokus (LB) 5:33.19, 4. Connelly (N) 5:58.41; 3,200 — 1. Jessee (Ab) 12:04.77, 2. Vokus (LB) 12:19.99, 3. Doughton (Bass) 12:34.17, 4. Bailey (Bass) 12:34.87; 100 hurdles — 1. Mays (Ab) 16.37, 2. Malue (LB) 17.51, 3. Moles (Cbg) 17.63, 4. Starkie (Mag) 18.06; 300 hurdles — 1. Mays (Ab) 50.96, 2. Reid (Tun) 53.23, 3. Paquette (LB) 54.63, 4, Miller (SR) 55.98; 400 relay — 1. William Byrd 50.82, 2. Abingdon 52.45, 3. Christiansburg 52.77, 4. Northside 54.14; 1,600 relay — 1. Northside 4:18.54, 2. Lord Botetourt 4:22.16, 3. Staunton River 4:31.14, 4. Cave Spring 4:31.79; 3,200 relay — 1. Lord Botetourt 10:44.72, 2. Bassett 11:03.81, 3. Northside 11:03.82, 4. Abingdon 11:35.55; High jump — 1. Shepherd (Cbg) 5-0, 2. Moles (Cbg) 4-10, 3. Levine (SR) 4-10, 4. Harrilla (WB) 4-8; Pole vault — 1. Moles (Cbg) 10-0, 2. Levine (SR) 7-6, 3. Logwood (Cbg) 7-6, 4. Okorwonkro (Cbg) 6-0; Long jump — 1. Harrilla (WB) 16-3 ½, 2. tie, Gates (N) and Moles (Cbg) 15-11, 4. Starkie (Mag) 15-9; Triple jump — 1. Gates (N) 33-3, 2. Starkie (Mag) 32-8 ¾, 3. Mays (Ab) 32- ½, 4. Ferguson (SR) 31-11 ¾; Shot put — 1. Sloss (Cbg) 35-5 ¾, 2. Okoronkwo (Cbg) 33-10 ½, 3. Nunley (Ab) 33-6, 4. Seymore (Ab) 33-1; Discus — 1. Rosser (WB) 87-7, 2. Sloss (Cbg) 86-3, 3. Fuchs (WB) 81-11, 4. Seymore (Ab) 81-8.
*Top 4 finishers qualify for state meet
REGION 5D
Fleming boys, PH girls finish 4th
HARRISONBURG — William Fleming’s Micah Jones and Patrick Henry’s Megan McGinnis each won a pair of events Wednesday at Harrisonburg High School.
Jones took the boys 100 meters (10.92 seconds) and 110 hurdles (15.31), while McGinnis swept the girls 200 (25.69) and 400 (58.60).
Fleming’s Tyriq Poindexter won the boys shot put (46 feet, 4 inches).
Fleming placed fourth in the boys team standings behind winner North Stafford. PH was fourth in the girls meet, which was won by Mountain View.
Boys team scores
1. North Stafford (NS) 101 ½, 2. Mountain View (MV) 124 ½, 3. Brooke Point (BP) 87, 4. William Fleming (WF) 62, 5. Patrick Henry (PH) 59, 6. Stafford (Staf) 56, 7. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 55, 8. Albemarle (Alb) 5.
Boys results
100 — 1. Jones (WF) 10.92, 2. Chacon (Hbg) 11.08, 3 Bond (MV) 11.08, 4. Davis (NS) 11.09; 200 — 1. Davis (Staf) 22.47, 2. Gaymon (Staf) 22.47, 3. Bond (MV) 22.69, 4. Chacon (Hbg) 23.03; 400 — 1. Davis (NS) 50.20, 2. Billings (MV) 51.36, 3. Gaymon (Staf) 51.54, 4. Richardson (MV) 53.19; 800 — 1. Beck (Hbg) 2:01.45, 2. Polcha (Staf) 2:04.00, 3. Teweles (Alb) 2:04.17, 4. Swain (MV) 2:04.77; 1,600 — 1. Yakulis (NS) 4:32.20, 2. LeCain (NS) 4:38.65, 3. Polcha (Staf) 4:45.65, 4. Swain (MV) 4:45.67; 3,200 — 1. Webb (NS) 9:56.45, 2. Yakulis (NS) 10:06.19, 3. LeCain (NS) 10:07.29, 4. Kirwan (Hbg) 10:07.68; 110 hurdles — 1. Jones (WF) 15.31, 2. Penn (PH) 16.13, 3. Burgess (Hbg) 17.21, 4. Nontong (BP) 17.21; 300 — 1. Jones (WF) 39.99, 2. Forde (BP) 42.35, 3. Brown (NS) 43.31, 4. Penn (PH) 43.49; 400 — 1. Mountain View 44.42, 2. Patrick Henry 45.60, 3. Albemarle 45.81, 4. Brooke Point 45.82; 1,600 — 1. North Stafford 3:34.11, 2. Mountain View 3:37.72, 3. Brooke Point 3:40.33, 4. Albemarle 3:42.15; 3,200 relay — 1. Albemarle 8:37.50, 2. Stafford 8:41.67, 3. Harrisonburg 8:43.85, 4. Mountain View 8:44.37; High jump — 1. Liam Andros (BP) 6-2, 2. Logan Andros (BP) 6-0, 3. Gadsden (NS) 5-10, 4. Penn (PH) 5-8; Pole vault — 1. Ocetnik (MV) 13-6, 2. Nelson (Alb) 13-0; 3. Pearson (MV) 12-6, 4. Drumheller (Alb) 10-6; Long jump — 1. Brown (NS) 20-10 ¾, 2. Richardson (MV) 20-1 ½; 3. Tellez (PH) 19-11, 4. Riley (BP) 19-8; Triple jump — 1. Brown (NS) 44-7, 2. Tellez (PH) 42-9 ½, 3. Richardson (MV) 41-2 ½, 4. Nelson (WF) 41- ½; Shot put — 1. Poindexter (WF) 46-4, 2. Mensah (MV) 44-1 ½, 3. Lewis (NS) 41-1 ¾; 4. Weddle (BP) 39-9 ½; Discus — 1. Mensah (MV) 138-3, 2. Lewis (NS) 129-4, 3. Riley (BP) 103-9; Alvarado (Hbg) 102-0.
Girls team scores
1. Mountain View 132 ½, 2. Albemarle 123 ½, 3. North Stafford 115, 4. Patrick Henry 83 ½, 5. Brooke Point 64, 6. Stafford 42, 7 William Fleming 40, 8. Harrisonburg 36 ½.
Girls results
100 — 1. Woods (NS) 12.37, 2. Johnson (BP) 12.79, 3. Hawkins (Alb) 12.85, 4. Bayard (MV) 12.89; 200 — 1. McGinnis (PH) 25.69, 2. Cornelius (NS) 25.95, 3. Johnson (BP) 26.15, 4. Pendleton (Alb) 26.80; 400 — 1. McGinnis (PH) 58.60, 2. Duffy (Staf) 1:00.81, 3. Cornelius (NS) 1:00.89, 4. Yoder (Hbg) 1:02.09; 800 — 1. Owens (MV) 2:22.36, 2. Anderson (MV) 2:22.52, 3. Hughlett (Alb) 2:23.84, 4. Peterson (MV) 2:24.02; 1,600 — 1. DeBoer (Alb) 5:14.96, 2. Hughlett (Alb) 5:23.61, 3. Simmons (MV) 5:32.85, 4. Perez (MV) 5:34.86; 3,200 — 1. DeBoer (Alb) 11:18.44, 2. Guyton (Alb) 11:30.16, 3. Coleman (Alb) 12:01.22, 4. Wunderly (MV) 12:08.64; 100 hurdles — 1. Woods (NS) 15..42, 2. Pickens (PH) 15.70, 3. Vinzant (Alb) 17.34, 4. Jones (WF) 17.86; 300 hurdles — 1. Elchenko (Staf) 50.71, 2. Tershak (PH) 51.34, 3. Vinzant (Alb) 52.76, 4. Shults (Staf) 53.50; 400 relay — 1. North Stafford 49.93, 2. Patrick Henry 50.90, 3. Albemarle 51.37, 4. Mountain View 51.46; 1,600 relay — 1. Mountain View 4:05.83, 2. Brooke Point 4:17.94, 3. Patrick Henry 4:25.30, 4. Harrisonburg 4:27.78; 3,200 relay — 1. Stafford 10:13.45, 2. Mountain View 10:17.23, 3. Harrisonburg 10:22.68, 4. Albemarle 10:35.06; High jump — 1. Eppeson (BP) 4-10, 2. Roy (NS) 4-10, 3. Cadence Opoku-Mensah (MV) 4-8, 4. tie, Casandra Opoku-Mensah (MV) and Tershak (PH) 4-4; Pole vault — 1. Askelton (BP) 10-6, 2. Hall (Alb) 10-6, 3. Gillenwater (Alb) 10-0, 4. Vinzant (Alb) 6-6; Long jump — 1. Woods (NS) 15-8 ½, 2. Jones (WF) 15-3 ½, 3. Watson (WF) 15-2 ¾, 4. Pendleton (Alb) 15-2 ¼; Triple jump — 1. Paddyfote (PH) 34-2, 2. Cornelius (NS) 32-8 ¾, 3. Yoder (Hbg) 31-7 ½, 4. Watson (WF) 31-7; Shot put — 1. Figueroa (NS) 37-8 ½, 2. Mensah *MV) 33-5 ½, 3. Dunbar (MV) 33-2 ¾, 4. Hevel-Lynch (BP) 32-1 ½; Discus — 1. Figueroa (NS) 101-0, 2. Sabatino (NS) 95-9, 3. Roy (NS) 88-0, 4. Mensah (MV) 84-8.