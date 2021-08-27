Hidden Valley hangs on to win southwest Roanoke County showdown

First there was “Dungeons and Dragons.”
Now make way for Dunnings and Dragovich.
The quest for Hidden Valley was Friday night’s 2021 season-opening football game against rival Cave Spring at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
The treasure was the coveted trophy the Knights wrested from the Titans’ grasp in April.
Hidden Valley got it back, and the heroes were seniors Braxton Dunnings and Sam Dragovich.
Dragovich hooked up on touchdown passes of 72 and 71 yards, giving Hidden Valley just enough on the scoreboard for a 14-12 win over Cave Spring, spoiling the debut of Knights’ head coach Nick Leftwich.
Both sides of the stadium were packed as full capacity was allowed in the bleachers after the delayed 2010 season shortened by COVID-19 was played with a limited number of spectators.
“Tonight was awesome,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “It’s the first time since 2019 that you’ve felt an electric stadium anywhere.”
Dunnings provided the spark.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior had a breakout game with four receptions for 180 yards including TDs in the second and third quarters.
Dunnings was Dragovich’s backup quarterback for much of his career but was smart enough to understand something important.
“Once I realized how good a quarterback he was, I knew I could help the team out at wide receiver,” he said.
Dunnings got behind Cave Spring’s defense for a 72-yard TD strike from Dragovich that gave Hidden Valley a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Knights cut it to 7-6 on a 40-yard run by Landon Altizer in the third quarter, but the Titans struck again as Dragovich laid a perfect spiral over two defenders and Dunnings took it to the house for a 14-6 lead with 24 seconds left in the period.
“The first one, he just made a great throw and there was no one else with me,” Dunnings said. “The second one, he made another great throw. I knew if I could get that DB by a yard, it was game over.”
Cave Spring was buying none of it.
The Knights drove 69 yards and scored with 3:06 to play as backup quarterback Bryce Cooper replaced shaken-up starter Skylor Griffiths and scored on a 1-yard sneak to cut the deficit to 14-12
Cave Spring’s try for a two-point conversion never got off the ground.
After a long count, which the Knights’ coaches appealed should have been a delay of game penalty, the ball was fumbled and covered.
“We thought we had a delay of game,” Leftwich said. “They didn’t call it. Then we fumbled the snap. It was just a mess.”
Cave Spring rushed for 234 yards as Altizer gained 118 on 17 attempts, and Griffiths added 89 on 10 carries.
While the Knights committed several costly penalties and had to burn their allotted timeouts early in the second half, there were bright spots to carry into next Thursday’s home game against Northside.
“We shot ourselves in the foot offensively,” Leftwich said. “We obviously didn’t manage the clock well in the second half. That’s on us as coaches. We used our three timeouts early. We didn’t give ourselves an opportunity to get the ball back at the end.
“We’ve got to bounce back. It’s a tough one. It means a lot to these kids, especially the first game of the year, it’s a lot of emotion. I’m not discouraged. For me as a first-time head coach, it was an awesome atmosphere to be a part of.”
Dragovich completed 12 of 20 passes for 291 yards — including one to himself on a deflection.
He will be looking to Dunnings more often now.
“Whenever we need plays, we go to him,” Dragovich said.
After the game, Hidden Valley’s players were swallowed up by a wave of toga-clad students as Weaver presented his team with the ceremonial trophy.
Dunnings finally was in the mix.