Hidden Valley defensive back accepts preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech

Jersey No. 20 is a special one in the Hidden Valley football program.

Worn by the likes of eventual Duke recruit Jake Kite in the early 2010s, it is a badge of honor among the Titans.

“That’s a number at our school that’s earned, not given,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said.

Senior Matt Strong has owned the jersey since his freshman year.

And like Kite, he is headed to an FBS program in the ACC.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back and running back has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech, which has been the Hidden Valley star’s dream destination.

When Virginia Tech assistant coach Adam Lechtenberg made the offer, Strong wasted little time accepting it.

“I was really surprised to hear it out of the blue, but I was excited. I was happy,” he said. "I grew up watching them. An offer from them was hard to not take.

“I didn’t know when I wanted to make the decision, but talking with my coaches and family made it easier. I had a feeling in my head I wanted to go there, it was just about when I would make my decision.”