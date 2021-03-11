H.S. Volleyball: Davenport slams 34 kills as Hidden Valley tops Patrick Henry in 5

Northside (0-3) was led by Erika Gibson with eight kills and two blocks, Baylee Compton with nine aces and 20 digs, and Audrey Thomas with 21 assists.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Blacksburg def. Cave Spring 25-10, 25-11, 25-19

Alenna Williamson had five kills, one block and one ace for the Knights but the visiting Bruins (4-0) earned a sweep.

Ashley Ditmore had five digs, one ace and seven assists for Cave Spring (2-3), while Blair Emery had four digs.

Salem def. Christiansburg 25-20, 32-30, 15-25, 25-21

Reese Redford had 21 digs and five aces, Kennedy Scales added 17 digs, nine kills, three aces and two blocks, and Annika Bryan had seven kills and two blocks as the Spartans earned their first win.

Kaylee Sloss tallied nine kills and 11 digs, and Madison Lucas dished out 16 assists for Christiansburg. Baylee Reason also notched seven kills and six digs for Christiansburg.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Rockbridge County def. Broadway 25-8, 25-11, 25-12