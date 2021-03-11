H.S. Volleyball: Davenport slams 34 kills as Hidden Valley tops Patrick Henry in 5

Cam Davenport recorded 34 kills and 19 digs, and Faith Mitchell had eight kills and 47 assists Thursday night as visiting Hidden Valley pulled out a 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 15-6 River Ridge District win over Patrick Henry.
Abby Crosser added 11 kills and four blocks for the Titans (4-0).
Grayce Edwards led Patrick Henry (2-3) with nine kills and six aces, while Reghan Dixon contributed nine kills and six blocks, and Marella Hudson tallied nine kills and 20 digs.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd def. Staunton River 25-11, 25-19, 25-20
MONETA — Mattie Andrews had 11 kills and three digs, Chloe Harrilla hit three aces and Carsyn Kotz added nine assists and four digs as the Terriers (2-2) topped the Golden Eagles.
Staunton River (0-3) was led by Taylor Midkiff with 12 assists and four aces, Abby Barlow with nine digs and Jaelynn Ferguson with three kills and two blocks.
Lord Botetourt def. Northside 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-10
Anna Dewease had 19 digs, Annelise Wolfe posted 16 kills, 12 digs and three aces, and Nora Spickard added 11 kills, 12 digs and two aces as the visiting Cavaliers (2-2) edged the Vikings.
Northside (0-3) was led by Erika Gibson with eight kills and two blocks, Baylee Compton with nine aces and 20 digs, and Audrey Thomas with 21 assists.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Cave Spring 25-10, 25-11, 25-19
Alenna Williamson had five kills, one block and one ace for the Knights but the visiting Bruins (4-0) earned a sweep.
Ashley Ditmore had five digs, one ace and seven assists for Cave Spring (2-3), while Blair Emery had four digs.
Salem def. Christiansburg 25-20, 32-30, 15-25, 25-21
Reese Redford had 21 digs and five aces, Kennedy Scales added 17 digs, nine kills, three aces and two blocks, and Annika Bryan had seven kills and two blocks as the Spartans earned their first win.
Kaylee Sloss tallied nine kills and 11 digs, and Madison Lucas dished out 16 assists for Christiansburg. Baylee Reason also notched seven kills and six digs for Christiansburg.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Broadway 25-8, 25-11, 25-12
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer registered 13 kills, four aces and 15 digs while Krissy Whitesell dished out 18 assists and five kills as the Wildcats swept the visiting Gobblers.
Aiyanna Cooper notched five kills and four blocks, and Nala Shearer added seven digs and two aces for Rockbridge County (5-0).
Allison Bryan had 10 assists for Broadway.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Galax 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
RINER — Allyson Martin knocked down 20 kills and six aces, Anna McGuire dished out 25 assists, and Sara Nichols added eight digs and seven aces as the Eagles (4-0) knocked off the Maroon Tide (2-2) to remain unbeaten.
Grayson County def. Bland County 17-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
INDEPENDENCE — Kylie Pope recorded 14 kills, six blocks and four aces, and Kristen Brown dished out 15 assists as the Blue Devils downed the Bears in four sets on Senior Night.
Hannah Halsey added nine kills and five aces, and Sierra Pope registered 13 assists for Grayson County (3-1).
Bland County (1-3) was paced by Emma Townley with 16 assists, Chloe Dillow with four kills and 16 digs, and McKenzie Tindall with six kills, two aces and 24 digs.
George Wythe def. Fort Chiswell 25-17, 25-22, 25-12
WYTHEVILLE — Alexis Vaught had six aces and 12 assists, and Meleah Kirtner supplied five kills, five blocks and nine digs as the Maroons topped the Pioneers.
Maria Malavolti added six aces, five assists and four kills for George Wythe (3-2).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Eastern Montgomery 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-8
ELLISTON — Halee Kast had 12 kills, seven assists and two aces, Kennah Spencer posted eight kills and five aces, and Mya Robertson added eight kills as the Green Wave (3-1) handed the Mustangs their first loss.
EastMont (4-1) was led by Maddie Boone with 18 digs, Elli Underwood with 12 kills, Abigail Felty with 11 kills and Lilly Underwood with 35 assists.
Craig County def. Parry McCluer 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-6
BUENA VISTA — Kaylee Stroop dished out 32 assists and knocked down 13 aces, Autumn Hutchison posted 22 kills and 10 aces, and Kylee Clifton added eight kills as the Rockets (2-2) gained a road win.
The Fighting Blues (0-4) were paced by Kennedi Burton with eight kills and four blocks. Sydney Cullen added five kills, three aces and 17 assists.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar def. Floyd County 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Rhyan Harris tallied five kills, two aces and six blocks, and Caroline Craig handed out 34 assists as the Highlanders swept the visiting Buffaloes.
Cara Butler added 30 digs and two aces for Glenvar (4-0).
Floyd County (1-2) got 14 kills and 18 digs from Jaycee Chaffin, 23 assists from Kenzee Chaffin and 24 digs from Madi Ramey.
Carroll County def. James River 25-18, 25-12, 25-15
HILLSVILLE — Hannah Farmer and Madison Lyons each registered eight kills, and Natalie Harris dished out 24 assists and four aces as the Cavaliers swept the visiting Knights.
Adrianna Salyer added 10 digs for Carroll County (1-2).
James River (1-3) was led by Ainsley Simmons with five kills, Olivia Thacker with four kills and Emma Lester with six digs.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Tunstall def. Bassett 25-17, 25-10, 25-14
BASSETT — Allie Laine led the Bengals with 13 digs, 11 kills, and eight blocks but they were swept by the Trojans.
Zoie Pace had 10 digs, and Sydney Martin had 13 assists for Bassett (2-1).
Patrick County def. Magna Vista 28-26, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22
RIDGEWAY — Suzanne Gonzales had 20 kills, 23 digs and three blocks as the Cougars stayed unbeaten.
Lainie Hopkins added 24 assists, while MacKenzie Belcher had 24 digs and eight aces for Patrick County. Morgan Smith had nine kills and six aces for Magna Vista, while Summer Stone had 24 assists.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass def. Liberty 25-17, 25-9, 25-18
BEDFORD — Devan Funke had 10 kills, 18 assists, nine digs and three aces as the Hilltoppers stopped Liberty (1-3).
Virginia Blair Trost added 21 digs, 10 kills and one ace for Glass (3-1).