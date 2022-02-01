Healthy center tips the energy toward Parry McCluer in rematch with Narrows

NARROWS — With their big man back at 100%, Parry McCluer established themselves Tuesday as the team to beat in the Pioneer District.

Senior center Spencer Hamilton finished with a game-high 26 points as the Fighting Blues remained undefeated in district play with a 57-39 victory over Narrows inside a packed Narrows High School gym.

Parry McCluer (13-2, 9-0) defeated Narrows 57-53 last Thursday in Buena Vista, but Hamilton was limited in the second half as he was dealing with cramps. On Tuesday he wasted little time showing everybody he was back in top shape as he opened the contest by scoring the game’s first seven points to get the defending state champions off to a fast start.

“We got down against them last Thursday and that was something we talked about. That was big, especially in an atmosphere like this,” Parry McCluer head coach Mike Cartolaro said of his team’s game-opening run.

The Fighting Blues maintained the lead through the opening quarter taking a 14-8 lead into the second period. Narrows (9-6, 5-2), however, scored the first six points of the second to tie things up for the first and only time on the night.

The Fighting Blues responded by closing the half on a 7-3 run that included an offensive rebound and putback by John Snider that just beat the halftime buzzer to move the lead to 21-17. Parry McCluer ran just under a minute off the clock in that final first half possession.

The start of the third quarter was where the Fighting Blues broke away as they started the quarter on a 13-5 run highlighted by back-to-back dunks from Spencer to move the advantage to 34-22 midway through the period.

“Sometimes I think my teammates would rather see me dunk than them laying one in. It pumps them up and brings some energy in the building,” Spencer said.

After Spencer’s pair of slams the Green Wave were never able to get the deficit back down in single digits suffering their second loss to their district rivals in just six days.

“The difference was we didn’t bring the same energy out in the second half that we brought in the first half,” Narrows head coach Patrick Bailey said. “They were the better team in the second half, but we didn’t put together four quarters.”

Along with Hamilton, Snider also finished in double figures for Parry McCluer with 13 points.

Narrows was led by Kolier Pruett who finished with 16 points while Derek Johnston provided an additional 13 points for the Green Wave.

Both teams agreed after the game that this was not likely the last time, they would see each other on the basketball court this season.

“Hopefully we will see them again the playoffs like we have the last three years,” Bailey said.