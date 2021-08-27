Hidden Valley hangs on to win southwest Roanoke County showdown

“Once I realized how good a quarterback he was, I knew I could help the team out at wide receiver,” he said.

Dunnings got behind Cave Spring’s defense for a 72-yard TD strike from Dragovich that gave Hidden Valley a 7-0 halftime lead.

The Knights cut it to 7-6 on a 40-yard run by Landon Altizer in the third quarter, but the Titans struck again as Dragovich laid a perfect spiral over two defenders and Dunnings took it to the house for a 14-6 lead with 24 seconds left in the period.

“The first one, he just made a great throw and there was no one else with me,” Dunnings said. “The second one, he made another great throw. I knew if I could get that DB by a yard, it was game over.”

Cave Spring was buying none of it.

The Knights drove 69 yards and scored with 3:06 to play as backup quarterback Bryce Cooper replaced shaken-up starter Skylor Griffiths and scored on a 1-yard sneak to cut the deficit to 14-12

Cave Spring’s try for a two-point conversion never got off the ground.

After a long count, which the Knights’ coaches appealed should have been a delay of game penalty, the ball was fumbled and covered.