Heritage rides safeties, ground attack to victory over Colonels

Safety first.
And second.
Then, finally, came the touchdowns.
After riding a rare safety parlay to an early lead, Heritage used a physical rushing attack to wear down William Fleming in a 33-18 victory Friday in Roanoke in the season opener for both teams.
Elijah Steele ran for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Pioneers, who led just 4-0 after the first 20 minutes of the game. An errant snap on a William Fleming punt produced the first safety, and the second came when Heritage stuffed a rushing attempt one play after fumbling just shy of the Colonels’ goal line.
“Never in my 26-year career have I ever been up four to nothing,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said with a smile. “Never once.”
Bradley, a former Salem player who coached at Patrick Henry in 2009-10, saw his team overcome four first-half turnovers to take control after intermission. Rajan Booker-Felder ran for two second-half touchdowns to create a comfortable margin at last.
“Heritage is real physical up front, and we didn’t sustain for four quarters against that,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “We’ve just got to get better. A lot of self-inflicted mistakes. Kudos to them for being a very physical, disciplined football team.”
Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns while also hooking up with Micah Jones for an 83-yard score in the first half. Defensively, he notched both of Fleming’s interceptions.
He concurred with his coach that Heritage’s physicality was the difference.
“Oh, yeah,” the 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior said. “I’m feeling it right now, and I’m definitely going to be feeling it in the morning. But I’ve got to get more physical. Our whole team’s got to get more physical. That’s the bottom line.”
Lewis cut the Heritage lead to 19-12 with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter. The Pioneers responded with their most important drive of the game — a six-play, 72-yard march that featured nothing but ground gains.
Steele’s 46-yard run set up Booker-Felder’s 4-yard score that pressed the lead to 26-12.
“It was very important that we come down and score there,” Bradley said. “But the biggest thing is, I thought our offensive line grew up a little bit there, because we were able to run the ball and score.”
Multiple Fleming players had to come off the field with cramps on a hot, sticky night in Roanoke. Still, the Colonels found some things to build upon as they prepare for a trip to Western Albemarle next week.
“We’re tough, but we ain’t as tough as we need to be,” Lovelace said. “We’re resilient, but not as resilient as we need to be. But I think we’ll get better. We’ve got some young guys out there.
“They earned this victory. We’ve got to clean up things on our end, and we’ve got to do a better job of being physical at the line of scrimmage.”