Heritage routs Christiansburg in Class 3 state semifinal

LYNCHBURG — The Christiansburg High School football team walked into Lynchburg City Stadium looking to become the second squad in school history to make a state championship game.

But the Heritage Pioneers beat the Blue Demons 43-0 in a Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinal Saturday.

Christiansburg (10-4) entered its matchup against Heritage (12-2), having won eight of its last nine games.

Blue Demons coach Alex Wilkens was adamant about not wanting his team to forget this loss.

“We will always build on how things end and our failures. That’s what we’ve always done in this program,” Wilkens said. “But we didn’t come here to have the moral victory of getting here. We thought we had a chance to win the ballgame today and we didn’t get it done.”

The game didn’t start bleak for the Blue Demons as they forced a punt after just three Heritage offensive plays. But as a short Heritage punt rolled near the Christiansburg 45-yard line, the ball bounced toward the Blue Demons’ Jayron Thompson, hit him in the chest and Heritage recovered the fumble.

“When the ball was rolling, it looked like it was going to pop straight in my hands. I just misjudged it, and I should have just got away from it,” Thompson said. “That took our momentum away early.”

The muffed punt return turned out to be disastrous for the Blue Demons. On the next play, Heritage quarterback Jaicere Bateman threw a deep ball to wide receiver Tavion Clark, resulting in a 47-yard touchdown with 10:18 left in the first quarter.

“We felt like we were going to be most comfortable playing our base defense, which is something we’ve done all year,” Wilkens said. “But we had some technique flaws and we knew it in the first quarter when they [beat us deep for a touchdown].”

On the Blue Demons’ second drive, the team marched to the Heritage 42-yard line. But, on third down, quarterback Tanner Evans fumbled the ball and then recovered it for a loss of 11 yards. Christiansburg had to punt.

“We weren’t executing,” Evans said. “We were missing cuts and blocks.”

Two plays later, Bateman threw an 84-yard touchdown pass to Markus White.

“Our kids came out ready to play offensively and defensively,” Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. “Our energy was outrageous, especially the first and second quarter.”

Bateman would help engineer three more scoring drives before halftime. He had 292 yards passing with three TD passes and a TD run at halftime to lead Heritage to a 30-0 lead.

Christiansburg came out in the second half with a new game plan. The Blue Demons tried throwing short screens to Thompson, but it didn’t work. Thompson finished with three catches for 22 yards.

For seniors like Thompson, this loss was devastating.

“It’s heartbreaking [that I can never play with my teammates again] because we spent four years in the weight room bonding with these guys,” Thompson said. “Then, when the clock hits zero, it’s just over. There are no more second chances.”

But the Blue Demons can look forward to their QB, Evans, returning for his senior season. Evans had 51 yards on 13 carries Saturday.

Wilkens will do his best to make sure the team can keep improving.

“As long as I’m the coach here, our group is going to work hard and play with class,” Wilkens said. “We are going to really prepare and that’s what we will always do here.”