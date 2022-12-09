Hardships have made the Cave Spring girls basketball team stronger

After a disappointing season in which the Cave Spring girls basketball team experienced losses on and off the court, the team is looking to rebound.

Cave Spring lost point guard Abby Smith early last season to a brutal, season-ending ankle injury. The loss would cause the team to scramble to find another point guard, which is a position Smith has played for Cave Spring since she was a freshman. The disarray caused the Knights to finish the season 9-13, which was their worst record in five seasons.

“Mentally, I was so ready to get back that I did trust my body and all the physical therapy I did over the summer,” said Smith, a senior. “We played in a summer league tournament and I didn't have any issues with [my ankle].”

The Knights won their first game of this season against William Byrd 49-26. Cave Spring (2-1) lost to Lord Botetourt 52-45 in its second game and beat William Byrd 67-41 in the team's third game.

“This year we are staying more consistent because last year we would play down to our competition,” Smith said. “Staying consistent is key.”

Having four senior starters has helped contribute to the team’s early success. Smith, Katie Carroll, Rachael Anderson and Ava Hibbs have been playing together since middle school.

“In previous years, we’ve always had those older girls that we relied on to make things happen or get things started,” Smith said. “But now we’re those girls and our younger teammates are looking up to us. And that's extra pressure, but it’s so rewarding.”

Jessica Ficarro, who has been the coach of Cave Spring for 16 years, said her squad had been known as a shooting team for the last couple of years. This year she’s decided to make a change.

“There are shooters and then there are makers. We are trying to put our shooters in positions to score and not just shoot,” Ficarro said. “Also, to allow for our post to develop a presence inside to take the pressure off our guards.”

Anderson, the team’s center, has feasted on her new opportunity to shine in the post. She’s averaging 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Anderson has watched a lot of film to see what she can improve upon. Also, studying film has helped her understand how her opponents have been guarding her.

“Rachael's confidence this year has gone through the roof," Smith said. "She’s always been able to do the things she’s executing in games this year, but she’s finally doing it.”

Cave Spring’s top two scorers are senior transfer Emma Jones (13.3 points per game) and Hibbs (10.3 points per game).

“Since it’s our senior year, we realized that we don’t have another chance [to win a championship] after this year,” Hibbs said. “We are playing better as a team. Last year it was more individual play.”

Hibbs is looking to play college basketball next year and plans to announce which school she will attend soon.

Carroll is averaging 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal this season. She credited Ficarro for the team's improvement this year.

“She has never given up on us once. Anytime anything happens, you know you can go to her to talk about it,” Carroll said. “Not only does she help us on the basketball court, but she helps us in real life too.”

Ficarro has had losses in her personal life, and the girls were there for her. The team has also had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. But, through everything, the team has kept fighting.

“No team has experienced the hardships we’ve faced the last couple of years and it’s just made [the team] stronger on and off the court,” Ficarro said. “There isn’t another team I’d rather coach.”