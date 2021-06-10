H.S. Track & Field Roundup: Blacksburg girls, Pulaski boys win Region 4D

FOREST — Audrey Link and Grace Reynolds won events to lead Blacksburg to the girls team title, while J.J. Gulley, Diego Turner and John Lyman took gold to help Pulaski County to the boys crown in the Region 4D track and field meet Wednesday at Jefferson Forest High School.

Link took the 3,200 while Reynolds won the 400 as Blacksburg outscored Jefferson Forest 180 ⅓ -144.

JF’s Hannah Pettyjohn swept the high jump, pole vault and shot put. Pulaski County’s Kelsey Arnold took the 100 hurdles and triple jump.

Pulaski County topped Blacksburg 193-154 in the boys meet as Gulley won the high jump, Turner captured the shot put and Lyman won the triple jump.

JF’s Addison Hilton (100, 200) and Brannon Adams (1,600, 3,200) were double winners.

Boys team scores

1. Pulaski County (Pul) 193, 2. Blacksburg (Bbg) 154, 3. Jefferson Forest (JF) 105, 4. Amherst County (Amh) 92, 5. Salem (Sal) 47, 6. E.C. Glass (ECG) 45, 7. Halifax County (Hal) 5.

Boys results