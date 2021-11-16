Hidden Valley falls to Rustburg in state volleyball semifinal

One more step is left in Rustburg’s defense of its Class 3 volleyball crown.
Hidden Valley had one more step of its own to take to complete a rousing rally to stop the Red Devils hopes and supplant them in Saturday’s championship. The Titans fell just short and now thrice in three seasons have had their state championship dreams dashed by the same Campbell County team.
At its best when the danger presented by the opponent was most acute, the Devils prevailed over host Hidden Valley 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 20-25, 15-12.
Rustburg (27-1), which beat the Titans in the 2019 quarterfinals and last spring in the semifinals, advances to play the York-Tabb winner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Salem Civic Center.
Hidden Valley (27-3), which had not lost a match since September, appeared to have all the momentum going into the decisive fifth. After struggling to find their rhythm in the first two sets, the Titans put it together the next two sets behind their top playmakers outsides Cam Davenport and Caleigh Ponn.
“They got on a run and we started making unforced errors,” Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie said. “Hidden Valley fed off of that. We really struggled.”
The challenge going into the fifth set was as apparent as a slam to an open part of the floor.
“I told them that they had to forget about the last two games,” Hardie said. “We’ve have one game to 15 points and we need to take care of business.”
Hidden Valley led only twice n the fifth at 2-1 and 4-3. The Devils were at the controls for good after that, gaining maximum separation at 11-6.
The Titans fought back to trail 13-11 on Ponn’s fifth ace of the match. The next point belonged to Rustburg’s star outside hitter, Katie Hardie, like Ponn, the daughter of the coach. It was a ferocious missile that put Rustburg a point from the finish.
Not before Davenport produced one more kill for her fabulous career to bring the Titans within two points. Hardie finished it with another bomb.
“We came here with a strong mentality tonight,” Katie Hardie said. “We knew after going five sets twice with E.C. Glass that we could push through this and win.”
Hardie, a beach volleyball commit to Mercer next year, was nothing short of outstanding with 34 kills, nine digs, two blocks and as many aces.
“We had to lock down,” Katie Hardie said. “Five of these starters have us seniors have been playing together since the sixth grade. We had to hit it down the line at the setters. We watched film and noticed we needed to hit it down the line or across. Don’t hit it to middle because Caleigh and Cam are really good.”
The Devils attacked most aggressively when Davenport rotated to the back line and was not so much of a block threat.
Davenport finished with 23 kills, 10 digs and an ace. Ponn added 12 kills and as many digs. Faith Mitchell and Emily Dudley had a combined 37 assists.
Carla Ponn, the Titans coach, was brief with her postgame remarks.
“Our team had a great year and I am very proud of them.”