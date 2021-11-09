Hidden Valley boys basketball coach resigns as practice begins

Hidden Valley’s boys basketball team held its first official practice Monday.
The Titans did so without Phil Miron.
That’s because Miron submitted his resignation to Hidden Valley’s administration earlier in the day, ending a two-year stint as the program’s head coach.
Former Hidden Valley assistant Brad Hutchins has been elevated to the role of head coach for the 2021-22 season.
Miron, 63, said he has coached basketball at some level for more than four decades. He also is the head coach of Hidden Valley’s boys tennis team.
He informed Hidden Valley’s current players after meeting earlier in the day with school principal Josh Whitlow and athletics director John-Michael Deeds
Hidden Valley finished 3-18 with 17 consecutive losses to end the year in Miron’s first season, and the Titans were 1-8 during the 2020-21 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a tough road as the varsity coach, with injuries and a lot of stuff we’ve gone through,” Miron said. “When you lose your fire … I told the kids, when you sit down to do a practice plan and just don’t have any excitement to do a practice plan … we’ve lost eight guys to injuries, transfers and some of them just not playing this year.”
Miron said he felt some of the departures reflected on his stature as the head coach.
“It did to some extent,” he said. “There’s no question about that.”
Miron initially was prepared to enter the season without a varsity assistant.
He said Hutchins, a marketing teacher at Hidden Valley, wanted to step away from a full-time assistant’s role while still helping the program in some capacity.
“Brad was not going to coach this year,” Miron said. “He was just going to stay in the background and break down game film for me. He also helps coach cross country and track so I think he just wanted a little time.
“So he agreed to step back in.”
Miron changed careers after being named Hidden Valley’s head coach in 2019, leaving a job as a traveling salesman to become a special education teacher in Roanoke County.
“That played a little bit into it,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into that.”
Miron said his decision to resign was not a hasty move.
“It’s been on my mind,” he said. “As the kids say, ‘When you stop having fun, don’t do it.’ ”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123