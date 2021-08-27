Heritage rides safeties, ground attack to victory over Colonels

Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns while also hooking up with Micah Jones for an 83-yard score in the first half. Defensively, he notched both of Fleming’s interceptions.

He concurred with his coach that Heritage’s physicality was the difference.

“Oh, yeah,” the 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior said. “I’m feeling it right now, and I’m definitely going to be feeling it in the morning. But I’ve got to get more physical. Our whole team’s got to get more physical. That’s the bottom line.”

Lewis cut the Heritage lead to 19-12 with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter. The Pioneers responded with their most important drive of the game — a six-play, 72-yard march that featured nothing but ground gains.

Steele’s 46-yard run set up Booker-Felder’s 4-yard score that pressed the lead to 26-12.

“It was very important that we come down and score there,” Bradley said. “But the biggest thing is, I thought our offensive line grew up a little bit there, because we were able to run the ball and score.”