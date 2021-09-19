Hidden Valley places 2nd in volleyball tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH — Hidden Valley placed second Saturday at the Endless Summer volleyball invitational at Virginia Beach Sports Center, falling in the Gold Division final to Musselman (W.Va.) 25-16, 25-21.

The Titans played the final and semifinal against Blacksburg without senior outside hitter Cam Davenport, who was nursing a calf strain. Hidden Valley edged Blacksburg 25-27, 25-16, 16-14 in the semis.

Hidden Valley went 2-1 in the preliminary round, losing to Musselman (25-19, 25-22) and defeating Hickory (25-21, 25-19) and Princess Anne (25-18, 25-22).

Davenport had 41 kills, 32 digs and a 2.09 passing average in her three matches. Hidden Valley also was led by Caleigh Ponn (50 kills, 8 aces, 41 digs, 2.2 passing average) and Faith Mitchell (67 Assists, 21 digs).

Abbey Burton added 29 digs, while Emily Dudley had 20 digs and 45 assists for the Titans.

Rockbridge County placed fourth in Division I with a 2-3 record.

The Wildcats defeated Thomas Edison (25-9, 25-18) and Poquoson (25-22, 25-10) and lost to Grafton (25-13, 25-21) in the preliminary round and lost to First Colonial (25-17, 26-24) and Warhill (25-13, 25-17) in the medal round.

Leaders for Rockbridge were McKenzie Burch (81 assists, 23 digs), Maddie Dahl (38 kills, 20 digs, six blocks, three aces), Alenna Williamson (24 kills, four aces), Sophia Vaught (17 kills, 18 digs), Nala Shearer (49 digs, nine aces) and Grace Cauley (six aces).