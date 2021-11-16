Hidden Valley falls to Rustburg in state volleyball semifinal

“I told them that they had to forget about the last two games,” Hardie said. “We’ve have one game to 15 points and we need to take care of business.”

Hidden Valley led only twice n the fifth at 2-1 and 4-3. The Devils were at the controls for good after that, gaining maximum separation at 11-6.

The Titans fought back to trail 13-11 on Ponn’s fifth ace of the match. The next point belonged to Rustburg’s star outside hitter, Katie Hardie, like Ponn, the daughter of the coach. It was a ferocious missile that put Rustburg a point from the finish.

Not before Davenport produced one more kill for her fabulous career to bring the Titans within two points. Hardie finished it with another bomb.

“We came here with a strong mentality tonight,” Katie Hardie said. “We knew after going five sets twice with E.C. Glass that we could push through this and win.”

Hardie, a beach volleyball commit to Mercer next year, was nothing short of outstanding with 34 kills, nine digs, two blocks and as many aces.