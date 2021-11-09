Hidden Valley boys basketball coach resigns as practice begins

Hidden Valley’s boys basketball team held its first official practice Monday.

The Titans did so without Phil Miron.

That’s because Miron submitted his resignation to Hidden Valley’s administration earlier in the day, ending a two-year stint as the program’s head coach.

Former Hidden Valley assistant Brad Hutchins has been elevated to the role of head coach for the 2021-22 season.

Miron, 63, said he has coached basketball at some level for more than four decades. He also is the head coach of Hidden Valley’s boys tennis team.

He informed Hidden Valley’s current players after meeting earlier in the day with school principal Josh Whitlow and athletics director John-Michael Deeds

Hidden Valley finished 3-18 with 17 consecutive losses to end the year in Miron’s first season, and the Titans were 1-8 during the 2020-21 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.