Hidden Valley connection paved way for Titans linebacker Carroll to sign with Ball State

Ashton Carroll not only walked in Nate Atkins' footsteps as a linebacker in Hidden Valley's football program, he is following the former Titans star to the state of Indiana.

Carroll has signed a scholarship with Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where Atkins is a graduate assistant coach for the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Carroll, who had 88 solo tackles for a Hidden Valley team that finished 7-4, also had offers from Army and Navy, but Ball State was the first FBS program to bid for his services.

Atkins, who was a four-year starting linebacker at William and Mary, played a major role in Carroll's recruitment.

The Hidden Valley senior said Atkins showed his sophomore highlight film to Ball State defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Tyler Stockton and the Cardinals made the offer in January just before the VHSL's delayed 2020 season.

"That was a big part," Carroll said. "He sat down with Coach Stockton and wanted to show my film. Ever since they watched my film together, we've all been best buds."

Carroll displayed sideline-to-sideline range during his career at Hidden Valley for head coach Scott Weaver. He caught 44 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns at tight end, and he also ran the ball from scrimmage and returned kickoffs and punts at times.

"I think they liked how versatile I was on film," he said. "They liked my size and length and speed for a middle backer."

Carroll, who is one of five linebackers in Ball State's 16-man December signing class, plans to add some weight before the 2022 season.

"I've definitely got to gain more than a couple pounds," he said.

Carroll said there is a possibility he will report to Ball State in March and take part in spring practice. If not, he will report in June.

Ball State finished the 2020 season ranked No. 23 in the final Associated Press poll. The Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference championship and defeated San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.

This season under head coach Mike Neu, who recently signed a contract extension, Ball State is 6-6 heading to the Dec. 26 TaxAct Camellia Bowl against Georgia State.

The Cardinals' coaching staff also includes two other former VHSL and University of Virginia standouts, Gretna's Vic Hall and Josh Zidenberg.

Despite a never-ending national coaching carousel, Carroll believes Neu will remain at Ball State.

Ball State's 2022 season opener is at Tennessee. The Cardinals also play at Kentucky in 2023, at Miami and at Liberty in 2024, at Purdue and at Auburn in 2025 and at Ohio State and at Indiana in 2026.

The Cardinals played at Penn State in September, losing 44-13 in a game Carroll attended.

"Their schedule is definitely getting a lot tougher than it has been in the past," Carroll said.

Carroll said he has no relatives in the Hoosier State, but there is one family connection.

"My dad's best friend went to Ball State. He's been talking about it for years and years and years," he said. "It's crazy now that I'm actually going there to play football."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.