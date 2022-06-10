Harris nets hat trick as Glenvar girls continue historic march

Glenvar’s girls soccer team had never been this far before.

The Highlanders hardly looked out of place.

Rhyan Harris scored a hat trick in the opening 10 minutes of the game, and the Highlanders rolled into the VHSL Class 2 title game with a 5-1 semifinal victory over Luray on Friday at Spartan Field.

“It’s really crazy,” Harris said. “This is an amazing group of girls to go to state with.”

Glenvar (17-5) will face Poquoson in Saturday’s championship match, continuing the program’s deepest foray. Last year’s team made the region final but was left out of the state tournament because of the COVID-compressed schedule.

“It was at first nerve-wracking because we wanted it so bad, but we were super excited to just be here,” Glenvar captain Campbell Hardin said. “It’s really exciting to see our hard work has paid off.”

Harris put the Highlanders ahead for good in the second minute, slotting a shot from the left side of the box past Luray keeper Trinity Hasse.

Her next tally came on a close-range finish off Faren Wilson’s corner kick.

“We passed really well this game, and it just opened up for us,” Harris said.

The completion of the hat trick was the highlight. In the 10th minute, Harris unleashed a high-arching shot from about 30 yards away that cleared the outstretched arms of Hasse and ducked under the crossbar.

“It’s the best thing we’ve seen,” Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew said. “We’ve been asking Rhyan to shoot the ball outside for a long time, and she finally did it.”

Giuliana Stanley made it 4-0 in the 45th minute, following up on a rebound on the right side of the box. Stanley added another on a header in the 67th.

Luray’s Savannah Owens spoiled the shutout with a goal in the 69th, but the Highlanders already were well on their way toward another historic win.

The Highlanders have won 11 of 14 games, including two victories over rival Radford.

“I think beating Radford was big,” Drew said. “That’s been the girls’ biggest goal, and when they accomplished that, they knew we were going to be all right.

“These girls have wanted to work hard. They’re a team. They’re so supportive of each other and lift each other up in every moment that they can.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.